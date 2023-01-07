Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Johnston boys pull away with 24-5 run in 3rd quarter, defeat Hawks for 2nd time
This time, the Johnston boys’ basketball team didn’t blow a big lead. The Dragons, who let a 16-point cushion in the fourth quarter slip away in a 65-64 loss at fifth-ranked Indianola on Saturday, bounced back with a 63-50 victory over visiting Ankeny on Tuesday. They opened the second half with a 24-5 run to build a 54-29 advantage, then cruised to the win.
Nelson resigns after 8 years at Ankeny, will rejoin UNI as offensive line coach
Ankeny football coach Rick Nelson is headed back to Cedar Falls. Nelson, who was a longtime assistant coach at Northern Iowa before taking over the Hawks’ program in 2015, has announced his resignation. He will rejoin the Panthers’ staff as the offensive line coach. Nelson replaces Ryan Clanton,...
Hawkettes rout Roosevelt girls, avenge last year’s loss in Class 5A regional final
The Ankeny girls’ basketball team took an early lead against visiting Des Moines Roosevelt on Saturday without any time running off the clock. The Roughriders were called for a technical foul before the opening tipoff because the uniform number for one of their players was incorrectly entered into the scorebook.
Ankeny Fanatic Preps of the Week: Chase Jordan and Kali Ogg, Ankeny bowling
Senior Chase Jordan leads the Ankeny boys’ bowling team with a 358.5 series average. He bowled a season-high total of 413 in the Hawks’ win over Johnston in their season opener on Dec. 1 at Game Day Lanes. Sophomore Kali Ogg ranks second on the Ankeny girls’ squad...
Centennial wrestlers crown 4 champs, capture overall title at Lepic Invite
The Ankeny Centennial wrestlers crowned four individual champions and also captured the team title in the Tom Lepic Invitational on Saturday at Iowa City West. The Jaguars racked up 189.5 points, 16 more than runner-up Pleasant Valley. Norwalk, Fort Madison and Iowa City West also competed in the round-robin event.
Ankeny Fanatic Podcast: Episode 208
In the latest edition of the Ankeny Fanatic weekly podcast sponsored by Coldwell Banker Mid-America, publisher Dan Holm interviews Cole Netten and JJ Kohl about their selections to the Fanatic all-time Ankeny football team. Kohl also discusses his performance at last week’s Under Armour Next All-America Game in Orlando. Ankeny Fanatic sponsor Nick Jarosh of Nick Jarosh Fitness also makes an appearance.
Latest central Iowa snow totals and how much snow is expected this weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — Light snow lingered through much of the day Wednesday and has persisted into Thursday morning, which will be followed by additional chances for flurries late Saturday. Clouds and light snow should finally move east and shift out of central Iowa by Thursday afternoon. The system left behind around half an inch […]
Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification Classes Set for Spring
AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
Connie Edwards Obituary
Celebration of Life Services for 70-year-old Connie Edwards will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Greenfield United Methodist Church, with a luncheon immediately following the service. Burial will be at a later date in the Bryant Cemetery northwest of Fontanelle. Pastor Melinda Stonebraker will officiate the service.The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
Watch: passenger falls from moving car onto I-80 on Tuesday morning
POLK COUNTY, IOWA — A person suffered minor injuries after falling out of a moving vehicle on the interstate near Des Moines. It happened on Tuesday morning – around 11:20 a.m. – at the northeast mixmaster exit from I-35 southbound to I-80/35 westbound. In the video a car slows to a stop as someone falls […]
2 arrested for trying to snatch child in downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were arrested Thursday night for allegedly trying to steal a child in downtown Des Moines. Laurie Lynn Potter, 56, and Michael Ernest Ross, 43, were arrested and charged with Child Stealing, a Class C Felony. Police said the victim and their mother were at her office building downtown. The […]
Des Moines chase suspect found hiding in 20 foot hole
DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man was arrested early Thursday morning after leading police in Windsor Heights and Des Moines on a high-speed chase in a stolen car. Mark Gearhart, 36, is facing multiple charges related to the chase and the theft of the vehicle. He is charged with eluding, first-degree theft, interference […]
