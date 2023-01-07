Nine different players score in second-half barrage for Deerfield girls basketball in win against Johnson Creek

Freshman Emme Drobac scored a season-high 18 points in a Deerfield girls basketball 78-36 win over Hustisford at Deerfield High School on Monday, Jan. 9.

Senior Moli Haak scored 12 points and senior Steffi Siewert added 11 points. Junior Kylee Lonigro contributed eight points, while senior Karlee Berge and senior Jayden Winger each scored five points.

Senior Julia Fischer and freshman Rowan Lasack each added four points and senior Kylee Fankhauser contributed three points. Senior Grace Brattlie, sophomore McKenna Michel and sophomore McKayla Waack also scored two points.

Deerfield is 10-1 overall and 5-0 in the Trailways-South Conference. After losing its opening game to Poynette, the Demons have won 10 games in a row.

Deerfield 44, Waterloo 40

Three Demons reached double figures as the Deerfield girls basketball team won 44-40 against Waterloo on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Waterloo High School.

Senior Steffi Siewert led the Demons with 16 points and four steals. Senior Moli Haak recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Jayden Winger went 4-4 from the field, finishing with 10 points and six rebounds.

Junior Kylee Lonigro added five points and senior Grace Brattlie recorded three points.

Deerfield 65, Johnson Creek 30

With the offense struggling in the first half against Johnson Creek, Deerfield girls basketball head coach Don Schindler called a timeout.

The Demons were struggling with turnovers as Johnson Creek sat in a zone. On offense, the Blue Jays were getting some shots to fall and held a 14-10 lead.

After the timeout, Deerfield switched up their defense to a 1-3-1 half-court press to create some pressure.

The move paid off as Deerfield got some steals in the backcourt, leading to some layups to get the offense going. Deerfield closed out the half on a run, taking a 24-16 lead into the halftime break.

“They had us moving defensively in a pattern I didn’t like, offensively we weren’t in a pattern I liked, so it was to stir up the pot a little bit,” said Schindler. “I threw them a different look with that 1-3-1, and it seemed to rattle them a little bit.”

In the second half, the Demons continued to force turnovers and held Johnson Creek to just 14 points. Deerfield had no problems on offense, scoring 41 points to pull away with the 65-30 win on Friday, Jan. 6 at home on parent’s night.

“We had 10 turnovers in the first half, but we only had two in the second half,” added Schindler. “We have to settle down a little bit earlier in games, get in our flow of offense, get relaxed, sometimes we come out so jazzed up.”

Nine different players scored in the second half for the Demons. Deerfield had three players reach double figures with senior Moli Haak scoring a game-high 14 points. Senior Steffi Siewert recorded 12 points, while senior Jayden Winger added 11 points.

“Working it around to everyone, giving everyone a chance to score and make plays really gives other teams adversity,” said Siewert.

Freshman Emme Drobac scored nine points, while senior Grace Brattlie contributed five. Freshman Rowan Lasack and junior Kylee Lonigro added four points, while seniors Kylee Fankhauser and Karlee Berge each scored three points.

The Demons improve to 8-1 overall and remain in first place in the Trailways-South Conference with a record of 5-0.

“We know we can beat everyone in our conference, it’s just a matter of going out there and proving it,” said Haak. “Our goal is to make it pretty far in the postseason and win a regional title.”

After dropping its opening game in overtime against Poynette, Deerfield has won eight games in a row.