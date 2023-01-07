SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the past 3 days, Sacramento resident Terri Pullen has spent her time dealing with a power outage in her home off Lemon Hill Avenue. "The refrigerator, everything in the fridge is gone bad, I got to clean that out, and it's completely dark. I mean, we don't light that many candles, but It's just completely dark and it's cold," she told ABC10. "So I haven't been able to sleep very well."

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO