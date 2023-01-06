Read full article on original website
Cartel kingpin El Chapo’s son moved to maximum security after killings
He’s a real Chapo off the old block. Ovidio Guzmán-López, the son of infamous cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was transferred to a maximum-security Mexican prison on Thursday — just hours after his arrest triggered an outbreak of gang violence that killed seven people. After being captured in the Jesús María district of the northwestern city of Culiacán and an initial transfer to Mexico City, Excelsior reported that Guzmán-López was flown by helicopter to Federal Social Readaptation Center No. 1, or “Altiplano,” a maximum-security facility near Toluca. Nicknamed “El Ratón,” or “The Mouse,” Guzmán-López, 32, is believed to be a high-ranking faction leader...
El Chapo's Son ‘El Bebe’ Is the Weakest Link in the Sinaloa Cartel
Airports, highways, schools and offices across the state of Sinaloa ground to a halt Thursday morning when gunfire and explosions were felt across the city as the military descended on a house to find one man: Ovidio Guzmán — one of the sons of famed drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.
"El Tony Montana" — the brother of Mexico's most wanted cartel boss "El Mencho" — is arrested by the army
The Mexican army on Tuesday arrested the brother of the country's most wanted drug cartel boss, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, the Mexico Defense Department said. The army said it captured Antonio Oseguera in possession of weapons in a suburb of Guadalajara, the capital of the western state of Jalisco. It said he oversaw violent actions and logistics, and bought weapons and laundered money for the hyperviolent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, often known simply as the Jalisco cartel.
Notorious drug cartel kidnaps Mexican army colonel while he was on vacation
The Mexican army said late Friday that the violent Jalisco drug cartel has kidnapped a colonel who commanded a detachment in the gang-dominated northern border city of Nuevo Laredo, across from Laredo, Texas. The kidnapping of Col. José Isidro Grimaldo Muñoz occurred farther south while he was on vacation in...
Mexican army arrests 'El Tony Montana', brother of country's most wanted cartel boss
The brother of Mexico's most wanted cartel boss was arrested this week along with a cache of weapons and drugs in a move the Mexican army called a "forceful blow."
‘El Pozolero’ Dissolved More Than 300 Bodies in Acid -
Pozole is a popular Mexican stew that can feature pork, hominy and an array of vegetables and seasonings. But the name of the delicacy has taken on a sinister new meaning: Mexican authorities have detained a man linked to hundreds of deaths in the drug war who is being called the Pozole Maker.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Mexican cartel leader killed in shootout with police after escaping prison
Mexican authorities say a drug cartel leader died Thursday after a shootout with police following a violent escape from prison earlier in the week.
Arrest of El Chapo's Son Sparks Insane Scenes of Violence in Mexico
Videos of violence in the wake of Ovidio Guzman Lopez's arrest are stunning.
A Crackdown on the MS-13 Is Causing More Arrests at US Border
The number of alleged MS-13 gang members arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border has spiked by almost 200 percent in the last year, likely the result of El Salvador’s intensifying crackdown on gangs. U.S. border authorities detained 312 suspected members of the MS-13 during the 2022 fiscal year that ended...
Extradition of cartel boss El Chapo’s son to US halted by judge
The extradition of drug cartel boss El Chapo’s son to the United States was halted by a Mexican federal judge the day after 29 people died in a wave of violence that followed his arrest by special forces.Ovidio Guzman, 32, was seized by military troops in his home state of Sinaloa and brought to Mexico City by helicopter where he is now behind bars at a high-security federal prison.The arrest of Mr Guzman, whom the US calls “a senior member of the Sinaloa Cartel” and has offered a $5m arrest reward, came a week before Joe Biden’s visit to...
More cocaine seized at South Texas ports in 2022
he amount of cocaine seized at U.S. ports of entry on the South Texas border increased almost 20% in 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports.
Biden is in Mexico City. His first action? Asking the Mexican president for help with fentanyl
Joe Biden kicks off the North American Leaders' Summit asking Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for help tackling the fentanyl crisis.
The Sinaloa Cartel's 'narco juniors' have big plans for marijuana, and they're borrowing ideas from California's dispensaries
"Look at the gringos, they are selling this same product in their beautiful stores. That's what we want," one cartel member told Insider.
Video of El Chapo's son being arrested (October 2019)
Mexican authorities released video of Mexican drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán's son being arrested. He was later released following heavy fire from cartel members.
Cocaine Worth $2M Found Stashed in Hidden VW Compartment at Border
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry have discovered more than $2 million worth of cocaine hidden in a vehicle, the agency said Friday. At approximately 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers encountered a male driver, 31, in a Volkswagen entering the U.S. He presented them with a valid state-issued identification card.
Mexican president warns against accepting cartel gifts
Mexico's president on Tuesday urged people not to be tricked by drug traffickers giving out Christmas gifts, after suspected cartel members were filmed handing out toys in a major city. Authorities said they had launched an investigation after images on social media showed alleged criminals distributing presents from trucks adorned...
JESSE WATTERS: Cartels started a war with the Mexican government right in our backyard
Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses the violence and burning in Mexico from cartels after officials arrested Ovidio Guzman, El Chapo's son, on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
El Chapo’s Son Might Not Face US Justice for Years, If Ever
Like father, like son — it’s true in many ways for imprisoned Sinaloa Cartel leader El Chapo and his son Ovidio Guzmán-López, who now faces extradition to the United States after his recent capture by the Mexican military in a chaotic operation. But while it took...
