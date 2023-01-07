BUTTE, Mont. – The No. 13 Montana Tech men’s basketball team ran away from the University of Providence in the second half to win their 22nd straight game on Kelvin Sampson Court. The Orediggers downed Argos 95-82. Asa Williams hit a three-pointer with 2:45 to go in the first half to tie the game. Michael Ure tipped in the go-ahead two to take the lead on the next possession 42-40. The Orediggers finished the half with a 47-43 lead.

BUTTE, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO