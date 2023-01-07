ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Lafayette High, STM meet in battle of elite Division I girls hoops teams

For coaches, things can always be better. But Lafayette High’s Tarunye Kanonu and St. Thomas More’s Stephen Strojny can’t help but to be pleased with where their girls basketball programs stand. Lafayette High (14-4) has the top spot in the LHSAA's unofficial Division I power ratings, followed...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Here's where LSU football finished in the final AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE ― LSU football has finished its first season under coach Brian Kelly at No. 16 in the final AP Top 25 poll released after Monday night's College Football Playoff final. Three SEC schools finished ahead of the Tigers in the rankings: No. 1 Georgia, No. 5 Alabama...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

With Louisiana teachers leaving the profession, new pathways eyed for replacements

South Louisiana Community College is aiming to make it easier for its graduates hoping to become teachers to transition into a four-year education program at its partner universities. Under its cooperative efforts with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, SLCC will offer students in...
LAFAYETTE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Thibodaux student gets perfect score on ACT test

A Thibodaux High School student got a perfect score on the ACT test. Tigers senior Micah Young accomplished the impressive feat, which was announced this weekend on the school's social media. Young is a brilliant mind who aced the test, getting all but about 10 questions correct on the exam,...
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

As cookie season begins, Girl Scouts debut new flavor

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – It is a new year and that means different things to different people. For some, that could mean keeping your New Year’s resolutions and for others, that could mean diving into the newest Girl Scout cookie. Yes, it is that time of year, Girl...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Longtime KRVS radio host, Lee Kleinpeter, dies at 73

Lee Kleinpeter, whose voice could be heard on KRVS for more than 30 years, has died. He was 73 when he died Sunday. Kleinpeter was a fixture on the public radio station for decades in Lafayette and New Iberia, which he spoke of often and fondly. He produced and hosted Big Band Swings, Old Gold, Born on the Bayou and co-hosted Dirty Rice, the longest-running Louisiana music program, with Bill Boelens.
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary student makes Trine University honor roll

Michaela Doiron, of Zachary, a Trine University student in Angola, Indiana, was named to the president's list for the Fall 2022 term. Doiron is majoring in biomedical engineering. To earn president's list honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of...
ANGOLA, IN

