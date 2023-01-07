ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmvt

Gov. Little puts ‘Idaho First’ during State of State speech

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Governor Brad Little is “Putting Idaho First”. The Governor unveiled his budget priorities during his State of the State Address Monday. His budget in part includes historic investments in education and public safety. In his Idaho First plan, the Governor plans to fulfill the...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Idaho Conservative State Senators to Host School Choice Townhall Meeting

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —BOISE, Idaho - Idaho residents are invited to attend a townhall meeting on education freedom in Idaho, featuring conservative state senators Tammy Nichols, Ben Toews, Brian Lenney, Scott Herndon, and Cindy Carlson, on Thursday January 12, 2023. The event will provide an opportunity for community members,...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Influenza contributes to Washington County child’s death

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Washington County child is Idaho’s first influenza-related death among Idahoans younger than 18 years of age for the 2022-2023 season. The pediatric death was announced by the Department of Health and Welfare Thursday ahead of updates to data on the public-facing dashboard. “This is...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Boise man dies in Jerome County following single vehicle roll-over

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, at approximately 9:54 a.m. on I-84 in Jerome County. A 43-year-old male, from Boise, was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck eastbound on I-84. The truck went off the roadway, jackknifed, and rolled.
JEROME, ID
kmvt

Boy, 9, hospitalized after mistaking chemical for candy

CARY, N.C. (WRAL) - A North Carolina mom is calling for safer labels, tamper-proof packaging and warnings after her 9-year-old son ingested harmful chemicals he mistook for candy. After ringing in the new year at the age appropriate time of 8 p.m., 9-year-old Conner Taylor and his cousins indulged in...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy