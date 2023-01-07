Read full article on original website
Related
seattleschools.org
UPCOMING SCHOOL TOURS
We are excited to host several in-person tours at Stevens Elementary for prospective parents for the 23/24 school year! These tours will be mostly geared towards incoming Kindergartner families, but will have great information for all grade families as well. Families will get to meet the Principal, Mr. Donovan and the current Kindergarten, teacher Glory Wilson.
seattleschools.org
Student Led Conferences February 3
Every family should sign up for a conference time with your child’s advisory teacher. Students are spending the next three weeks selecting work samples that demonstrate their growth as a learner, their awareness of their strengths, and their ability to name areas for improvement. Students won’t be talking about...
seattleschools.org
Shadowing program for incoming Freshmen
Roosevelt High School is offering shadowing opportunities for current 8th graders from February 23rd – 27th and February 30th – March 1st. Each 8th grader will be paired with a Roosevelt student leader and will attend the first three periods of the day. Spots are limited so sign up now! To sign up, call the main office at 206-252-4810. We look forward to hosting you!
seattleschools.org
Emerson Eagle Open House
Please join us at Emerson to learn more about how Emerson supports each student. We will have staff sharing about our instruction, classrooms available to visit and a Q & A.
seattleschools.org
Early Dismissal January 10
Early dismissal Tuesday, Jan. 10, due to a gas leak in building two. A gas leak was detected in one of our buildings this morning before classes began. The building was evacuated as soon as the leak was discovered. Because the air quality is not safe for students and staff, Cleveland STEM High School classes have been dismissed early today.
seattleschools.org
Kindergarten Tours
Join an in-person tour or virtual Teams event, designed to introduce new families to our Sacajawea Community!. Virtual: Tuesday, January 31st at 6:30-7:30 p.m. In-Person: Monday, February 6th at 8:30-9:30 a.m. School Day Campus Tour and Q&A. Please RSVP to Charlene Shanahan cyshanahan@seattleschools.org. Sacajawea Elementary is located at 9501 20th...
seattleschools.org
Eat Lunch With Your Child Day–7th Grade
January 20th is our next “Eat Lunch With Your Child” day for 7th graders. Students who have 2nd lunch from 11:51-12:21 may invite their parent/guardian or grandparent to join them for lunch on Friday, January 20th. Bring a sack lunch or something special to share. Please RSVP by 7pm on January 17 using this link: https://forms.office.com/r/ktUmrVtL8y Check in at the main entrance on 45th Ave SW at 11:35am.
Comments / 0