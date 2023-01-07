Read full article on original website
HSGT: Neenah, Kaukauna and Little Chute post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night in High School Game Time, Neenah beat Kaukauna in Fox Valley Association girls basketball action, while Kaukauna beat Neenah in boys basketball. Meanwhile, in the North Eastern, Little Chute stayed perfect on the season with a win at Fox Valley Lutheran. Click the video...
FOX 11 Top 11: Notre Dame No. 1; Neenah moves to No. 2
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11 Top 11 girls basketball rankings has a new No. 2. After Notre Dame at No. 1, Neenah has moved to No. 2, replacing Kaukauna, which suffered its first loss of the season. 'Furthermore, there are no new teams in the rankings this...
FOX 11 Top 11: Top four teams remain perfect
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11 Top 11 boys basketball rankings look a lot like last week as the top four remain undefeated and the top six teams are the same as last week. Meanwhile, undefeated Crivitz and Peshtigo join the rankings, replacing Oshkosh North and Winneconne. This...
Monster Jam to roar into the Resch Center
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Larger-than-life motorsports are coming to life at the Resch Center. Monster Jam will return to the Green Bay area on both Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16. During the show, world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks will tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions...
GPBD: 46 calls during Lions vs. Packers game ends in four arrests, eight ejections
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police Department shared their report for the Lions vs. Packers game Sunday night. Officers responded to 46 calls during the game. Four people were arrested. Eight people were ejected for various misconduct violations. GBPD also shared the arrests and ejections are a smaller...
Cleansing & Detox in the New Year
Erika from Natural Healthy Concepts joins Living with Amy to talk about detox and cleansing and what products to use to help! Take a look. Natural Healthy Concepts is located at 310 N. Westhill Blvd. in Appleton. Visit their website www.nhc.com or call (920) 968-2350 for more information.
Milwaukee runaway found after high speed chase in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A runaway girl was found inside a vehicle involved in a high speed chase in Fond du Lac. Around 12:15 a.m. Monday, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle out of Milwaukee in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue.
2 sought after shots strike apartment on Green Bay's west side
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two men are still on the loose after shots were fired at a Green Bay apartment overnight. Police say they were called to the 500 block of S. Fisk Street on the city's west side around 1:45 a.m. Officers learned bullets had gone into an apartment and a vehicle parked outside.
See a glimpse of the underwater world in Oshkosh
(WLUK) -- A store in Oshkosh shows visitors what kind of bright coral and colorful fish live underwater. Sanctuary Aquatics is a pet store that welcomes people to look at and learn about what's in its tanks. The store's mission is to provide sustainably aquacultured corals to the Midwest and...
Titletown announces free tubing day
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A favorite winter special is returning to Titletown this year. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the public can enjoy free tube rides down Ariens Hill from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with admissions closing at 7 p.m. “Come on out and play in the snow at Ariens Hill....
Oshkosh's Oregon/Jackson Street bridge reopens after brief closure
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A bridge in Oshkosh has reopened ahead of schedule. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says on Monday, crews worked to install a new gear box and components on the north span of the lift bridge. Installation finished earlier than expected and the bridge reopened on Tuesday. A...
Manitowoc providing 'salt cups' to prevent over-salting in wintry weather
(WLUK) -- It's winter time. The snow has fallen, the ice has formed up. It's time to get that salt out to try to clear your sidewalk or your driveway, but you need a lot less salt to cover a lot more area than you might think. Just one coffee...
2 apartments deemed 'uninhabitable' after fire on Green Bay's east side
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two apartments have been deemed uninhabitable after a fire Monday night on Green Bay's east side. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department said it was called for around 9 p.m. Monday for a fire in a two-unit residence on Day Street. The department says crews arrived...
Man charged in east-side Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A confrontation in an alley led to a fatal shooting last month on Green Bay's east side, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday. Jesse D. Dahl, 23, of Green Bay, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to the crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Green Bay police searching for suspect in east side stabbing
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police say they are looking for a person who stabbed and injured a 17-year-old boy. Officers found the victim suffering from non-life threatening injuries in the 1100 block of Radisson Street on the city's east side just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. Police do not...
Shawano Walmart disturbance leads to store evacuation, 2 arrests
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Two people may soon be facing charges after an incident at the Shawano Walmart on E. Green Bay Street Monday afternoon. The Shawano Police Department says that officers responded to the store at 1:45 p.m. for a disturbance complaint, with dispatch saying weapons -- including a knife and a gun -- were involved.
Northeast Wisconsin travelers 'up in the air' during FAA computer outage
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Travelers across the country became stranded at airports Wednesday morning due to a FAA computer outage. That also included Green Bay's Austin Straubel International Airport and Appleton International Airport. More than 3,700 flights were delayed by 7:30 a.m. CST and more than 640 were canceled. Before 9...
Wisconsin gas prices over $3 a gallon and keep rising
(WLUK) -- Gas prices continue to rise nationwide and across Wisconsin. Green Bay drivers can expect to pay 7.2 cents per gallon more this week, averaging $3.10/g today, according to GasBuddy. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.00/g, up 5.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.94/g. Wisconsin-...
Fond du Lac man, Oshkosh woman arrested for over a dozen drug crimes
FOREST COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Fond du Lac man and an Oshkosh woman are in jail and could face a string of charges, after they were allegedly found with fentanyl and methamphetamine in a hotel room in northern Wisconsin. The Forest County Sheriff's Office said it received a call at...
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons tribute coming to Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Broadway is coming to Green Bay with a Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons tribute. Oh What A Night! will be at the Meyer Theatre on Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m. The musical is directed by award-winning Broadway producer/director Michael Chapman, written by Motown producer...
