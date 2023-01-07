Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Viking Raiders Attack Top WWE Stars After SmackDown
Friday’s WWE SmackDown was headlined by Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. The first SmackDown of 2023 went off the air with The Usos retreating to the ramp to raise their titles in the air. After SmackDown on FOX went...
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Sami Zayn Match Announced For Upcoming WWE SmackDown
The first "WWE SmackDown" of 2023 was presumably an emotional roller coaster for Sami Zayn, who began the night on the verge of being dismissed as a member of The Bloodline, but ended it by sharing popcorn with Roman Reigns after "The Tribal Chief" apologized for mistreating him earlier in the night.
ComicBook
WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns Goes Off on Sami Zayn and Receives Royal Rumble Challenge
The Bloodline kicked off tonight's WWE SmackDown, and that is meant quite literally. Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Sami Zayn all immediately hit the ring and started destroying the set of SmackDown, and that led to Roman Reigns coming out with Paul Heyman. Everyone was upset after last week's loss to Kevin Owens and John Cena, but Reigns was livid, and went off on Zayn for taking the pin and making guarantees. He was later interrupted by Kevin Owens, and that resulted in Owens challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. The match isn't official yet, but it seems like a lock to happen.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Shares Funny Story Of Ric Flair Convincing Shawn Michaels To Get Drunk During A WWE UK Tour
No one has had more wild stories than Ric Flair, and AEW superstar Matt Hardy has graced us with another one. The Broken One shared the tale on the latest edition of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, where he recalled the Nature Boy convincing Shawn Michaels to drink during a WWE UK tour back in 2007. This occurred after Michaels faced John Cena in a near 60-minute classic on Raw. Check out the full story below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Road Dogg Believes Former WWE Star Quit Due To Pressure From Vince McMahon
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. The former WWE wrestler talked about Lar Sulivan’s run with WWE during it. Lars started working with WWE in 2014, making his debut on NXT TV in 2017. Sullivan was supposed to join the main roster in January 2019 after receiving a push on the black and gold brand, but his debut was delayed because of anxiety problems. In April, Sullivan finally made his debut on Raw, but two months later, he suffered a serious knee injury.
WWE SmackDown video highlights: Roman Reigns apologizes to Sami Zayn
Zayn will get a chance to redeem himself by facing Kevin Owens next week.
PWMania
New Match Revealed for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown, Ronda Rousey Update
The second match for the upcoming WWE SmackDown on FOX episode has been revealed. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns announced on Friday’s SmackDown that Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn would happen next week. Reigns will defend his championship against Owens at the WWE Royal Rumble, as PWMania.com...
PWMania
New Names Revealed for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes Featured in New Poster
The WWE Royal Rumble has received new blue brand names. As PWMania.com previously reported, Ricochet defeated “Top Dolla” AJ Francis on Friday night’s FOX SmackDown to qualify for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Ricochet will compete in the Men’s Rumble alongside WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Confronts WWE Stable After Its Heel Turn
Following his loss to Ricochet in a Royal Rumble qualifying match on the January 6 episode of "SmackDown," Top Dolla alongside the rest of Hit Row turned heel in a post-match beatdown. Hit Row attacked Ricochet after he was lured in for a post-match handshake by Top Dolla. But, the beatdown didn't last long, as Hit Row was promptly run off by Braun Strowman.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Reacts To Tommy Dreamer’s “Ridiculous” Comments
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, The former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer recently said that Ross wouldn’t be able to help The Young Bucks and CM Punk mend their relationship because they belong to different generations. The two sides were part of the brawl at AEW All Out.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Austin Theory and Alexa Bliss Segments, Royal Rumble Build, More
Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama as the Road to the Royal Rumble continues. WWE has announced segments with Alexa Bliss and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory for tonight’s RAW, but no matches have been announced. It’s possible that the first Royal Rumble qualifier for the red brand will take place tonight after Ricochet, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, and Liv Morgan have been confirmed for SmackDown.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8): Braun Strowman Teams With The Brawling Brutes
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on January 8 from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8) Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) def. Kit Wilson (with Elton Prince) Raquel Rodriguez def....
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Reveals Her Intentions For WWE Royal Rumble
Liv Morgan has thrown down the gauntlet for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. On the January 6 episode of "WWE SmackDown" Morgan not only announced her entry into this year's women's Royal Rumble match, but she also announced her desire to be the first entrant into the match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Card For Tonight’s PWG BOLA 2023 – Night 1
PWG (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla) holds their BOLA 2023 – Night 1 event tonight at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. The tournament winner will receive a future title shot from Daniel Garcia, who won the PWG World Title from Bandido back in May after winning the 2022 BOLA. Here is the card:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Lineup For Tonight’s GCW Save Me
GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds its Save Me event tonight in Chicago, Illinois. The show is set to air at 9 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the card:. Arez vs. Cole Radrick. Starboy Charlie vs. ASF. Sawyer Wreck vs. Robert Anthony. Blake Christian...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Producers Revealed For Last Night’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Last night WWE invaded the FedEx Forum in Memphis Tennessee for an episode of their weekly flagship program, SmackDown. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the show, which you can check out below. -Jason Jordan produced the promo segment between the Bloodline and Kevin Owens,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Reason Why Charlotte Flair Was Absent From WWE For Longer Than Expected
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was on Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast where he talked about his career and more. During it, he revealed that Charlotte Flair was away from WWE for several months after losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash last May because she was getting married to Andrade and also had a major issue with her teeth.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Teddy Long: ‘I Don’t Think Ronda Rousey Cares Anything About Our Business’
During a recent interview with SportsKeeda Wrestling, former WWE manager/SmackDown GM Teddy Long discussed his thoughts on Ronda Rousey, who recently lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair last week on SmackDown. “She’s just not a wrestling person to me. Great woman in person, I had a chance...
wrestlingheadlines.com
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN – 8,183 sold. AEW Dynamite – Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA – 8,822 sold. WWE SmackDown – FedExForum in Memphis, TN – 8,641 sold. AEW Rampage – Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR – 4,972...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Recalls Getting Complaints About WWE Hall Of Famer “On A Daily Basis”
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross recalled having to deal with Shawn Michaels and wrestlers complaining about his conduct in WWE during the late 1990s. Ross was Head of Talent Relations at the time. “I got complaints about...
