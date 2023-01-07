Read full article on original website
WTHR
St. John's tops Butler 77-61
NEW YORK — Joel Soriano scored 20 points to help St. John's defeat Butler 77-61 on Tuesday night. Soriano added 10 rebounds for the Red Storm (12-6, 2-5 Big East Conference). AJ Storr scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Andre Curbelo recorded 11 points and was 3 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Red Storm.
WTHR
Spear's double-double propels Robert Morris over IUPUI 77-70
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Kahliel Spear had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead Robert Morris to a 77-70 victory over IUPUI on Monday night. Enoch Cheeks and Josh Corbin added 16 points apiece for the Colonials (8-9, 3-3 Horizon League). Corbin made 4 of 9 shots from 3-point range.
Surging Northwestern upends No. 15 Indiana, 84-83
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Boo Buie scored 26 points and Northwestern beat No. 15 Indiana 84-83 on Sunday for its second road victory against a ranked opponent this season. The Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten), who knocked off then-No. 20 Michigan State 70-63 on Dec. 4, have won seven of eight games.
Central Indiana homebuilder Paul Estridge Jr. dies at age 65
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Paul Estridge Jr., who's most widely known as a community leader and central Indiana homebuilder, has died at age 65. In 1983, Estridge founded The Estridge Group. The company has developed more than 35 neighborhoods and over 9,000 homes in central Indiana. Estridge was also the...
Central Indiana Girl Scouts are back in business for 2023 cookie season
INDIANAPOLIS — The Girl Scouts' 2023 Cookie season begins Tuesday not only to the delight of cookie connoisseurs everywhere, but also to Girl Scouts like Angel Flores Rankin. Angel is a Junior Girl Scout preparing for her second cookie season. She said she joined Girl Scouts of Central Indiana...
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14. The […]
2-week school safety zone plan to target speeders on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Handmade signs reading "Slow Down," crafted by those at George W. Julian School 57, decorate parts of East Washington Street. "It's like a known thing. You can't cross Washington Street because of the dangers with it," said parent Stephanie Sponsel. Dangers Irvington residents tell 13News they know...
Fox 59
Tracking wintry mix this weekend
Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. FOX59 Morning News. Conner Prairie Adventure Camp sign...
WTHR
Tennessee goes 'Animal Style' | In-N-Out Burger coming to Tennessee in 2026
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee announced on Tuesday that In-N-Out Burger will establish an eastern corporate office in Franklin, according to a press release. The company will invest $125.5 million in its first expansion east of Texas. Construction on the office will begin by late 2024 and should...
Free MLK Day activities around central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Attractions around central Indiana will spend Jan. 16 celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free admission or events. Here is a list of activities to do with the family at no cost. Children's Museum of Indianapolis. The Children's Museum of Indianapolis will offer free admission...
Baby, 2 others injured in Miami County crash
PERU, Ind. — A baby was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Miami County. An adult and another child were also taken to the hospital after the crash at around 8 a.m. on Old U.S. 31 at Miami County Road 1000 North. Indiana State Police say...
WTHR
Memorial for Carmel swimmer killed in crash
Investigators believe Michael Jent lost control and crashed into a building around 5:15 a.m. on Friday morning. Carmel High School canceled swim practice that day.
Black librarians drop Indianapolis as conference site
INDIANAPOLIS — A national group of Black librarians has canceled a July gathering in Indianapolis after the local library declined to permanently hire a woman who was serving as interim leader. Indianapolis is an "inhospitable location," the National Conference of African American Librarians said Friday. "This was actually going...
3 shot, including 2 women, across Indianapolis overnight
UPDATE: IMPD has arrested 24-year-old Ahmed Malone for his alleged role in the shooting on Breakwater Drive. INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a total of three people, including two women, were shot in separate incidents across the city overnight. Woman shot at west side apartment The most recent incident involved […]
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Balmy January continues in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Despite the passage of a weak upper-level weather system that squeezed out some sprinkles and snowflakes, the pesky low clouds that blanketed central Indiana much of Sunday will linger into at least mid-morning Monday. Temperatures gradually drop into the 20s tonight with windchills Monday morning near 20°....
Anderson police mourning loss of K-9 Officer Harry
ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is mourning the loss of its K-9 Harry. In December, Harry began having issues with his right leg. A veterinarian discovered the K-9 had a cancerous bone tumor. Harry was put to rest Tuesday after seven years of service to the Anderson...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Warm-up precedes West Coast storm
INDIANAPOLIS — Monday was yet another day of above average high temperatures in central Indiana. With a high of 43° in Indianapolis, it marked the 13th straight day of above-average highs since the bitter blast that hit around Christmas. It's part of the second warmest (behind 1998) first...
2 killed in Johnson County crash
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind — Two people were killed Monday night in a crash in southern Johnson County. The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the area of U.S. 31 and State Road 252, about five miles south of Franklin. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Johnson County Sheriff...
Current Publishing
Carmel student dies from injuries after vehicle crash into building
A Carmel High School student who crashed a vehicle into the Olivia on Main building last week died from his injuries Jan. 8, a Carmel Clay Schools official confirmed. Michael Jent, 16, was heading eastbound on Main Street at approximately 5:19 a.m. Jan. 6 when he lost control of the vehicle, driving it into the mixed-use building on the southwest corner of Main and Old Meridian streets. Jent, a junior at CHS, was on his way to swim practice.
Missing Randolph County man found safe
Police are looking for help after a Randolph County went missing in late December.
