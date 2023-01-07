Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Northwest girls wrestling rows past O’Neill in dual win
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest girls wrestling hosted O’Neill for a dual Tuesday. The Vikings defeated the Eagles 42-21. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Former central Nebraska 3-time state wrestling champion Fruchtl passes away
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Former Grand Island Senior High, Northwest High and Hastings College wrestler Blake Fruchtl has died, GINW administration confirmed to Local4 Tuesday. The exact time and cause of death are unconfirmed at this time. Fruchtl was a three-time high school state wrestling champion, winning two titles...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KSNB Local4
Northwest boys wrestling grapples victory over O’Neill
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest boys wrestling hosted O’Neill for a dual match Tuesday. The Vikings rowed their way to a 63-15 victory over the Eagles. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Centura girls basketball routs Doniphan-Trumbull by 35
CAIRO, Neb. (KSNB) - Centura girls basketball hosted Doniphan-Trumbull Tuesday. The Centurions improved to 11-1 in a 72-37 win over the Cardinals. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball stays unbeaten in win over Centura
CAIRO, Neb. (KSNB) - Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball hit the road to face Centura Tuesday. The Cardinals stayed undefeated and improved to 13-0 in a 75-55 win over the Centurions. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Remembering Blake Fruchtl
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Former Grand Island Senior High, Northwest High and Hastings College wrestler Blake Fruchtl has died, GINW administration confirmed to Local4 Tuesday. The exact time and cause of death are unconfirmed at this time. GINW wrestling coach Brian Sybrandts sat down with Local4 Tuesday to discuss...
KSNB Local4
Small Town Famous set to grow in the downtown
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings City Council voted to let a small business expand in the downtown, 8-0. Small town famous now plans to expand into the Wolbach Building. This comes as a big move for the store as now they plan to become a three-story shopping experience. There will be retail on all three floors and even a possible children’s play area on the second floor.
KSNB Local4
Bookstore serves community one book at a time
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Although the holiday season is behind us, people can still make an impact on their community no matter the distance. Susan’s Books and Gifts serves the central Nebraska community by donating books to schools, jails, pastors, and any organization that needs them. All the books...
iheart.com
Nebraska Game and Parks career fair set for February 4th
(Ashland, NE) -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will hold a career fair next month. Game and Parks says the fair will be held February 4th at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park near Ashland. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., agency representatives will be at the Crete Carrier Riverview Lodge to talk about full- and part-time job openings at locations across the state. Positions range from hospitality to maintenance, conservation to business, and more at park and office locations and in our law enforcement, fish, parks and wildlife divisions. In many cases, on-the-job training and certification — such as commercial driver’s license training and CPR and lifeguard certifications — are offered for new employees.
KSNB Local4
Virginia wide receiver commits to Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska football team picked up a transfer player on Monday. Billy Kemp IV committed to the Huskers for his final year of college football. Kemp IV is a 5-foot-9 wideout, who typically plays in the slot. During his career with the Cavaliers, he had 192 catches for 1,774 yards. Kemp IV scored 8 touchdowns at Virginia.
WOWT
Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
WOWT
Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Debby Durham stopped at an outpatient lunch counter at Nebraska Medicine late last month, she didn’t check the receipt -- but American Express noticed the bill and sent her a text. “It said, ‘You have a charge of $49,445′,” said customer Debby Durham....
Nebraska Football: Huskers add massive talent in WR transfer
The Nebraska football team has been slowly building up a very good roster since Matt Rhule arrived in Lincoln. On Monday night, about the same time that Georgia was scoring its 7,000th point against TCU, the Huskers landed the impact player that could be the cherry on the sundae. Former...
insideradio.com
50-Year Nebraska Broadcasting Exec Dick Chapin Has Died.
Dick Chapin, who spent more than 30 years managing Lincoln, NE-based Stuart Broadcasting, and was the first person ever to be elected as Chairman of both the Radio Advertising Bureau and the National Association of Broadcasters, passed away at 99 in Lincoln on Jan. 5. During his more-than-50 years of...
Former Marine turned NSP Trooper: Service and Justin Raes go hand-in-hand
After serving more than four years in the US Marine Corps, Justin Raes joined the Nebraska State Patrol. He now is a member of the SWAT team and fights crime with his K9 partner Chase.
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
KSNB Local4
Huskers host Illini Tuesday evening
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Following an overtime win at Minnesota on Saturday, the Huskers return to Pinnacle Bank Arena for the first time in 2023 to host Illinois Tuesday evening. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and tickets are available by visiting //Huskers.com/Tickets, calling the NU Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED during business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.) and at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office 90 minutes before tipoff.
3 News Now
THIS WEEK IN WEATHER HISTORY: The 1975 Omaha Blizzard
If you watched our Channel 3 Then, 3 News Now series of videos that aired at the end of last year (and if not...you can find them on our YouTube Channel). On one of those videos, Chief Meteorologist Mark Stitz and Meteorologist Caitlin Connel uncover an old film of cars stuck in snow, people walking to shelter, and even a bus stuck in a drift. These were scenes commonplace in the days following January 10, 1975. On that day, Omaha experienced one of the most impactful blizzards recorded in the area. In this installment of This Week in Weather History let us look back at this historic blizzard.
WOWT
Nebraska woman gets charged $49k for a $14 lunch bill
A Bellevue family is still displaced one month after an alleged drunk driver plowed into their home. Omaha sports figure and jeweler team to benefit women. An Omaha athlete is using her jewelry line to support women in the metro. Plans to revitalize North Omaha Airport taking off. Updated: 16...
