Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sacramento's storms wreak havoc - fallen trees and flooded roadsCarmen MicsaSacramento, CA
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 daysMalek SherifCalifornia State
As 70 mph winds lash California, half of Sacramento loses electricityMalek SherifSacramento, CA
More than 110,000 in California Are Without Power due to cyclonesMint MessageCalifornia State
Related
KCRA.com
Northern California Live Storm Updates: Sierra chain controls in effect, sinkhole in Yuba County
Northern California is waking up to more wet weather, and thousands of people across KCRA 3's coverage area are still without power, a day after severe thunderstorms brought gusty winds, lightning and torrential rain to the region. Those traveling to the Sierra on Wednesday should still expect chain controls and...
KCRA.com
Southwest flight lands back in Sacramento after bird strike
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Southwest Airlines flight did not spend too long in the air when a bird strike forced it to land back in Sacramento on Tuesday, officials said. A spokesperson with the Sacramento International Airport said the bird strike happened shortly after takeoff, which caused the plane to circle back and land at SMF. The plane took off from Sacramento at 5:47 p.m. and was headed to Burbank in Southern California.
KCRA.com
Winter storm's worst brings out neighbors' best after trees fall on Fair Oaks home
FAIR OAKS, Calif. — The first chapter of 2023 started with widespread damage for thousands of families across the greater Sacramento area. Massive trees, once standing in rain-soaked Earth, succumbed to extremely high-wind gusts and heavily damaged or destroyed everything in their path. Kim Becker and her daughter Lauren...
KCRA.com
Northern California Forecast: Timeline for rising Sierra snow levels, showers on Wednesday
More rain and snow are falling in Northern California on Wednesday. The region can expect a break from wet weather on Thursday before the next rounds get underway. Plan for a damp morning commute on Wednesday, according to our weather team. Off-and-on light showers are expected throughout the day and...
'I was kind of scared to drive that night' | Sacramento driver, semitruck flipped over by high winds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento truck driver recalls "escaping death" after 70 mph winds abruptly flung him and his big rig trailer on its side, skirting across the asphalt during one of the worst winter storms of the year so far. 42-year-old Barry Kunkel took his normal route from...
abc10.com
Lemon Hill residents without power for several days in a row
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the past 3 days, Sacramento resident Terri Pullen has spent her time dealing with a power outage in her home off Lemon Hill Avenue. "The refrigerator, everything in the fridge is gone bad, I got to clean that out, and it's completely dark. I mean, we don't light that many candles, but It's just completely dark and it's cold," she told ABC10. "So I haven't been able to sleep very well."
KCRA.com
'We're working 24/7': Sacramento tree removal services scramble to meet needs during storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With the series of storms that pummeled much of the Sacramento region comes the inevitable clean-up. In some cases, though, the process is slow going. Jane Hemmerling has lived in her Colonial Heights home for more than a decade, she said. On Saturday, as winds howled, a large tree from her neighbor’s yard snapped, falling onto her home.
KCRA.com
Northern California Live Storm Updates: I-80 traffic held amid Sierra whiteout conditions, El Dorado County evacuation warning lifted
A winter storm warning remains in effect in Northern California after severe thunderstorms raced across the region early Tuesday, bringing gusty winds, lightning and torrential rain to a region battered by days of severe weather and where tens of thousands remain without power. In the Sierra, more snow is continuing...
Evacuation centers, sandbag locations to know during Sacramento-area storm
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Another winter storm made its way to Northern California, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the state, which has been hit by a series of storms since Dec. 27, 2022. Below is a collection of resources from local governments including where you can get sandbags and emergency […]
Sacramento River level not high enough for the Sacramento weir to be opened, officials say
(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources said the Sacramento Weir would not be opened on Monday. The gates of the weir are opened when water levels at the I Street Bridge reach 29.87 feet, but so far, the levels have been declining. The last observed level of the Sacramento River at the bridge […]
IN PHOTOS: Series of storms wreak havoc across Sacramento area
Severe winds blew through the region overnight Saturday into Sunday, and then even more wet weather rolled in on Monday.With gusts topping out at nearly 70 mph in some places, big branches and even full trees have come toppling down.Below are some of the scenes people around the region woke up to:Share your photos with us!
CalFresh recipients can apply to get food replaced lost during power outage
(KTXL) — People who have CalFresh benefits can get some of their food replaced if they lost food due to the power outages in the region. A form will need to be completed, signed and turned in, which includes contact information, a short description of how the food was lost and the date and time […]
How many trees were knocked down during the Sacramento storms?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Since late December, Northern California has been hit with winter storms involving heavy rain and winds. The heavy weather conditions caused several trees to fall in Sacramento, leading to the city receiving hundreds of requests about downed or uprooted trees, fallen tree limbs, and debris blocking roadways. On Jan. 6, the […]
KCRA.com
Northern California Storm Recap: Progress made in restoring power, some schools to close Tuesday
Tens of thousands of people across Northern California are still dealing with power outages on Tuesday, a day after heavy rain and strong winds caused issues on roadways but spared the region from widespread devastation. (Watch live coverage in the video above.) Meteorologist Tamara Berg said that winds gusted below...
californiaglobe.com
More ‘Bomb Cyclones’ Hit Northern California, Record Rain, Snow
As we wrote last week, the California Sierra snowpack is already at 177% of normal, thanks to recent storms and the “Bomb Cyclone” hitting Northern California. Statewide, the average snow-water equivalent is 17.1 inches — 174% of the historical average. California has been hit by several more...
Fox40
Discovery Park floods after recent storms in Sacramento
Discovery Park, located along the banks of the American River in Sacramento, is closed as water spreads onto the grounds. Discovery Park floods after recent storms in Sacramento. Discovery Park, located along the banks of the American River in Sacramento, is closed as water spreads onto the grounds. Discovery Park...
Fallen tree delays river rescue at Discovery Park
(KTXL) — A man was rescued from the American River on Tuesday morning at Discovery Park, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Before putting a boat in the water, Rescue 20 had to clear a path along the Garden Highway entrance that was blocked by a fallen tree. Once the man was rescued he was […]
abc10.com
TIMELINE | Increased thunderstorm activity expected in the valley along with heavy mountain snow
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A strong line of thunderstorms early Tuesday morning woke many Northern Californians, prompting severe thunderstorm warnings from the National Weather Service and even a pair of tornado warnings. Precipitation chances continue throughout the day and Wednesday before a much needed break in rain Thursday. There is...
KCRA.com
Woman killed in Sacramento crash along Stockton Boulevard, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died Tuesday evening after a crash, the Sacramento Police Department said. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near 14th Avenue and Stockton Boulevard, police said. Traffic was closed on Stockton Boulevard between 14th and 17th avenues for hours before it was reopened around 10:40 p.m.
2 homeless people killed in Sacramento storms identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified two homeless people killed over the weekend. They were both found after trees fell onto their tents. According to the coroner’s office, the first death happened Saturday night on north 5th Street, south of the American River. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Rebekah Rohde.
Comments / 0