Psyence Announces Business Combination Between Wholly Owned Subsidiary Psyence Biomed Corp
* PSYENCE ANNOUNCES BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY PSYENCE BIOMED CORP. AND NASDAQ LISTED NEWCOURT ACQUISITION CORP. * PSYENCE GROUP INC - UPON CLOSING OF BUSINESS COMBINATION, PSYENCE BIOMED WOULD EXPECT TO RECEIVE A MINIMUM OF USD$20 MILLION OF CASH HELD IN TRUST. * PSYENCE GROUP INC - BUSINESS...
Canadian Medical Center Appoints Hassan Jouda As CEO
Jan 11 (Reuters) - CANADIAN GENERAL MEDICAL CENTERS COMPLEX COMPANY CJSC:. * BOARD APPROVES RESIGNATION OF WADDAH MUHAMMAD AL-AMMAR FROM HIS POSITION AS CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as...
Tdm Says Dec Fresh Fruits Bunches Production 21,489.52 Metric Tonne
* DECEMBER FRESH FRUITS BUNCHES PRODUCTION 21,489.52 METRIC TONNE. * DECEMBER PALM KERNEL PRODUCTION 921.94 METRIC TONNE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Saudi Arabian Mining Signs EPCM Contract With Worleyparsons Arabia And Jesa International
* ANNOUNCES EPCM CONTRACT SIGN OFF WITH WORLEYPARSONS ARABIA LIMITED AND JESA INTERNATIONAL. * WORLEYPARSONS ARABIA LIMITED AND JESA INTERNATIONAL S.A WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING, PROCUREMENT, AND CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT SERVICES FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE PHOSPHATE 3 PHASE 1 PROJECT WILL PRODUCE 1.5 MT PER YEAR OF PHOSPHATE FERTILIZERS. * AN...
Swiss specialty chemicals firm Sika's annual sales up 16%
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Swiss chemicals maker Sika AG reported a 15.8% increase in full-year sales to 10.49 billion Swiss francs($11.37 billion, as the company exceeded its target of hitting annual sales of 10 billion Swiss francs for the first time. ($1 = 0.9227 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill...
ASX to open lower. Civmec secures $330m contracts
Australian shares were set to open lower on Tuesday. Civmec secures a contract worth more than $330 million for the Rio Tinto. Cann Group announces new Chief Executive Officer and Calidus Resources declares commercial production at the Warrawoona Gold Project.
Empire Resources (ASX:ERL) recommences aircore drilling at Penny’s gold project
Empire Resources has restarted aircore drilling at its Penny’s Gold Project. The campaign targets to test the lateral and strike extents of the mineralisation identified during the September 2022 campaign. Highly encouraging results from 1m re-split aircore composites included:. PAC22-14: 6m @ 3.73 g/t Au from 64m including 1m...
Why is the share price of Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) surging?
Lake Resources (ASX: LKE) and its direct lithium extraction technology partner, Lilac Solutions, announced the on-time achievement of key milestones for Project Kachi. Green Technology Metals (ASX: GT1), a Canadian-focused multi-asset lithium business, announced further high-grade lithium assay results from its 100%-owned Root Project. Loyal Lithium (ASX: LLI) revealed that the high-resolution historical satellite data correlates with the known mapped pegmatites.
Which sectors are leading the losses on the ASX today?
The Australian share market has opened in the red after a mixed night on Wall Street. The ASX 200 index is down 0.1 per cent to 7,346 at 10:10 am. Industrial firms, miners and oil stocks lead the losses, with most sectors in the red.
Korea's Hanwha Qcells to invest $2.5 bln in U.S. solar supply chain
Jan 11 (Reuters) - South Korean solar energy company Qcells said on Wednesday it will invest $2.5 billion to expand its manufacturing capacity in the United States, creating as many as 2,500 jobs in Georgia. The announcement by the solar division of conglomerate Hanwha Corp is one of the biggest...
