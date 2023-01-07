Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says a group of Republicans called 'the 5 families' is meeting every week in Kevin McCarthy's office, in an apparent mob reference
"You know my reference," Greene told conspiracy theorist Steve Bannon on a Tuesday episode of his show "The War Room."
'He lies': Kevin McCarthy's political mentor rips him as liar in scathing attack
A former mentor to House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy blasted the aspiring speaker in remarks published this week for a profile of McCarthy.
Police officer who was injured during January 6 riots mocks McCarthy's 'trouble' gaining the majority vote for House Speaker: 'I just came here to rub it in'
Michael Fanone appeared outside of the office of the House Speaker where McCarthy is said to have already moved his stuff.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
MSNBC
'Floored me': GOP official who defied Trump's coup reveals shocking call
As the country marks 2 years since the January 6 insurrection, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the DOJ charging 950 people in connection with storming the Capitol. Plus, former Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers joins “The Beat” after receiving a Presidential medal for his refusal to abuse his power to overturn the 2020 election, as Trump and his coup lawyer John Eastman asked him to. Bowers described the call from Trump’s team and how John Eastman’s support of coup plots “floored” him. Jan. 7, 2023.
Trump breaks silence on McCarthy and House speaker drama
Former president and 2024 presidential contender Donald Trump weighed in on the House speakership election, voicing support for Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., ahead of a second day of voting Wednesday.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon online.
qcnews.com
Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to win Speakership
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his wife, former Trump administration Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, for “unnecessary turmoil” within the GOP in the wake of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) failure to win the lower chamber’s Speakership.
GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz on his decision to vote 'present' in the final House speaker roll call vote despite his opposition to McCarthy: 'I ran out of things I could even imagine to ask for'
During the vast majority of the House speaker roll call votes, Gaetz chose to back an array of conservative alternatives to Rep. Kevin McCarthy.
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
GOP Rep. Nancy Mace blasts ‘D-Lister’ Matt Gaetz over opposition to McCarthy
Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.) branded fellow Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz (Fla.) a “political D-Lister” and knocked him for his opposition to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) during Tuesday’s Speaker votes. “@RepMattGaetz full ego was on display today. He’s going to screw around and get another [Rep. Nancy] Pelosi [D-Calif.] elected Speaker. I’ll have a lot more to say about this political…
10 memes that show Kevin McCarthy has become the most ridiculed man in America
Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has had a grueling two days in the House of Representatives chambers.Since the House flipped over to control of the Republicans, McCarthy was expected to become Speaker of the House as he has held the House Minority Leader position since 2019. But this week proved to be difficult for McCarthy as a group of 20 Republicans refused to vote for him including Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), and Andy Biggs (R-AZ).By Wednesday afternoon, the House had moved to its sixth vote where McCarthy failed to meet the 218 mark, again.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly...
Desperate Kevin McCarthy caves to more MAGA concessions — including making it easier to fire him
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy's far-right opponents extracted additional concessions during negotiations on Wednesday — but it's still likely not enough to secure the speaker job. McCarthy has now lost six rounds of voting, failing to win over any of some 20 holdouts during the first two days of...
msn.com
MTG tears into the 19 Republicans who voted against McCarthy, calls their rebellion 'the worst thing that could possibly happen'
Rep. Kevin McCarthy's ailing campaign to be elected House Speaker has exposed deep rifts in the Republican Party.
House members blocking McCarthy speaker bid meet at offices of ex-Trump chief Mark Meadows
Several Republican House members fighting to stop Rep. Kevin McCarthy from becoming Speaker of the House met Friday morning at the offices of the Conservative Partnership Institute, an organization run by Mark Meadows and Jim DeMint. Meadows, a former Republican congressman from North Carolina, was chief of staff to former...
Biden congratulates McCarthy, says time has come to begin working across the aisle
President Biden congratulated House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on his election to the position Saturday, saying the country’s leaders must work across the political aisle in the new divided government to prioritize Americans’ needs. “The American people expect their leaders to govern in a way that puts their needs above all else, and that is what…
