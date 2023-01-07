The Independence Area Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Steering Committee cordially invites the town of Independence and surrounding areas to be a part of the Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration (march/services) on Monday, January 16, 2023. This year the celebration will be held on what would have been Dr. King's 93rd Birthday. The march participants will line up for 9:00 a.m. at the Town of Independence Train Depot located at 270 East Railroad which is adjacent to the police station. The march will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m. and end at Zion Travelers M.B.C., pastored by Dr. Bobby R. Showers Sr., located at 86 Martin Luther King Jr. Street. The MLK program will begin at 10:30 a.m.

