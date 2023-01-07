Recording “CLIFFS/WALLS” made Lindsey Baker physically sick. Last year, the New Orleans guitarist and vocalist and her Guts Club bandmates, drummer Ronna Sandoval and guitarist Alex Dimeff, got together with producer Nick Pope to record the latest Guts Club album in one, long take. Baker, Dimeff and Sandoval threw themselves — physically and emotionally — against the towering wall of sound they’d built while writing “CLIFFS/WALLS” and left nothing behind.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO