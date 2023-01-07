ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngsville, PA

yourdailylocal.com

Forest Area Girls Drop Tilt With Karns City

MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Brooklyn Taylor hit three second-half 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 20 points, as Karns City pulled away from Forest Area, 54-23. The Lady Gremlins led 8-4 at the end of the first quarter and 20-10 at halftime before outscoring the Fires 22-8 in the third quarter with Taylor hitting a pair of triples while scoring nine points in the quarter.
KARNS CITY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Union City Pulls Away From Youngsville in Second Half

UNION CITY, Pa. – Union City scored 18 points in both the third and fourth quarters to turn a 9-point halftime lead into a 55-32 Region 3 win over visiting Youngsville. Bryce Drayer scored seven of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Bears pulled away.
UNION CITY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Eastman, Seyler, Frank, Braley Garner Pair of Varsity Team Nods

YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Four bowlers made their way onto the Varsity Teams at Valley Bowling Center for both Dec. 17 and Jan. 7. Lillian Seyler, Payton Frank, and Elley Eastman each earned recognition on the girls’ teams, while Hunter Braley was the lone representative on both boys’ teams.
YOUNGSVILLE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Warren, Frewsburg Earn High School Bowl Wins

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. – Warren Area High School topped Randolph Central School 63-21 in a recent Media One High School Bowl match at SUNY Jamestown Community College. In another match, Frewsburg Central School defeated Jamestown High School 87-23. Earning Player of the Match honors were Xander Pitts of Frewsburg and...
FREWSBURG, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Knights Hold Off Saegertown for Crucial Region 3 Victory

SAEGERTOWN, Pa. – A 20-point second-quarter outburst gave Eisenhower the lead, and the Knights held off the Panthers for a 57-55 Region 3 win at Saegertown. Kris Bunk scored 10 of his game-high 20 points in the second quarter. Saegertown outscored Eisenhower 14-11 in the first quarter, but the...
SAEGERTOWN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Sheffield Matmen Pin Bradford

SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Sheffield rallied from a 30-12 deficit to earn a 42-36 win over Bradford. Getting wins for Sheffield were AJ Barnes (121), Hayden Holden (127), Collin Brown (133), Chase Kyler (138), Zach Barnes (145), Trenton Mead (189), and Matt Lobdell (215). Jordan Thompson (152), Cascius Rissmiller (160),...
SHEFFIELD, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Eisenhower Grapplers Fall to Falconer

FALCONER, N.Y. – Falconer won four matches via pin a 46-21 win over Eisenhower. Dalton Caldwell (172), Gabe Lundmark (118), Riley Best (132), and Austin Chase (145) all won by fall for Falconer. Falconer also got two wins by decision, one by major decision and two by forfeit. For...
FALCONER, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Dunn Paces Lady Knights in Win at Girard

GIRARD, Pa. – Mackenzie Dunn’s game-high 20 points led a trio of Eisenhower players in double figures as the Knights picked up a Region 3 win, 63-37, at Girard. Eisenhower led 28-20 at the half, then outscored Girard 37-17 in the second half. Dunn was even with 10 points in each half.
GIRARD, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Pieces of the Past: Celoron Park

There was a major manufacturer on First Ave. in Jamestown in the late 1800s. They made worsted wool and men’s suits. The two sons weren’t all that interested in making clothing. One started a trolly business, the other a boat service on Chautauqua Lake taking patrons to the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Otters Fire HC Adams

BREAKING: The Erie Otters have fired Head Coach BJ Adams, effective immediately, it was announced by GM Dave Brown. Adams has been the head coach since 2021-22 and has been with the organization since 2015. Assistant coaches Vince Laise and Wes Wolfe will handle coaching duties until a new coach...
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Stewart Outlines WCSD School Delay/Closing Procedure

RUSSELL, Pa. – Weather-related school closings are common this time of year, yet the process behind those decisions is often seen as a mystery to those on the outside. In response to a question from board member Joe Colosimo, Warren County School District Superintendent Amy Stewart briefly outlined the WCSD’s procedure during Monday’s regular board meeting.
RUSSELL, PA
WGAL

Road reopens in Clarion, Pa.

CLARION, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of road Monday morning in Clarion County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. PA-66/Paint Boulevard was shut down in both directions between I-80 Exit 60 and Doe Run Road. Crews have since cleared the scene and traffic has returned...
CLARION, PA
YourErie

Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening

Authorities are investigating after finding the body of a women in Edinboro Lake. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body of a white woman, in her 40s was found dead in the water around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. She had no identification, so authorities are still trying to find out who she […]
EDINBORO, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

PARKER MAN DIES IN PAINT TOWNSHIP VEHICLE CRASH

A 19 year old man from Parker was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Paint Township yesterday morning. Pennsylvania State Police in Clarion say the crash occurred around quarter until 7 a.m. when Jerry Fair pulled out of a parking lot and onto route 66 in front of a tractor trailer that was traveling north. The International Harvester impacted Fair’s Subaru on the driver’s side, leading to the fatality.
PARKER, PA
YourErie

Police identify body found in Edinboro Lake

Authorities continue to investigate after finding the body of a woman in Edinboro Lake. According to the Erie County Coroner, the body of a woman in her 40s was found in the water in Edinboro Lake off of Route 99 in Edinboro, Erie County around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Pennsylvania State Police have identified […]
EDINBORO, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Forest County 7-Day Forecast for Jan. 9, 2023

TIONESTA, Pa. – Here’s your 7-day forecast for Forest County as of Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with...
FOREST COUNTY, PA

