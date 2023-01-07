Driver crashes into Dewar’s Candy Shop on Calloway Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle crashed into the Dewar’s Candy Shop on Calloway Drive on Friday night.

Emergency responders were called to Dewar’s on Calloway Drive just north of Rosedale Highway just before 9 p.m.

Video from the scene showed a gray Scion TC inside the building. The vehicle crashed through glass panes and causing major damage.

