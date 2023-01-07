Read full article on original website
Lady Dogs fall to Missoula Hellgate
Butte High Lady Bulldogs 32 Hellgate Lady Knights 60. The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Missoula to play Hellgate tonight and had 3 solid periods of play, but the 3rd quarter is where it got away from them. Payton Clary was hot from 3-point land as she cashed all three of...
Butte High flattens Sentinel in boys’ dual meet
MISSOULA – Sixth-ranked Butte High flexed some more wrestling muscle Tuesday night with a decisive 47-21 over Missoula Sentinel in a Western AA Conference dual meet held in Spartan Gym. The Bulldogs rolled up five pins and a technical fall to highlight their win. The wins by fall were...
Maroons to unveil 2022 Basketball State Championship Banner
The Butte Central Athletic Department has scheduled a ceremony on January 12, 2023, to unveil the 2022 State Championship Banner. The event will be held at 7:00pm prior to the tip-off of the Butte Central vs. Anaconda boys’ basketball game at the Maroon Activity Center. The contest will be...
Knights humble Bulldogs
The Bulldogs came back down to earth tonight after a stellar past weekend at home winning two conference games in a row. Cameron Gurnsey was held scoreless, and the scoreboard showed it at the end of the game. The Bulldogs came out a little flat footed to begin the contest,...
No. 13 Orediggers Runaway from Argos 95-82
BUTTE, Mont. – The No. 13 Montana Tech men’s basketball team ran away from the University of Providence in the second half to win their 22nd straight game on Kelvin Sampson Court. The Orediggers downed Argos 95-82. Asa Williams hit a three-pointer with 2:45 to go in the first half to tie the game. Michael Ure tipped in the go-ahead two to take the lead on the next possession 42-40. The Orediggers finished the half with a 47-43 lead.
