London’s roads remain the most congested in the world as life is “returning to normal” as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic recedes, new figures show.Drivers in the capital spent an average of 156 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to a report by traffic information supplier Inrix.It is the second year in a row that London has topped the global congestion ranking, which covers more than 1,000 cities across 50 countries.We must manage congestion while improving mobility and accessibility to avoid it hurting economic recovery and impacting the quality of life of commuters and residentsBob Pishue, InrixThe...

1 DAY AGO