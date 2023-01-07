Winter Reading Program begins for participants of all ages

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – All members of the community are invited to compete in the 11th annual Winter Reading Program for a chance to win weekly prizes at their local library.

Although the competition officially began on Jan 3, participants of all ages are encouraged to submit one entry slip for every book they read until Feb. 28 at their local library branch.

Entry boxes for each age group are available at the Goleta Valley Library, the Isla Vista Bookvan, Solvang Library and Buellton Library.

Tickets submitted during the program are eligible for weekly awards and automatically included in a grand prize drawing.

For the first time in several months, new books have been received by area libraries, just in time for the competition.

Looking for more information? Click this link to the Goleta Valley Library or follow this link to a schedule of all library events.

