Louisiana State

fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House

CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Andrew's Angle: It's a Mardi Party on the north shore

Oh well, it’s Carnival time and everybody’s drinkin’ wine — except Arthur Hardy and me, who are drinkin’ iced tea over lunch on a less than Fat Tuesday in early January. Hardy, he of Mardi Gras Guide fame, is trying to enjoy the No. 18...
SLIDELL, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Larose Native Creates YouTube Video Series ‘Louisiana Dread’

With YouTube now surpassing over 51 million video channels on all sorts of topics, Larose native and YouTube creator Kyle Crosby has risen to find his own voice on YouTube called ‘Louisiana Dread’ – a YouTube channel steeped in his own brand of Louisiana and Lafourche Parish video storytelling.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Volunteer near you: Opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans

Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Faith House of Acadiana provides shelter, safety, empowerment and advocacy for survivors of domestic violence....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Home stretch for recall petition drive

Speaking with WWL’s Newell Normand this morning, Eileen Carter, co-chair of the recall group NoLaToya-dot-org. The drive to recall New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell is headed into the home stretch with under 45 days to go.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Nell Nolan:Salvation Army Fundraiser, Magnolia Moonlight, N.O. Bar Association Dinner, Aztec Club

Donna and Paul Flower’s impressive home and capacious pool area was the site on an inviting night for a Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans fundraiser. Titled Shield of Hope, the event used patriotic colors of red, white and blue in the floral arrangements. Several generous donors provided food and drink, luring guests with seafood pasta, crab and crawfish cakes, sliders, and, for the sweet tooth, a chocolate tray, as well as a sheet cake with an edible topper depicting the invitation.
ROBERT, LA
cenlanow.com

What is the coldest Mardi Gras day on record?

Over the past few Carnival Seasons, our forecast for New Orleans has been warmer than some of the distant past!. Although 2021 will look very different, this weather we have coming up may have kept you from attending a bunch of parades, anyway!. Right now, Lundi and Mardi Gras, as...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

You’ll have to take a number for this king cake

MADISONVILLE, La. — At one Louisiana bakery, yes, you’ll have to take a number. You’ll need your credit card and patience. The dish they dish about is the king cakes at Morgan Street Bakery. Christine Schmitz is the baker-in-chief. She’s causing a commotion with a king cake...
MADISONVILLE, LA
fox8live.com

Teen boy shot outside Booker T. Washington High in Central City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 10) outside Booker T. Washington High School in Central City, New Orleans police said. The victim’s condition was not immediately disclosed. The shooting was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m., around the time students were...
CENTRAL, LA

