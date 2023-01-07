MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Brooklyn Taylor hit three second-half 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 20 points, as Karns City pulled away from Forest Area, 54-23. The Lady Gremlins led 8-4 at the end of the first quarter and 20-10 at halftime before outscoring the Fires 22-8 in the third quarter with Taylor hitting a pair of triples while scoring nine points in the quarter.

KARNS CITY, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO