Area police reports

State patrol---

Monday, 6:30 a.m., near milepost 2 on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Todd Cliffton, 26, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Tuesday, 12:29 p.m., near milepost 21 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Juan Hernandez, 66, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a large piece of plastic debris in the roadway.

Tuesday, 6:50 p.m., near milepost 13 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Brandon Bowers, 19, Stryker, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 5:40 a.m., near milepost 10 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Earnest Davis, 44, Jonesville, Mich., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 6:45 a.m., on County Road M in Henry County's Damascus Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Sarah Ybanez, 36, McClure, sustained moderate damage when it struck a raccoon.

Wednesday, 10:12 p.m., near milepost 19 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Highland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Andrew Van Vlerah, 49, Keysville, Ga., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Thursday, 3:47 a.m., near milepost 9 on Ohio 66 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Dawn Himburg, 47, 06909 Ohio 66, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Thursday, 11:45 a.m., West Sessions Avenue and Nicholas Street, a westbound City of Defiance vehicle driven by Tim Bowling, 56, Defiance, attempted to change lanes to make a left turn and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Bradley Schroeder, 45, 312 Westfield Ave. Schroeder's vehicle had heavy damage and Bowling's had moderate damage.

Defiance sheriff---

Tuesday, 12:24 a.m., near milepost 24 on Ohio 15 in Highland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Michael Montgomery, 21, Deshler, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Tuesday, 6:24 a.m., near milepost 4 on Ohio 249 in Milford Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Caleb Chandler, 21, 1216 Emory St., sustained light damage when it struck a raccoon.

Defiance police---

Jan. 1, 8:35 p.m., on Ralston Avenue, just east of Wemor Street, a westbound vehicle driven by Kelly Salyer, 44, Hillsdale, Mich., sustained light damage when it struck a dog.

Tuesday, 10:49 a.m., at Second and Seneca streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by William Miller, 89, 8717 Christy Road, attempted a left turn and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Alex Tressler, 19, Paulding. Miller was treated by Defiance Fire Department for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage and Miller was cited for failure to yield.

Thursday, 9:18 a.m., at 1524 N. Clinton St., Nicu Alexandru, 32, Louisville, Ky., was arrested for OVI and taken to CCNO.

Henry sheriff---

Wednesday, 3:13 p.m., at milepost 38 on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, Antoinette White, no age given, Indianapolis, was cited for OVI.

Napoleon police---

Dec. 30, 3:26 p.m., at Scott Street and Wood Drive, a northbound vehicle driven by Jordon Rosebrock, 34, Ridgeville Corners, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Tate Rhodes, 18, Napoleon, causing light damage to both vehicles. Rosebrock was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Jan. 1, 2:24 p.m., at the interchange of U.S. routes 6 and 24, an eastbound vehicle driven by David Riggins, 31, Avon, Ind., had heavy damage when it attempted to change lanes rapidly to provide room for a merging vehicle and lost control, struck the guardrail on the north side, spun out and struck the south side guardrail at least twice.

Monday, 5:21 p.m., at Clinton and Hobson streets, a westbound vehicle driven by Megan Rodenhauser, 18, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it failed to negotiate a right turn and struck a pole.

Wednesday, 3:25 p.m., at the exit ramp of U.S. 24 and Ohio 108, a vehicle driven by Smiley Aviles, 34, Brownsburg, Ind., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Andrea Dennie, 39, 114 Jefferson Ave.

Thursday, 5:08 p.m., at 1465 Scott St., a southbound vehicle driven by Jackson Meter, 23, 14366 Ohio 111, Defiance, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Raymond Rondini, 36, Napoleon. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Meter was cited for driving under suspension and assured clear distance ahead, and given a warning for expired registration.

Paulding sheriff---

Thursday, 6:02 a.m., on Ohio 49, just south of Township Road 134 in Harrison Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Darrin Cottrell, 56, Antwerp, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Thursday, 5:44 p.m., on County Road 180, west of County Road 87 in Crane Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Sayge Bonifas, 21, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage when it was struck by a deer.

Thursday, 6:44 p.m., on Township Road 12, just west of Township Road 203 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Timothy Cramer, 42, Cloverdale, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Friday, 6:53 a.m., on Ohio 637, just east of County Road 143 in Auglaize Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Oswaldo Muniz, 33, Paulding, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Spencer Beckman, 49, Paulding. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and Muniz was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Friday, 9:39 a.m., on County Road 60, east of Township Road 187 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Marcus Offerie, 37, Cloverdale, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Wauseon police---

Dec. 31, 9:16 p.m., at 440 Birch St., an eastbound vehicle driven by Bryan Burton, 30, Fayette, sustained heavy damage when it failed to stop at a dead-end street, struck a guardrail and continued airborne eastbound, landing facing northbound in the center lane of the 100 block of South Shoop Avenue. The vehicle came to final rest on the east side of the roadway against an embankment facing westbound. Burton was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected serious injuries. Charles Holmes, 28, Wauseon, was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center for possible injuries. Burton was cited for driving under the influence.

Wednesday, 3:57 p.m., at North Shoop Avenue and East Linfoot Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Denise Wells, 57, Wauseon, attempted a left turn and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Scott Schuster, 52, Wauseon, as Schuster's vehicle attempted to turn right. Both vehicles had light damage and Wells was cited for failure to yield.

Fire

Hamler-Marion Township---

Friday, 4:23 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 128 Main St., Hamler.