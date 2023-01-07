ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Comments / 49

Viper 666
4d ago

Flags - Statues - now Trees ….. none are going to satisfy these “professional victims” from wanting everything free. I’m disgusted 🤮

Reply
39
Michelle Abernathy
4d ago

the trees were planted years and years ago. not just there but every where the wind and sand blew. very few areas were built up then and the sand blew threw here like crazy. they were planted along the train tracks for the same reason. they are very sturdy trees and don't need much water. I had friends that lived along the wash. they planted tamarisk trees to help with the sand but they still had to have heavy equipment come and dig their back yard out every year. This is crazy that they think these are racist trees or were planted to separate any neighborhood.

Reply
18
Real Ist
4d ago

In California, THE MOST LIBERAL state in the union (and then some) where apparently, EVERYTHING IS RACIST! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🥂🤣✋🏽🎤

Reply(2)
30
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

St. Louis man drowns in Palm Springs hotel

A St. Louis man drowned in a hotel in Palm Springs over the weekend. Tommy Seager, 59, was found unresponsive in the spa at the Sonder V Palm Springs on E Palm Canyon Road Sunday morning. Police said Seager was a guest at the hotel. Police said the investigation did not reveal any evidence of The post St. Louis man drowns in Palm Springs hotel appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
findingfarina.com

Things To Know About Palm Springs Communities If You Want To Move There

Are you interested in moving to Palm Springs? If so, then you’re making a great decision! This desert oasis offers plenty of sunshine and beautiful scenery. But before you make the big move, you must know what to expect from the various communities in this region. From the cost of living and job opportunities to quality of life. This blog post guides all potential residents who need to know about Palm Springs communities before making their final decision. So let’s get started.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

City of Palm Springs considers action after reports of homeless people sleeping at airport

The City of Palm Springs is considering an ordinance to respond to concerns that unhoused people are sleeping overnight at the Palm Springs International Airport.  During the December Airport Commission meeting, PSP Airport Admin Manager Victoria Carpenter confirmed, "We do have some homeless that are here inside of the airport that sleep at the airport." Carpenter The post City of Palm Springs considers action after reports of homeless people sleeping at airport appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A local restaurant shares how they will accommodate the rush of people during the Palm Springs International Film Festival

 It was a packed house for some local restaurants thanks to increased visitors for the Palm Springs International Film Festival.  Staff members are busy seating customers at Sherman's Deli in Palm Springs. "We go to all the local restaurants we don't eat in a big chain," says Michael Shapiro, film festival-goer. Michael Shapiro and Elaine Fox The post A local restaurant shares how they will accommodate the rush of people during the Palm Springs International Film Festival appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Lock tampering’ incident revealed involving Palm Springs quadruple murder suspect

New details were revealed Tuesday in the Palm Springs quadruple murder case about a jail security incident involving suspect Jose Larin Garcia tampering with a lock. The incident was detailed in a discussion after the jury stepped outside the courtroom for lunch that led to the judge denying a defense request to remove Larin Garcia's The post ‘Lock tampering’ incident revealed involving Palm Springs quadruple murder suspect appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Hemet man as victim of deadly Hollywood shooting

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One man died and two were hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. The man who died was identified as 32-year-old Kevin Spears of Hemet, the coroner’s office said. He died in a vehicle. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department...
HEMET, CA
lmu.edu

Criticism of Judge in the Killing of a Riverside County Deputy Not So Clear, Legal Experts Say

Orange County Register: “A half-million-dollar bail is a completely plausible bail under these circumstances,” said Stanley Goldman, a professor at LMU Loyola Law School and a former Los Angeles County deputy public defender. “It certainly is not a cautious decision on her part, although it doesn’t sound to me like an outlandish one, although it resulted in a tragic result.”
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

People visit ‘lucky’ Palm Springs liquor store ahead of Tuesday’s Mega Million drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot is now worth an estimated $1.1 billion dollars after no one claimed the winning numbers after Friday night's drawing. We visited a lucky liquor store in Palm Springs to see if people are playing for the billion! Mamdouh Rabei owns 'Palm Liquor and More' off Sunrise Way. Back in 2019 one The post People visit ‘lucky’ Palm Springs liquor store ahead of Tuesday’s Mega Million drawing appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Dog tossed over fence in Riverside County finds a new home

A dog that was seen on video being thrown over a fence and abandoned at a Riverside County cell tower last month has a new home. The pooch, previously named KO, was abandoned in the Winchester area on Dec. 15. Video shared by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services showed a man tossing the […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Female victim is shot to death in Fontana on the morning of Jan. 9

A person was shot to death in northwestern Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 9, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 3:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 13700 block of Bennington Court, where they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and San Bernardino County Fire/Medics treated the victim at the scene, where she was pronounced deceased.
FONTANA, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for December 31, 2022, Through January 6, 2023: 25 Felony Arrests

January 9, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between December 31, 2022, and January 6, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 27 search warrants and contacted suspects, at various locations in San Bernardino, Rialto, and Colton.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy reported a teen was booked into juvenile hall following an armed robbery involving an iPhone. The victim told Palm Desert deputies that he met with the 17-year-old on Friday to sell him the phone. That's when the teen allegedly pulled out a handgun and then drove off with the phone. Investigators used The post Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

13-year-old boy missing in Indio

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing boy last seen in Indio. Adam Soto, 13, has been missing since Thursday. Police said he was not at the parent pick-up at Desert Ridge Academy. Soto is described as a Hispanic male juvenile, 5’3", 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He The post 13-year-old boy missing in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coachella To Potentially Become A Blue Zone City

Around the world there are a handful of so-called Blue Zone cities. Those are areas where the population is expected to be healthier and live longer than average, and the city of Coachella could soon earn that title. A study is underway to help determine how to make the City...
COACHELLA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy