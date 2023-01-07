ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KCRA.com

Southwest flight lands back in Sacramento after bird strike

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Southwest Airlines flight did not spend too long in the air when a bird strike forced it to land back in Sacramento on Tuesday, officials said. A spokesperson with the Sacramento International Airport said the bird strike happened shortly after takeoff, which caused the plane to circle back and land at SMF. The plane took off from Sacramento at 5:47 p.m. and was headed to Burbank in Southern California.
SACRAMENTO, CA
abc10.com

Lemon Hill residents without power for several days in a row

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the past 3 days, Sacramento resident Terri Pullen has spent her time dealing with a power outage in her home off Lemon Hill Avenue. "The refrigerator, everything in the fridge is gone bad, I got to clean that out, and it's completely dark. I mean, we don't light that many candles, but It's just completely dark and it's cold," she told ABC10. "So I haven't been able to sleep very well."
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

'We're working 24/7': Sacramento tree removal services scramble to meet needs during storms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With the series of storms that pummeled much of the Sacramento region comes the inevitable clean-up. In some cases, though, the process is slow going. Jane Hemmerling has lived in her Colonial Heights home for more than a decade, she said. On Saturday, as winds howled, a large tree from her neighbor’s yard snapped, falling onto her home.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

How many trees were knocked down during the Sacramento storms?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Since late December, Northern California has been hit with winter storms involving heavy rain and winds.  The heavy weather conditions caused several trees to fall in Sacramento, leading to the city receiving hundreds of requests about downed or uprooted trees, fallen tree limbs, and debris blocking roadways.  On Jan. 6, the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

More ‘Bomb Cyclones’ Hit Northern California, Record Rain, Snow

As we wrote last week, the California Sierra snowpack is already at 177% of normal, thanks to recent storms and the “Bomb Cyclone” hitting Northern California. Statewide, the average snow-water equivalent is 17.1 inches — 174% of the historical average. California has been hit by several more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

Discovery Park floods after recent storms in Sacramento

Discovery Park, located along the banks of the American River in Sacramento, is closed as water spreads onto the grounds. Discovery Park floods after recent storms in Sacramento. Discovery Park, located along the banks of the American River in Sacramento, is closed as water spreads onto the grounds. Discovery Park...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Fallen tree delays river rescue at Discovery Park

(KTXL) — A man was rescued from the American River on Tuesday morning at Discovery Park, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Before putting a boat in the water, Rescue 20 had to clear a path along the Garden Highway entrance that was blocked by a fallen tree. Once the man was rescued he was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Woman killed in Sacramento crash along Stockton Boulevard, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died Tuesday evening after a crash, the Sacramento Police Department said. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near 14th Avenue and Stockton Boulevard, police said. Traffic was closed on Stockton Boulevard between 14th and 17th avenues for hours before it was reopened around 10:40 p.m.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

2 homeless people killed in Sacramento storms identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified two homeless people killed over the weekend. They were both found after trees fell onto their tents. According to the coroner’s office, the first death happened Saturday night on north 5th Street, south of the American River. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Rebekah Rohde.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

