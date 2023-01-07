SE Metro hit-and-run leaves one woman dead
A fatal hit-and-run took place at SE 57th and South Shields around 10:40 pm Friday night.
OKCPD said multiple cars struck a homeless woman and ran over her multiple times.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead.
There is no suspect identified and the scene is still under investigation.
