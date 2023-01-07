Read full article on original website
Iran sentences ex-official to death over alleged UK spying
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has sentenced a former senior defense official to death after convicting him on charges of spying for Britain, state-linked media reported on Wednesday. The judiciary said Ali Reza Akbari, who was deputy defense minister until 2001, was a “key spy” for British...
Uranium detected at British airport, Iran links being investigated by police: report
Police said they found only a small amount of uranium, which in turn poses little threat to public safety, especially in light of the success of the screening system.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
The new weapon the U.S. is giving Ukraine isn’t a tank, but it is a problem for Russia
Military Twitter has been ablaze for days debating whether the armed and armored vehicles the U.S. and its allies recently decided to send Ukraine constitute tanks, which could be read as a significant escalation in the war against Russia. The debate centers on the precise form and function of the new fighting vehicles — but it misses the point.
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
Poland to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, if others do, too
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Poland has decided to send a company of Leopard tanks to help neighboring Ukraine in the war with invading Russia, President Andrzej Duda said Wednesday. But Duda, on a visit to Lviv, said that the move would be possible only as an element in a...
US military to train Ukrainians on Patriot missile system in Oklahoma
The Pentagon plans to bring Ukrainian troops to Oklahoma to train them on the Patriot missile defense systems starting as soon as next week, the Pentagon confirmed Tuesday.
KRQE News 13
Turkish Medical Association chief convicted of terror charge
ISTANBUL (AP) — A court convicted the president of the Turkish Medical Association on Wednesday of disseminating “terror organization propaganda” following a trial that human rights groups had denounced as an attempt to silence government critics. The court in Istanbul sentenced Dr. Sebnem Korur Fincanci to nearly...
KRQE News 13
Alleged Eritrean people smuggler appears in Dutch court
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An Eritrean man accused of involvement in a brutal migrant smuggling network appeared at a pretrial hearing in the Netherlands on Tuesday, as prosecutors told judges that they will also seek the extradition of the network’s alleged ringleader, who was captured recently in Sudan.
KRQE News 13
WHO Europe: no immediate COVID-19 threat from China
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The director of the World Health Organization’s Europe office said Tuesday that the agency sees “no immediate threat” for the European region from a COVID-19 outbreak in China, but more information is needed. China is battling a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus...
