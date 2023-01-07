Read full article on original website
High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 03:53:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...High surf of 5 to 8 feet. Highest surf on west facing beaches. Dangerous rip currents expected. Large surf is expected through the week, especially on Friday. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
Flood Advisory issued for Ventura by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ventura FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following county, Ventura. * WHEN...Until 845 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Heavy rain will result in widespread ponding of water on area roadways with flooding of low-lying areas and intersections. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 449 AM PST, doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain increasing in coverage and intensity across Ventura County. Automated rain gauges indicated that rainfall rates had increased to between 0.20 and 0.40 inches per hour in many areas. Flooding of roadways is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Camarillo, Fillmore, Ojai, Moorpark, Santa Paula, Port Hueneme, Rose Valley, Lockwood Valley, Newbury Park, La Conchita and Point Mugu. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
