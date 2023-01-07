Read full article on original website
🏀 Halstead high school boys coach let go
HALSTEAD, Kan. — The Halstead USD 440 Board of Education approved the dismissal of high school counselor and head boys basketball coach Chris Santoya at their meeting Monday. The public rallied in support of the coach, but the board went ahead with the dismissal after learning that Santoya's license...
🎙 📰 Eagle Media Sports for Wednesday Morning
HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript from KWBW Sports) 8:10am on BW Radio, time to turn to sports. A lot of high school basketball last night. We'll start with Salthawk Boys, heard here on BW Radio. Hutchinson wins 61-46 remain unbeaten on the year. Garrett Robertson continues his stellar season. He paced the way with 21.
🏀 Nickerson's Ava Jones returns to the court to score her first basket in 2023
NICKERSON, Kan.—As her long road to recovery from traumatic injury continues, Nickerson High School senior Ava Jones joined her team on the court Tuesday night, scoring the team’s first basket before exiting to a standing ovation. Since the season started, teams from schools at the high school and...
Police and Fire to hold basketball game for BBBS
The Hutchinson FOP Lodge 7, and officers of the Hutchinson Police Department have challenged the Hutchinson Fire Department to a benefit basketball game for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Reno County on February 25th at 1 p.m. at the Hutch High North Gym. Everyone from the community is invited. Entry...
🏀 🎧 Salthawk Basketball teams both soar past the Eagles
MAIZE, Kan.—Both Hutch High Basketball teams continue to stay undefeated on the season as they traveled to Maize High School on Tuesday and came away with two victories. Hutch High Girls were victorious 39, Maize 20. The Hutch High boys won their contest 61-46 in the late game. Girls...
