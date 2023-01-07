ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Andrew's Angle: It's a Mardi Party on the north shore

Oh well, it’s Carnival time and everybody’s drinkin’ wine — except Arthur Hardy and me, who are drinkin’ iced tea over lunch on a less than Fat Tuesday in early January. Hardy, he of Mardi Gras Guide fame, is trying to enjoy the No. 18...
SLIDELL, LA
cenlanow.com

Zulu from the ‘Big Shot’ float

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Zulu kicked off Tuesday morning’s parades. The WGNO News team had a unique view on the Krewe of Zulu’s signature float on Mardi Gras morning. After two years of being off, the Krewe of Zulu was excited to be back. “The big shot...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theneworleans100.com

‘Laissez les bon temps rouler’ at Plush Appeal – The Mardi Gras Spot

With the arrival of Twelfth Night, New Orleans is turning its attention to carnival time – the ultimate expression of camaraderie and community. In many ways, Plush Appeal – The Mardi Gras Spot reflects the spirit and resilience of the great Crescent City. The New Orleans party supply company offers must-have carnival supplies and flair, plus a whole lot more. Kick off your carnival season with its fun apparel, craft items, home décor and essential party supplies.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

What is the coldest Mardi Gras day on record?

Over the past few Carnival Seasons, our forecast for New Orleans has been warmer than some of the distant past!. Although 2021 will look very different, this weather we have coming up may have kept you from attending a bunch of parades, anyway!. Right now, Lundi and Mardi Gras, as...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Showers named grand marshal of MLK celebration in Independence Monday

The Independence Area Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Steering Committee cordially invites the town of Independence and surrounding areas to be a part of the Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration (march/services) on Monday, January 16, 2023. This year the celebration will be held on what would have been Dr. King's 93rd Birthday. The march participants will line up for 9:00 a.m. at the Town of Independence Train Depot located at 270 East Railroad which is adjacent to the police station. The march will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m. and end at Zion Travelers M.B.C., pastored by Dr. Bobby R. Showers Sr., located at 86 Martin Luther King Jr. Street. The MLK program will begin at 10:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
myneworleans.com

Jefferson Performing Arts Center Announces 2023 Shows

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Jefferson Performing Arts Society announces a spectacular variety of events coming to Jefferson Performing Arts Center in the New Year, from pageants and tribute concerts to folk dance and ballet. February’s shows include Miss Louisiana USA & Teen USA Pageants on February 3 &;...
METAIRIE, LA
theneworleanstribune.com

7th Ward Neighborhood Association to Celebrate 10th Anniversary with Ball

Organization will also honor 20 Under 20 young New Orleanians making a difference in the 7th Ward Community. The 7th Ward Neighborhood Association will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with The 7th Ward Ball from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the historic Autocrat Social & Pleasure Club, 1725 St. Bernard Ave.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

