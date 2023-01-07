ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KIMT

RCTC nursing students exceed state and national averages on board exams

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) says its 2022 nursing graduates did better on NCLEX board exams than both the state and national average. RCTC says its Associate Degree Nursing program had 119 first-time test takers with a pass rate of 89.08% and the Practical Nursing program had 26 first-time test takers with a pass rate of 92.31%.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Century High School is Looking for Donations

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Century High School could use some help supplying their SOS Resource Room. The room's a food and clothing pantry that helps support the school's students and their families. It's been frequently used this school year. The school's looking for items like hygiene products, snacks, and winter clothing. Joli Mancilman, one of the school social workers, said the donations make a big significant impact on students.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Painting workshop in Zumbrota to help theatre

ZUMBROTA, Minn.-An art lover used a painting workshop to try to help out the State Theatre. Linda Smith, the instructor, had the participants trace the outlines of hollyhocks and use watercolor paints to decorate them. The event was designed for both experienced painters as well as those relatively more new to the art.
ZUMBROTA, MN
KIMT

City of Rochester promotes achievements in 2022 year in review video

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 2022 was a busy year for Rochester city government. The city showed off their achievements with a year in review video in Monday night's city council meeting. The city listed scores of accomplishments in the 11-minute long video. Rochester earned praise from several publications. They gave the...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

The United Way in Olmsted County and Dodge County are merging

ROCHESTER & KASSON, Minn. – The United Way of Olmsted County and the United Way of Dodge County have merged. The move comes following more than six months of discussions after the United Way of Dodge County proposed the idea. “We are excited about this decision to merge the...
DODGE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Dead male found in Rochester park, gun located near the body

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in northwest Rochester. Police were called just before 8 am Tuesday about a male lying against the building near the ice rink at Manor Park. Officers went to do a welfare check and say they found a deceased 20-year-old male from Rochester with an apparent fatal gunshot wound. Police say a firearm was found near the body.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Albert Lea has a New Mayor

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-Albert Lea has a new mayor. Rich Murray has served on the Albert Lea City Council for the past six years. He wants to help current businesses in the community expand while also encouraging more outside businesses to come to Albert Lea. Additionally, he's looking to help create more housing units, like apartments and single-family homes, for the city. He says he wants to serve the people of Albert Lea.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Rochester City Council approves changes to municipal golf program

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council voted to approve new changes to the city's municipal golf program at its meeting on Monday. The plan includes increasing the price of golf season passes, as well as daily rates. Ultimately, the goal is to raise $500,000 dollars in net revenue, with $400,000 dollars...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Sheriffs Sworn into Office Across SE Minnesota

Undated (KROC-AM News)- The first full week of 2023 saw the swearing-in of several elected officials. In Olmsted County, four new members were sworn into their positions on the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners. Several counties in Southeast Minnesota also swore in their sheriff’s this past week. Olmsted County...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Snowmobile crash seriously injures Owatonna man

A snowmobile crash in rural Steele County has seriously injured an Owatonna man. The crash involved a single snowmobile on a trail along the 11000 block of 42nd Avenue SW in Berlin Township near Hope, according to the Steele County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Saturday.
OWATONNA, MN
KIMT

Police: Man found dead in Rochester park died of self-inflicted gunshot

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The death of a 20-year-old whose body was found in a Rochester park appears to be self-inflicted. Police were called just before 8 am Tuesday about a male lying against the building near the ice rink at Manor Park. Officers went to do a welfare check and say they found a deceased 20-year-old male from Rochester with an apparent fatal gunshot wound. Police say a firearm was found near the body.
ROCHESTER, MN

