Ankeny, IA

ankenyfanatic.com

Johnston boys pull away with 24-5 run in 3rd quarter, defeat Hawks for 2nd time

This time, the Johnston boys’ basketball team didn’t blow a big lead. The Dragons, who let a 16-point cushion in the fourth quarter slip away in a 65-64 loss at fifth-ranked Indianola on Saturday, bounced back with a 63-50 victory over visiting Ankeny on Tuesday. They opened the second half with a 24-5 run to build a 54-29 advantage, then cruised to the win.
JOHNSTON, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

Centennial wrestlers crown 4 champs, capture overall title at Lepic Invite

The Ankeny Centennial wrestlers crowned four individual champions and also captured the team title in the Tom Lepic Invitational on Saturday at Iowa City West. The Jaguars racked up 189.5 points, 16 more than runner-up Pleasant Valley. Norwalk, Fort Madison and Iowa City West also competed in the round-robin event.
ANKENY, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

Ankeny Fanatic Podcast: Episode 208

In the latest edition of the Ankeny Fanatic weekly podcast sponsored by Coldwell Banker Mid-America, publisher Dan Holm interviews Cole Netten and JJ Kohl about their selections to the Fanatic all-time Ankeny football team. Kohl also discusses his performance at last week’s Under Armour Next All-America Game in Orlando. Ankeny Fanatic sponsor Nick Jarosh of Nick Jarosh Fitness also makes an appearance.
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Latest central Iowa snow totals and how much snow is expected this weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — Light snow lingered through much of the day Wednesday and has persisted into Thursday morning, which will be followed by additional chances for flurries late Saturday. Clouds and light snow should finally move east and shift out of central Iowa by Thursday afternoon. The system left behind around half an inch […]
IOWA STATE
iastate.edu

Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification Classes Set for Spring

AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
AMES, IA
Q98.5

At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Connie Edwards Obituary

Celebration of Life Services for 70-year-old Connie Edwards will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Greenfield United Methodist Church, with a luncheon immediately following the service. Burial will be at a later date in the Bryant Cemetery northwest of Fontanelle. Pastor Melinda Stonebraker will officiate the service.The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
GREENFIELD, IA
WHO 13

2 arrested for trying to snatch child in downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were arrested Thursday night for allegedly trying to steal a child in downtown Des Moines. Laurie Lynn Potter, 56, and Michael Ernest Ross, 43, were arrested and charged with Child Stealing, a Class C Felony. Police said the victim and their mother were at her office building downtown. The […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines chase suspect found hiding in 20 foot hole

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man was arrested early Thursday morning after leading police in Windsor Heights and Des Moines on a high-speed chase in a stolen car. Mark Gearhart, 36, is facing multiple charges related to the chase and the theft of the vehicle. He is charged with eluding, first-degree theft, interference […]
DES MOINES, IA

