Knights Hold Off Saegertown for Crucial Region 3 Victory
SAEGERTOWN, Pa. – A 20-point second-quarter outburst gave Eisenhower the lead, and the Knights held off the Panthers for a 57-55 Region 3 win at Saegertown. Kris Bunk scored 10 of his game-high 20 points in the second quarter. Saegertown outscored Eisenhower 14-11 in the first quarter, but the...
Dunn Paces Lady Knights in Win at Girard
GIRARD, Pa. – Mackenzie Dunn’s game-high 20 points led a trio of Eisenhower players in double figures as the Knights picked up a Region 3 win, 63-37, at Girard. Eisenhower led 28-20 at the half, then outscored Girard 37-17 in the second half. Dunn was even with 10 points in each half.
Eisenhower Grapplers Fall to Falconer
FALCONER, N.Y. – Falconer won four matches via pin a 46-21 win over Eisenhower. Dalton Caldwell (172), Gabe Lundmark (118), Riley Best (132), and Austin Chase (145) all won by fall for Falconer. Falconer also got two wins by decision, one by major decision and two by forfeit. For...
Forest Area Girls Drop Tilt With Karns City
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Brooklyn Taylor hit three second-half 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 20 points, as Karns City pulled away from Forest Area, 54-23. The Lady Gremlins led 8-4 at the end of the first quarter and 20-10 at halftime before outscoring the Fires 22-8 in the third quarter with Taylor hitting a pair of triples while scoring nine points in the quarter.
Union City Pulls Away From Youngsville in Second Half
UNION CITY, Pa. – Union City scored 18 points in both the third and fourth quarters to turn a 9-point halftime lead into a 55-32 Region 3 win over visiting Youngsville. Bryce Drayer scored seven of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Bears pulled away.
Warren, Frewsburg Earn High School Bowl Wins
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. – Warren Area High School topped Randolph Central School 63-21 in a recent Media One High School Bowl match at SUNY Jamestown Community College. In another match, Frewsburg Central School defeated Jamestown High School 87-23. Earning Player of the Match honors were Xander Pitts of Frewsburg and...
Sheffield Matmen Pin Bradford
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Sheffield rallied from a 30-12 deficit to earn a 42-36 win over Bradford. Getting wins for Sheffield were AJ Barnes (121), Hayden Holden (127), Collin Brown (133), Chase Kyler (138), Zach Barnes (145), Trenton Mead (189), and Matt Lobdell (215). Jordan Thompson (152), Cascius Rissmiller (160),...
Eastman, Seyler, Frank, Braley Garner Pair of Varsity Team Nods
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Four bowlers made their way onto the Varsity Teams at Valley Bowling Center for both Dec. 17 and Jan. 7. Lillian Seyler, Payton Frank, and Elley Eastman each earned recognition on the girls’ teams, while Hunter Braley was the lone representative on both boys’ teams.
Otters Fire HC Adams
BREAKING: The Erie Otters have fired Head Coach BJ Adams, effective immediately, it was announced by GM Dave Brown. Adams has been the head coach since 2021-22 and has been with the organization since 2015. Assistant coaches Vince Laise and Wes Wolfe will handle coaching duties until a new coach...
The Great Eight: All Eight Warren County United Girls Wrestlers Finish in Top 3 at Curwensville
CURWENSVILLE, Pa. – The Warren County United Girls Wrestling Club sent eight competitors to the Curwensville Tournament on Saturday, and all eight placed in the top 3 of their bracket. MacKenna Boozer and Kaelon Connolly each took first place. Boozer got the gold in her first-ever tournament with a...
ECC Boys Too Much for Sheffield
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Jordan Wasko scored 22 points to help visiting Elk County Catholic to a 55-19 AML North win over Sheffield. Colby Nussbaum added 11 points to the Crusaders, who had 10 different players score. Mason Silvis scored seven points for Sheffield.
Pieces of the Past: Celoron Park
There was a major manufacturer on First Ave. in Jamestown in the late 1800s. They made worsted wool and men’s suits. The two sons weren’t all that interested in making clothing. One started a trolly business, the other a boat service on Chautauqua Lake taking patrons to the...
Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening
Authorities are investigating after finding the body of a women in Edinboro Lake. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body of a white woman, in her 40s was found dead in the water around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. She had no identification, so authorities are still trying to find out who she […]
Structure Fire on Loomis St in Ripley
A structure fire was reported on 12 Loomis Street in Ripley this morning. Ripley fire department would later request assistance from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Team to conduct an origin and cause investigation. It was determined the fire was caused by the unsafe use of a...
Richard Kenneth Agnew II (Ken)
“Ken” Agnew, son of Bonnie Jean Bickerstaff (Campbell) and Richard Kenneth Agnew I, passed away in Clarion Hospital on January 8th, at 2:20pm due to on going illness. Ken was born in Oil City, Pennsylania in 1951. He is survived by his children Corey Agnew, Curt Agnew, Betsy Cherico,...
Stewart Outlines WCSD School Delay/Closing Procedure
RUSSELL, Pa. – Weather-related school closings are common this time of year, yet the process behind those decisions is often seen as a mystery to those on the outside. In response to a question from board member Joe Colosimo, Warren County School District Superintendent Amy Stewart briefly outlined the WCSD’s procedure during Monday’s regular board meeting.
Flames Damage House in Ripley Due to Unsafe Use of Heat Source
Four Chautauqua County fire departments responded to a blaze that damaged a house Tuesday morning in Ripley. The fire at 12 Loomis Street was first reported just before 8:30 AM, with Ripley firefighters receiving mutual aid from South Ripley, Sherman and Westfield. They also got assistance from Chautauqua County Emergency Services. The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team has determined that the fire was caused by unsafe use of a fuel oil heat source. There were no injuries reported, and the fire has been ruled accidental.
‘Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour’ tickets now on sale
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Tickets are now on sale for an international comedian making a stop in Erie. American ventriloquist and stand-up comic Jeff Dunham is stopping in Erie to perform his new show, “Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled”, at the Warner Theatre on May 4, and tickets are now available. Tickets go on sale starting Monday, […]
Lottery Ticket Worth $1M Sold in Erie County
A $1 million-winning lottery ticket was sold in Erie, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing ticket is one of four to win $1 million from the Saturday, Jan. 7 drawing. The winning ticket numbers selected are 00008747, 00105980, 00406697 and 00443296. It was purchased...
