UPDATE 5-North America vows to strengthen economic ties, Mexico energy row rumbles on
Leaders of United States, Mexico and Canada meet in Mexico City. Talks center on boosting economy as energy dispute unresolved. (Adds quotes from news conference) The United States, Mexico and Canada on Tuesday vowed to tighten economic ties, producing more goods regionally and boosting semiconductor output, even as integration is hampered by an ongoing dispute over Mexico's nationalist energy policies.
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
Canada Iran Anniversary
A boy listens as thousands of people attend a rally to mark the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Air Disasters, on the three year anniversary since the Iran military shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The flight was bound for Canada via Ukraine and shot down shortly after its takeoff from Tehran in January 2020, killing 176 people including Canadian citizens and permanent residents. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Russia hits Ukraine's Kharkiv hours after German minister visits: governor
Russian strikes hit the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv late Tuesday, the regional governor said, just hours after a surprise visit by the German foreign minister together with her Ukrainian counterpart. "Stay in the shelters. The occupiers are bombing again!" governor Oleg Synegubov warned on Telegram. An AFP journalist heard...
Biden seeks action on migrants, drugs in Mexico talks
US President Joe Biden on Monday sought tougher action on illegal migration and drugs in talks with his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, as strains showed in the neighbors' approach to tackling the crisis. Biden is visiting Mexico for the first time as president to meet Lopez Obrador and...
Haitians flock for passports to reach US under new program
Haitians seeking to escape from poverty and despair are flocking to government offices hoping to get a passport and perhaps their ticket to life in America under a new US immigration program. At the main migration office in Port-au-Prince, the crowd is so big that security officers keep the metal...
Korea's Hanwha Qcells to invest $2.5 bln in U.S. solar supply chain
Jan 11 (Reuters) - South Korean solar energy company Qcells said on Wednesday it will invest $2.5 billion to expand its manufacturing capacity in the United States, creating as many as 2,500 jobs in Georgia. The announcement by the solar division of conglomerate Hanwha Corp is one of the biggest...
UPDATE 1-Ferrexpo's annual pellet output slumps on logistical snags, costs
(Adds details and background) Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ferrexpo said on Wednesday its annual production of iron ore pellets slumped due to higher costs, logistical constraints and disruptions caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The group's operations were affected by the conflict, which started last February, and an increase...
Denmark to summon Iran envoy over protest executions
Denmark will summon Iran's ambassador to express its "outrage" after Tehran executed two men linked to mass protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, the Danish foreign minister said on Sunday. Iran's envoy will be summoned to the foreign ministry "to send him the strongest possible and imaginable message that...
NATO, EU vow more support for Ukraine to defend itself
NATO and the EU vowed Tuesday to bolster their backing for Ukraine to fight off Russia's invasion and ramp up cooperation between Europe and the US-led alliance. Longstanding designs by NATO and EU to forge greater cooperation have gained impetus from the West's support of Ukraine. "We must continue to...
Iran announces 40-year jail term for Belgian on spying charges - Tasnim
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran on Tuesday announced it had imposed a 40 year-sentence on a detained Belgian national, who will also receive 74 lashes, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. The Belgian, Olivier Vandecasteele, was convicted of spying, cooperating with the United States against Iran and money-laundering, charges he denied.
NATO, EU eye 'next level' partnership in face of Russia threat
NATO and the EU are seeking to ramp up cooperation after Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended the European security order, a joint declaration seen by AFP on Monday said. The two Brussels-based organisations have been looking to improve coordination for years, despite fears in some quarters that efforts to bolster the EU's role in defence could undermine the US-led alliance.
