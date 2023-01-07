ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, WI

Boys basketball: Lakeside Lutheran opens Capitol North play with victory over Columbus

By Nate Gilbert Adams Publishing Group
Daily Jefferson County Union
Daily Jefferson County Union
 4 days ago

LAKE MILLS — Senior guard Levi Birkholz scored 17 points, senior guard Will Miller added 14 and Lakeside Lutheran’s boys basketball team opened Capitol North play by beating reigning league champion Columbus 62-44 on Friday at LLHS.

The Warriors (9-0, 1-0 in conference) led 28-18 at the break and never saw their advantage slip below double digits in the second half.

Senior forward Trey Lauber, who chipped in nine points, hit an early 3 to give Division 3 10th-ranked Lakeside a 33-20 lead. The Warriors led 39-25 minutes later after back-to-back 3-point plays in the lane by Birkholz, who also contributed 14 rebounds and five assists.

Miller, who went 12 of 12 at the line, scored inside and hit a pair at the free throw line in the closing minutes as the Warriors salted the game away.

“Great halfcourt defense was really the biggest thing tonight,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “We struggled to score at times and for us, we had an off shooting tonight.

“When you hold a team to 44 points and their struggling to find shots, you put yourself in a position to win.”

For the Cardinals (4-3, 0-1), leading scorer Aaron Uttech at 23.5 points per game scored only 13 points on 5 of 22 shooting and second-leading scorer Nathan Cotter at 14 points a game managed just six.

“You have to hound Uttech defensively,” Jahns said. “We had Levi and Alex Reinke both able to stay with him. We kept fresh legs on Uttech and never let him get going. We also made him work for every touch and never let him get on a roll. That’s a credit to those two guys and our team defense. Ethan Schuetz did a nice job on Cotter and Lauber defended Nolan Stauffacher effectively. We were able to take their other guns out. That requires guys to defend the ball.”

Senior forward Anders Liermann scored eight for Lakeside and Schuetz grabbed eight boards.

The Warriors play at Lake Mills on Thursday.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 62, COLUMBUS 44

Columbus 18 26 — 44

Lakeside 28 34 — 62

Columbus (fg fta-ftm pts) — Uttech 5 2-4 13, Borde 1 0-0 2, Powers 4 1-3 11, Sullivan 0 2-2 2, Cotter 2 2-3 6, Stauffacher 0 4-6 4, Selk 1 4-6 6. Totals 13 15-24 44.

Lakeside Lutheran — Lauber 3 2-2 9, Miller 1 12-12 14, Yahnke 1 0-0 2, Schuetz 2 0-3 4, Reinke 2 0-0 4, Birkholz 6 5-8 17, Mlsna 1 0-1 3, Liermann 3 1-4 8. Totals 19 20-32 62.

3-point goals — C (Powers 2, Uttech 1) 3; LL (Lauber 1, Liermann 1, Mlsna 1, Yahnke 1) 4.

Fouled out — C: Cotter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Badgers Reportedly Land Massive Four-Star Wide Receiver

Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers have been on an absolute tear lately. The recruiting game has been on another level after Fickell arrived. The Badgers have landed four-star quarterbacks, defensive backs, and elite players from the transfer portal. The next elite talent could be on the way for the Badgers. Former USC wide receiver C.J. Williams may be on the way to Madison.
MADISON, WI
kelo.com

Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota

MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
MADISON, SD
stoughtonnews.com

Answering the call of the wild

If Stoughton native Josh Kapfer ends up writing the seminal 21st century textbook on Wisconsin’s unique amphibians and reptiles, he’ll have dozens of people to thank. And an iguana named Conan. Last month, UW Press published “Amphibians and Reptiles of Wisconsin,” co-authored and edited by Kapfer and his...
STOUGHTON, WI
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

MGE warns of new flyer scam

Madison Gas and Electric is warning its customers of a flyer scam that’s making rounds in the community. The flyer states, “The State of Wisconsin is focused on sustainable energy! Followed by a Wisconsin Statute and an incentive to install solar energy.” MGE said if you ever receive a flyer similar to this, it’s not from them. MGE said if you’re ever not sure about a communication, contact them at 608-252-7222 before doing anything.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks gets appellate counsel

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks has appellate counsel, online court records revealed Friday, Jan. 6. Brooks is represented by Attorney Michael Covey, court records show; gathering discovery materials from Brooks' Waukesha County trial. In late November, Brooks filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief....
WAUKESHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

2 men arrested, runaway found after chase in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Milwaukee men were arrested after a chase in Fond du Lac early Monday. Police say a teen runaway was in the vehicle at the time. At 12:18 a.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle reported stolen out of Milwaukee. The car was spotted in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue.
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Officials Still Investigating Eagle Death

As the New Year takes shape, Wisconsin officials say they are still trying to get to the bottom of a recent death involving a bald eagle and are asking the public for help. Last month, the wounded animal was discovered just outside Milwaukee and later died during surgery. The Humane Society and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources say there’s evidence the animal was shot.
WISCONSIN STATE
ibmadison.com

Waunakee manufacturer leases new industrial development on Madison’s northeast side

Greywolf Partners Inc., a full-service commercial real estate company based in Milwaukee, has leased a new industrial facility in Madison to Waunakee-based Uniek Inc., a designer, manufacturer, and supplier of home decor products. The 122,038-square-foot building was completed in November 2022 and is located at 6305 Ronald Reagan Ave., in...
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

From tragedy to triumph: 13-year-old battling brain cancer becomes honorary police officer in Wisconsin

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County helped a teenager’s lifelong dream of becoming a police officer by swearing him in as an honorary officer. 13-year-old Chance Van Stippen has been courageously battling brain cancer and has always dreamed about being a police officer. On Friday, with the help of the Fox Crossing Police Department and the Neenah Police Department, Van Stippen was made an honorary officer.
MENASHA, WI
Daily Jefferson County Union

Daily Jefferson County Union

Jefferson County, WI
268
Followers
595
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily Jefferson County Union has been serving Jefferson County since 1871. Published Monday through Friday and 24/7 online at www.dailyunion.com

 https://www.dailyunion.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy