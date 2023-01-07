Four Chautauqua County fire departments responded to a blaze that damaged a house Tuesday morning in Ripley. The fire at 12 Loomis Street was first reported just before 8:30 AM, with Ripley firefighters receiving mutual aid from South Ripley, Sherman and Westfield. They also got assistance from Chautauqua County Emergency Services. The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team has determined that the fire was caused by unsafe use of a fuel oil heat source. There were no injuries reported, and the fire has been ruled accidental.

RIPLEY, NY