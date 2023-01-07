COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A December game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres has been rescheduled. The NHL announced the game will now be played on April 14 at 7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena, making it the new 2022-23 regular season finale for both teams. The initial December 27 contest was postponed due […]

BUFFALO, NY ・ 21 MINUTES AGO