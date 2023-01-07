Flags - Statues - now Trees ….. none are going to satisfy these “professional victims” from wanting everything free. I’m disgusted 🤮
the trees were planted years and years ago. not just there but every where the wind and sand blew. very few areas were built up then and the sand blew threw here like crazy. they were planted along the train tracks for the same reason. they are very sturdy trees and don't need much water. I had friends that lived along the wash. they planted tamarisk trees to help with the sand but they still had to have heavy equipment come and dig their back yard out every year. This is crazy that they think these are racist trees or were planted to separate any neighborhood.
In California, THE MOST LIBERAL state in the union (and then some) where apparently, EVERYTHING IS RACIST! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🥂🤣✋🏽🎤
