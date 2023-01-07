Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in IdahoKristen WaltersKuna, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Idaho man makes $49,000 a year from Airbnb tiny homeNick DavisBoise, ID
Popular food chain opens another new location in IdahoKristen WaltersCaldwell, ID
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Related
kmvt
Resort communities looking to have a stronger voice this legislative session
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Legislature is now in full swing, and this session resort communities like Ketchum are hoping that some of the issues impacting their communities will be addressed by lawmakers this session. For the last couple of years, Ketchum and other resort cities in Idaho have...
kmvt
Gov. Little puts ‘Idaho First’ during State of State speech
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Governor Brad Little is “Putting Idaho First”. The Governor unveiled his budget priorities during his State of the State Address Monday. His budget in part includes historic investments in education and public safety. In his Idaho First plan, the Governor plans to fulfill the...
kmvt
Idaho Conservative State Senators to Host School Choice Townhall Meeting
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —BOISE, Idaho - Idaho residents are invited to attend a townhall meeting on education freedom in Idaho, featuring conservative state senators Tammy Nichols, Ben Toews, Brian Lenney, Scott Herndon, and Cindy Carlson, on Thursday January 12, 2023. The event will provide an opportunity for community members,...
kmvt
Youth Crisis Center to open in Twin Falls with the goal of addressing mental health issues for Idaho’s youth
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Youth Crisis Centers represents the missing piece of the puzzle when it comes to mental health in the State of Idaho. Opening Youth Crisis Centers has been a goal of the Department of Health and Welfare’s for years, and now it is coming to fruition.
kmvt
A local parent is speaking out regarding transportation issues at the Valley School Dist.
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Magic Valley parent is concerned about the mode of transportation being offered by the school district his children attend. Jerome County resident Dean Dimond said he plans to attend the next Valley School District Board Meeting to address transportation concerns within the district.
kmvt
Influenza contributes to Washington County child’s death
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Washington County child is Idaho’s first influenza-related death among Idahoans younger than 18 years of age for the 2022-2023 season. The pediatric death was announced by the Department of Health and Welfare Thursday ahead of updates to data on the public-facing dashboard. “This is...
kmvt
Boise man dies in Jerome County following single vehicle roll-over
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, at approximately 9:54 a.m. on I-84 in Jerome County. A 43-year-old male, from Boise, was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck eastbound on I-84. The truck went off the roadway, jackknifed, and rolled.
kmvt
Boy, 9, hospitalized after mistaking chemical for candy
CARY, N.C. (WRAL) - A North Carolina mom is calling for safer labels, tamper-proof packaging and warnings after her 9-year-old son ingested harmful chemicals he mistook for candy. After ringing in the new year at the age appropriate time of 8 p.m., 9-year-old Conner Taylor and his cousins indulged in...
Comments / 1