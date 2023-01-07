ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, NE

KSNB Local4

Remembering Blake Fruchtl

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Former Grand Island Senior High, Northwest High and Hastings College wrestler Blake Fruchtl has died, GINW administration confirmed to Local4 Tuesday. The exact time and cause of death are unconfirmed at this time. GINW wrestling coach Brian Sybrandts sat down with Local4 Tuesday to discuss...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Small Town Famous set to grow in the downtown

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings City Council voted to let a small business expand in the downtown, 8-0. Small town famous now plans to expand into the Wolbach Building. This comes as a big move for the store as now they plan to become a three-story shopping experience. There will be retail on all three floors and even a possible children’s play area on the second floor.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Bookstore serves community one book at a time

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Although the holiday season is behind us, people can still make an impact on their community no matter the distance. Susan’s Books and Gifts serves the central Nebraska community by donating books to schools, jails, pastors, and any organization that needs them. All the books...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska Game and Parks career fair set for February 4th

(Ashland, NE) -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will hold a career fair next month. Game and Parks says the fair will be held February 4th at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park near Ashland. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., agency representatives will be at the Crete Carrier Riverview Lodge to talk about full- and part-time job openings at locations across the state. Positions range from hospitality to maintenance, conservation to business, and more at park and office locations and in our law enforcement, fish, parks and wildlife divisions. In many cases, on-the-job training and certification — such as commercial driver’s license training and CPR and lifeguard certifications — are offered for new employees.
ASHLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Virginia wide receiver commits to Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska football team picked up a transfer player on Monday. Billy Kemp IV committed to the Huskers for his final year of college football. Kemp IV is a 5-foot-9 wideout, who typically plays in the slot. During his career with the Cavaliers, he had 192 catches for 1,774 yards. Kemp IV scored 8 touchdowns at Virginia.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose

Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Debby Durham stopped at an outpatient lunch counter at Nebraska Medicine late last month, she didn’t check the receipt -- but American Express noticed the bill and sent her a text. “It said, ‘You have a charge of $49,445′,” said customer Debby Durham....
OMAHA, NE
insideradio.com

50-Year Nebraska Broadcasting Exec Dick Chapin Has Died.

Dick Chapin, who spent more than 30 years managing Lincoln, NE-based Stuart Broadcasting, and was the first person ever to be elected as Chairman of both the Radio Advertising Bureau and the National Association of Broadcasters, passed away at 99 in Lincoln on Jan. 5. During his more-than-50 years of...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Huskers host Illini Tuesday evening

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Following an overtime win at Minnesota on Saturday, the Huskers return to Pinnacle Bank Arena for the first time in 2023 to host Illinois Tuesday evening. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and tickets are available by visiting //Huskers.com/Tickets, calling the NU Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED during business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.) and at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office 90 minutes before tipoff.
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

THIS WEEK IN WEATHER HISTORY: The 1975 Omaha Blizzard

If you watched our Channel 3 Then, 3 News Now series of videos that aired at the end of last year (and if not...you can find them on our YouTube Channel). On one of those videos, Chief Meteorologist Mark Stitz and Meteorologist Caitlin Connel uncover an old film of cars stuck in snow, people walking to shelter, and even a bus stuck in a drift. These were scenes commonplace in the days following January 10, 1975. On that day, Omaha experienced one of the most impactful blizzards recorded in the area. In this installment of This Week in Weather History let us look back at this historic blizzard.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

OMAHA, NE

