fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House
CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
NOLA.com
Andrew's Angle: It's a Mardi Party on the north shore
Oh well, it’s Carnival time and everybody’s drinkin’ wine — except Arthur Hardy and me, who are drinkin’ iced tea over lunch on a less than Fat Tuesday in early January. Hardy, he of Mardi Gras Guide fame, is trying to enjoy the No. 18...
lafourchegazette.com
Larose Native Creates YouTube Video Series ‘Louisiana Dread’
With YouTube now surpassing over 51 million video channels on all sorts of topics, Larose native and YouTube creator Kyle Crosby has risen to find his own voice on YouTube called ‘Louisiana Dread’ – a YouTube channel steeped in his own brand of Louisiana and Lafourche Parish video storytelling.
NOLA.com
Grim annual artwork brings New Orleans' 2022 murder count to the steps of City Hall
On Wednesday, there will be 268 shiny silver faces glinting in the sun near the steps of City Hall. The cluster of palm-sized, mirrored faces may be eerily beautiful, but they are the bearers of bad news. Each of them represents a 2022 New Orleans murder victim. For eight years,...
cenlanow.com
With cancellation of Carnival parades, Krewe of Tucks throwing fun virtual experience
NEW ORLEANS– In 2021 the Krewe of Tucks invites the citizens of New Orleans to enjoy a “Virtual Tucks Experience.”. Due to the cancellation of Carnival parades because of the pandemic, Tucks will put on a very special broadcast intended to spread joy and spirit to everyone in our city.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Louisiana
Louisiana might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Volunteer near you: Opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans
Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Faith House of Acadiana provides shelter, safety, empowerment and advocacy for survivors of domestic violence....
Home stretch for recall petition drive
Speaking with WWL’s Newell Normand this morning, Eileen Carter, co-chair of the recall group NoLaToya-dot-org. The drive to recall New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell is headed into the home stretch with under 45 days to go.
‘Q’ Dat: NOLA single mom pays it forward across the USA
Miss Universe Pageant in New Orleans this week
The 71st annual Miss Universe pageant will take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on Saturday.
NOLA.com
Nell Nolan:Salvation Army Fundraiser, Magnolia Moonlight, N.O. Bar Association Dinner, Aztec Club
Donna and Paul Flower’s impressive home and capacious pool area was the site on an inviting night for a Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans fundraiser. Titled Shield of Hope, the event used patriotic colors of red, white and blue in the floral arrangements. Several generous donors provided food and drink, luring guests with seafood pasta, crab and crawfish cakes, sliders, and, for the sweet tooth, a chocolate tray, as well as a sheet cake with an edible topper depicting the invitation.
fox8live.com
50 years since hotel sniper Mark Essex terrorized downtown New Orleans in 1973
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - 50 years ago, New Orleans made national headlines when a sniper went on a killing spree at a downtown hotel. Local historian and filmmaker, Royd Anderson takes a look back at how Howard Johnson’s sniper incident changed the course of the city’s history. 23-year-old...
NOLA.com
Family, volunteers ramp up efforts to locate Mandeville boater missing for three days
After nearly 16 hours with no success, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended their search of Lake Pontchartrain for a missing Mandeville boater Monday night. But the search continued for a third day Tuesday as family, friends, authorities and volunteers continued their efforts to find Billy Coile, a 44-year-old husband and father of two.
This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In Louisiana
LoveFood found the best endless brunch spots in the country, including this old-school favorite in Louisiana.
Endymion removes Mel Gibson as co-Grand Marshal, citing threats and safety concerns
Less than 24 hours after New Orleans super-krewe Endymion announced Mel Gibson would serve as co-Grand Marshal for Mardi Gras 2023, officials have removed the actor from krewe activities.
cenlanow.com
What is the coldest Mardi Gras day on record?
Over the past few Carnival Seasons, our forecast for New Orleans has been warmer than some of the distant past!. Although 2021 will look very different, this weather we have coming up may have kept you from attending a bunch of parades, anyway!. Right now, Lundi and Mardi Gras, as...
cenlanow.com
You’ll have to take a number for this king cake
MADISONVILLE, La. — At one Louisiana bakery, yes, you’ll have to take a number. You’ll need your credit card and patience. The dish they dish about is the king cakes at Morgan Street Bakery. Christine Schmitz is the baker-in-chief. She’s causing a commotion with a king cake...
Neighbors, family members remember triple homicide victim Alonzo Jackson
NEW ORLEANS — Known for his larger-than-life personality, Alonzo Jackson was a fixture near the New Orleans Fairgrounds. “The only thing he used to do is dance and try to make people happy,” neighbor Ronald McCoy said. That happiness is now replaced with a memorial of fresh flowers,...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: There's history to the building now home to Susan Spicer's Rosedale restaurant
I read chef Susan Spicer will receive a big award this week. Her Rosedale restaurant is one of our favorites. I’ve heard the building was once a police station or jail but what more can you tell us about its history?. Congratulations are indeed in order for chef and...
fox8live.com
Teen boy shot outside Booker T. Washington High in Central City, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 10) outside Booker T. Washington High School in Central City, New Orleans police said. The victim’s condition was not immediately disclosed. The shooting was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m., around the time students were...
