Modesto, CA

KCRA.com

Flooding in Tracy leads to evacuation warning as water surrounds homes, closes roads

TRACY, Calif. — A breach in Corral Hollow Creek, a quarter mile West of Chrisman Road near the Tracy area of San Joaquin County, caused flooding in one neighborhood. The South San Joaquin Fire Authority also issued an evacuation warning for at least 16 homes in the path of those floodwaters. Residents are not required to evacuate under a warning, but they are recommended to be ready to do so at a moment's notice in case conditions become a risk to public safety.
TRACY, CA
KMPH.com

Multiple evacuation orders issued around the Valley due to flooding

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Multiple evacuation orders have been issued in multiple counties in the Central Valley due to the recent storms. Four storm relief centers in Fresno are now open to anyone who needs shelter from the weather. The Maxie L. Parks, Mosqueda, Pinedale, and Ted C. Wills...
FRESNO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto braces for another round of severe weather following tornado warnings

MODESTO – Northern California communities are gearing up for another round of wild weather. In Stanislaus County, the National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings in Modesto overnight  People woke up to heavy rain, roaring thunder, and lightning throughout the area with video recordings from Turlock, Modesto, and Oakdale."It's pretty scary because we don't really see that around here in this area," said Giselle Tadeo of Denair. The lightning flash illuminated the early morning sky as the National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings."I got the alert around 3:45 a.m. So, I saw the thundering, the lighting – all of that,"...
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced homeowners grateful for flood prep along major creek

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced issued an evacuation warning for the areas near and surrounding Bear Creek. Bear Creek that runs through the heart of the City of Merced is expected to flood as more rain pours onto the Central Valley. Local officials are working on putting sandbags and “muscle walls”, large […]
MERCED, CA
CBS San Francisco

Martinez declares local emergency as rain causes flooding, multiple road closures

MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) –  Martinez declared a local emergency Monday, as damage to the city piles up since the latest atmospheric river pulled in Sunday night. City officials announced on its website Monday that  "These storms have caused significant impacts to the community, which has included mudslides at seven locations, downed trees at six locations, flooding at four locations, along with multiple road closures.  "These storms have also caused significant impacts to creeks in Martinez, with major erosion at multiple locations and significant debris accumulation in others." On top of the downed trees and mudslides, flooding closed Highland Road in southeastern Contra...
MARTINEZ, CA
FOX40

Tornado warning expires in the San Joaquin Valley

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect when the tornado warning was issued. (KTXL) — A tornado warning was issued for the Modesto area on Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather System Sacramento Station. According to NWS, the warning is to last until 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday and effect up to 385,000 […]
MODESTO, CA
KCRA.com

‘Get out early’: Sacramento County officials call for people to leave Wilton area before next storm

Emergency officials in Sacramento County on Sunday called for people in the Wilton area to leave while roads are still passable in advance of the next round of rain on Monday. “Rising water may spill over onto the nearest roadways and cut off access to leave the area,” the county said in a release. “Last weekend, exit routes flooded quickly for residents leaving Wilton, so we are urging residents to get out now while roads are still clear; don’t wait for an evacuation order.”
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Southbound Highway 101, other Gilroy roads shut down due to flooding

Floodwaters spilling over Highway 101 have forced officials to shut down the southbound lanes of the highway at Mesa Road in Gilroy late Monday morning. Bolsa Road is also flooded between Travel Park Circle and Carnadero Avenue. Recent rains and saturated ground conditions are adding to the runoff feeding Uvas...
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Highway 101 flooding in both directions around Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV): Highway 101 is flooding in both directions around Gilroy on Monday afternoon. Our radio affiliate KCBS says the flooding is getting worse. Parts of the alternate roads of Highway 152 and Hecker Pass is closed as well. This is an ongoing story. The post Highway 101 flooding in both directions around Gilroy appeared first on KION546.
GILROY, CA
morganhilllife.com

Breaking News: Jan. 9, 2023 Storm Flooding Photos in Morgan Hill

Series of storms from Pacific Ocean may continue until Jan. 19. The atmospheric river from the Pacific Ocean dumped inches of rain across the state this weekend, causing flooding in some of the South Valley region. It is the first of five streams of storms that will continue until about Thursday, Jan. 19, according to the National Weather Service. This relentless parade of cyclones means the Bay Area will see even more flooding until next week.
MORGAN HILL, CA
ABC10

Stockton mobile home without power since Saturday night

STOCKTON, Calif. — One Stockton community is still struggling with power outages into Monday evening. The Tehama Mobile Home Village Park a 55 and older community off Highway 99 and East Eight Mile Road. Residents say they have had no power since 10 p.m. Saturday night. Overnight heavy winds...
STOCKTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Flooding Shuts Down Highway 101 in Gilroy

A stretch of Highway 101 in Gilroy was completely shut down for a time Monday due to flooding. As of 4 p.m., one northbound lane was back open, but that could change if water levels rise. It's unclear when the remaining lanes will reopen. Caltrans said motorists should expect delays...
GILROY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: House Fire In Calaveras County

Update at 5:45 p.m.: A house fire in the Vallecito area of Calaveras County off Highway 4 has been extinguished. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze in about 20 minutes. There is no word on damage to the structure or whether the flames extended into any other area of the home. What sparked it remains under investigation. Further details on the blaze are below.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA

