Oklahoma City, OK

SE Metro hit-and-run leaves one woman dead

By Savion Harvey/KFOR
 4 days ago

A fatal hit-and-run took place at SE 57th and South Shields around 10:40 pm Friday night.

OKCPD said multiple cars struck a homeless woman and ran over her multiple times.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect identified and the scene is still under investigation.

KFOR will provide updates as more information comes.

