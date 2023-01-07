Celebration of Life Services for 70-year-old Connie Edwards will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Greenfield United Methodist Church, with a luncheon immediately following the service. Burial will be at a later date in the Bryant Cemetery northwest of Fontanelle. Pastor Melinda Stonebraker will officiate the service.The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.

GREENFIELD, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO