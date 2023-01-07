Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
LSU basketball to be without Cam Hayes, Mwani Wilkinson for game with Florida
LSU will be without one starter and a former starter for Tuesday night's Southeastern Conference matchup with Florida in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Guard Cam Hayes and forward Mwani Wilkinson were dresed in gray aweats and did not participate in pregame warmups. Hayes, who has started the past six...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette High, STM meet in battle of elite Division I girls hoops teams
For coaches, things can always be better. But Lafayette High’s Tarunye Kanonu and St. Thomas More’s Stephen Strojny can’t help but to be pleased with where their girls basketball programs stand. Lafayette High (14-4) has the top spot in the LHSAA's unofficial Division I power ratings, followed...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Here's where LSU football finished in the final AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE ― LSU football has finished its first season under coach Brian Kelly at No. 16 in the final AP Top 25 poll released after Monday night's College Football Playoff final. Three SEC schools finished ahead of the Tigers in the rankings: No. 1 Georgia, No. 5 Alabama...
Players from Louisiana Who Will Compete in the College Football National Championship Game
It all comes down to this - the University of Georgia vs. the Texas Christian Horned Frogs in the College Football National Championship Game!. Georgia is the defending champions and have looked the part for most of this season as they dominated five of the six Top 25 teams they played and were the only FBS team to go undefeated.
2023 LSU football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
How do things look for LSU in the SEC championship race and the College Football Playoff hunt for the 2023 season? Let's look at the full LSU football schedule for the Tigers' 2023 season. 2023 LSU football schedule: Games, dates, opponentsSept. 3 vs. Florida State Sept. 9 vs. Grambling Sept. 16 at ...
LSU Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures and Destinations
LSU has been extremely active in the transfer portal since it opened in early December. Adding eight players to fill positions of need while 15 members of the program announced their departure from Baton Rouge, there’s been significant change to this roster. Who’s in? Who’s out? Who can make...
Jackson State lands former FBS quarterback in transfer portal
Jackson State picked up another quarterback commitment, this time from a local kid. The post Jackson State lands former FBS quarterback in transfer portal appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
theadvocate.com
Despite all titles held, Jay Dardenne's favorites have been 'Dad,' 'Coach,': BR Classic Lunch
Jay Dardenne didn't hesitate when picking his Baton Rouge Classic Lunch spot, which made a lot of sense once we met at Zeeland Street. "I grew up in this neighborhood on Lydia," he said. "It is fundamentally the same neighborhood I grew up in. I used to ride my bike to school."
theadvocate.com
LSU's Livvy Dunne asks fans to be 'respectful' after overzealous group shows up at Utah meet
The behavior of young male fans of LSU star gymnast Livvy Dunne has become the subject of concern after the Tigers competed in front of a large crowd at a Salt Lake City event on Friday. The LSU gymnastics squad faced off against the University of Utah on Jan. 6...
theadvocate.com
'Women’s basketball in Livingston Parish is just a hotbed': Albany prevails over Denham Springs
The Denham Springs girls basketball team didn’t cross paths with Albany at last month’s Livingston Parish tournament, but the Yellow Jackets got a firsthand look at the Hornets last Friday. With its parish tourney loss to Springfield the only blemish on either team’s record, Denham Springs had a...
theadvocate.com
Opelousas General, Mary Bird Perkins join forces to address area's high mortality rate
Opelousas General Hospital System and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center announced a partnership Monday that officials say will address the high mortality rate in the Opelousas area. The partnership, announced Monday after nearly a year of planning, will enhance cancer care resources for residents who will have what was listed...
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Where $3 Million Dollar Ticket Sold
The Louisiana Lottery reveals point of purchase locations for winners of $3.3 million dollar Lotto prize and almost quarter of a million dollar Easy 5 drawing.
theadvocate.com
With Louisiana teachers leaving the profession, new pathways eyed for replacements
South Louisiana Community College is aiming to make it easier for its graduates hoping to become teachers to transition into a four-year education program at its partner universities. Under its cooperative efforts with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, SLCC will offer students in...
lafourchegazette.com
Thibodaux student gets perfect score on ACT test
A Thibodaux High School student got a perfect score on the ACT test. Tigers senior Micah Young accomplished the impressive feat, which was announced this weekend on the school's social media. Young is a brilliant mind who aced the test, getting all but about 10 questions correct on the exam,...
brproud.com
As cookie season begins, Girl Scouts debut new flavor
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – It is a new year and that means different things to different people. For some, that could mean keeping your New Year’s resolutions and for others, that could mean diving into the newest Girl Scout cookie. Yes, it is that time of year, Girl...
5 Louisiana Waterfalls That Are Less Than a Day's Drive Away
If you're looking for a day trip getaway that includes a walk in the woods and the relaxing sound of falling water Louisiana has some great destinations.
theadvocate.com
Longtime KRVS radio host, Lee Kleinpeter, dies at 73
Lee Kleinpeter, whose voice could be heard on KRVS for more than 30 years, has died. He was 73 when he died Sunday. Kleinpeter was a fixture on the public radio station for decades in Lafayette and New Iberia, which he spoke of often and fondly. He produced and hosted Big Band Swings, Old Gold, Born on the Bayou and co-hosted Dirty Rice, the longest-running Louisiana music program, with Bill Boelens.
theadvocate.com
Zachary student makes Trine University honor roll
Michaela Doiron, of Zachary, a Trine University student in Angola, Indiana, was named to the president's list for the Fall 2022 term. Doiron is majoring in biomedical engineering. To earn president's list honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of...
Louisiana Gets Wins: Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, and Easy 5
Maybe the reason Louisiana is shaped like an "L" is because we are lucky. We certainly hit the jackpot when it comes to good food and good times. But, apparently when it comes lottery games, Louisiana is among the luckiest states in the union. Our reason for implying that is...
theadvocate.com
2nd Baton Rouge charter school in a month closing; here's what we know about Democracy Prep
After years of poor academic performance, which declined further during the pandemic, a Baton Rouge charter school has agreed to surrender its charter and close up shop in May after seven years in operation. It’s the second Baton Rouge charter school in the past month to announce that it’s voluntarily...
Comments / 0