Boys basketball: Lakeside Lutheran opens Capitol North play with victory over Columbus

LAKE MILLS — Senior guard Levi Birkholz scored 17 points, senior guard Will Miller added 14 and Lakeside Lutheran’s boys basketball team opened Capitol North play by beating reigning league champion Columbus 62-44 on Friday at LLHS.

The Warriors (9-0, 1-0 in conference) led 28-18 at the break and never saw their advantage slip below double digits in the second half.

Senior forward Trey Lauber, who chipped in nine points, hit an early 3 to give Division 3 10th-ranked Lakeside a 33-20 lead. The Warriors led 39-25 minutes later after back-to-back 3-point plays in the lane by Birkholz, who also contributed 14 rebounds and five assists.

Miller, who went 12 of 12 at the line, scored inside and hit a pair at the free throw line in the closing minutes as the Warriors salted the game away.

“Great halfcourt defense was really the biggest thing tonight,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “We struggled to score at times and for us, we had an off shooting tonight.

“When you hold a team to 44 points and their struggling to find shots, you put yourself in a position to win.”

For the Cardinals (4-3, 0-1), leading scorer Aaron Uttech at 23.5 points per game scored only 13 points on 5 of 22 shooting and second-leading scorer Nathan Cotter at 14 points a game managed just six.

“You have to hound Uttech defensively,” Jahns said. “We had Levi and Alex Reinke both able to stay with him. We kept fresh legs on Uttech and never let him get going. We also made him work for every touch and never let him get on a roll. That’s a credit to those two guys and our team defense. Ethan Schuetz did a nice job on Cotter and Lauber defended Nolan Stauffacher effectively. We were able to take their other guns out. That requires guys to defend the ball.”

Senior forward Anders Liermann scored eight for Lakeside and Schuetz grabbed eight boards.

The Warriors play at Lake Mills on Thursday.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 62, COLUMBUS 44

Columbus 18 26 — 44

Lakeside 28 34 — 62

Columbus (fg fta-ftm pts) — Uttech 5 2-4 13, Borde 1 0-0 2, Powers 4 1-3 11, Sullivan 0 2-2 2, Cotter 2 2-3 6, Stauffacher 0 4-6 4, Selk 1 4-6 6. Totals 13 15-24 44.

Lakeside Lutheran — Lauber 3 2-2 9, Miller 1 12-12 14, Yahnke 1 0-0 2, Schuetz 2 0-3 4, Reinke 2 0-0 4, Birkholz 6 5-8 17, Mlsna 1 0-1 3, Liermann 3 1-4 8. Totals 19 20-32 62.

3-point goals — C (Powers 2, Uttech 1) 3; LL (Lauber 1, Liermann 1, Mlsna 1, Yahnke 1) 4.

Fouled out — C: Cotter.