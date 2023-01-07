Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
On video: Finding Common Ground When You Disagree
Journalist and author Monica Guzman visited Edmonds Jan. 5 to speak about about finding common ground during divided times. Guzman is a bridge builder who lives for great conversations sparked by curious questions. She’s senior fellow for public practice at Braver Angels, the nation’s largest cross-partisan grassroots organization working to depolarize America, founder and CEO of Reclaim Curiosity, an organization working to build a more curious world. She was a 2019 fellow at the Henry M. Jackson Foundation, a 2016 fellow at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University and was named one of the 50 most influential women in Seattle.
KUOW
Where is Seattle's 'right size' housing 'in the right place, and at the right price': Today So Far
The Seattle area has heard similar messages for years: the cost of living is expensive, there isn't enough housing, and we need a lot of new types of more-dense housing. But exactly what types of housing should we be talking about? Are there any dense housing options for families? Are they actually affordable? Those are questions a couple new housing assessments attempt to answer.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Decline of local news topic of Jan. 9 League of Women Voters radio program, podcast
Teresa Wippel, publisher of My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today, participated in a panel discussion on “The Decline of Local News and its Impact on Democracy,” hosted by the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County. The program will air on KSER 90.7 FM (Everett) radio at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 and is also available as a podcast here.
Seattle schools sue tech giants over social media harm
SEATTLE — (AP) — The public school district in Seattle has filed a novel lawsuit against the tech giants behind TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat, seeking to hold them accountable for the mental health crisis among youth. Seattle Public Schools filed the lawsuit Friday in U.S. District...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Washington that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Edmonds’ Campbell Auto Group brothers, Shoreline diversity and inclusion coordinator selected for 2023 Beloved Community awards
For their longstanding commitment to helping others — particularly those in underserved communities — Edmonds car dealership owners Kurt and Craig Campbell and Shoreline resident Suni Tolton have been selected as the 2023 Beloved Community Award recipients by the Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL) Board of Directors. The...
The Suburban Times
Disabled Military Veterans in WA State: Keeping them in their homes Part 2
Submitted by Kevin Ballard. In the previous article I outlined statistics related to property tax exemptions for disabled veterans in Washington state. Additionally, I stated that Washington remains one of 9 states that tie an income threshold to a disabled military veteran property tax exemption. There are 41 states that provide a property tax exemption in some form without requiring a disabled military veteran provide proof of income for him/herself and/or a spouse/partner for eligibility.
seattlemet.com
The Past, Present, and Future of Nuclear in Washington
Last October, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a high-ranking U.S. official toured a research facility in Everett and delivered a line to reporters straight out of a bygone era of belligerence. “We are in a worldwide nuclear competition.”. Okay, Jennifer Granholm didn’t mean it that way. The Secretary...
Wash. Gov. Inslee seeks lawmaker action on housing, guns
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee in a speech to a joint session of the Legislature Tuesday urged lawmakers to act on his legislative agenda, calling for big spending to build housing as well as additional gun laws and a funding boost for education.
This Is Washington's Best Barbecue Joint
Food Network found the top barbecue restaurant in every state.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Public Facilities District to meet Jan. 10
The Lynnwood Public Facilities District (LPFD) will hold its January 2023 board meeting from 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 10 in the LPFD conference room, 3815 196th St. S.W., Ste. 136, Lynnwood. The hybrid meeting is also available on Zoom at this link. Meeting ID: is 869 1652 2392 and passcode is...
The Stranger
Washington Should Tax the Rich to Save Our Public Schools
Across Washington State, public education is in crisis. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) faces declining enrollment, huge impacts to student mental health from the pandemic, and a projected $156 million budget deficit by the fall of 2024. Despite years of litigation, the state still does not provide adequate funding for SPS to provide a basic education to its students.
Columbia Banking System and Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announce FDIC Approval and Expected Closing Timeline for Combination
TACOMA, Wash. PORTLAND, Ore. , Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia") (NASDAQ: COLB), the parent company of. ") has approved the previously announced combination of the two companies. The. FDIC. approval was the final outstanding regulatory approval necessary to complete the combination. The merger is expected...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee hosting MLK events Jan. 13, 15 in Everett
The Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee is hosting its annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. community celebration, with events scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13 and Sunday, Jan. 15. On Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a march and rally, beginning at the Everett Memorial Stadium...
Parents push back against planned opioid treatment center near Lynnwood youth club
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A contentious debate in Lynnwood reached a stalemate Monday night over the planned location for an addiction treatment center. Despite pushback from concerned parents, Acadia Health attempted to clear its final hurdle for approval to open its opioid treatment clinic just steps away from the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club, an after-school program for kids and teens.
Radio Ink
KVI Seattle Adds Todd Herman
Lotus Communications’ Seattle talk station KVI (570 AM) has added conservative host Todd Herman to its line-up. Herman’s show will run every Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. He will also provide daily commentary segments for KVI, which will run weekdays at 7:15 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.
First-of-its-kind choir creates safe space for transgender, nonbinary singers
SEATTLE — Five years ago, Haven Wilvich had a dream: start a choir for transgender and nonbinary singers. "I was hoping to do a small, self-led group of really talented singers, be an acapella ensemble essentially," Wilvich said. Despite being a singer, Wilvich did not have the expertise to...
roadtirement.com
Fish and chips, live music and ghosts
We had the chance a few days ago to return to what we like to think of as “our favorite bar” called The Oxford Saloon in downtown Snohomish, Washington. Snohomish is north of Seattle and east of Everett. The Oxford has been a part of Snohomish since 1900.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Edmonds School District hosting Celebrating Diversity Cultural Fair Jan. 28
The Edmonds School District is hosting its first Celebrating Diversity Cultural Fair Saturday, Jan. 28 and invites community members and organizations to participate. Register by Jan. 17 to host a table or presentation. Space is limited to 40 booths and 20 presentations. The district is looking for those willing to...
Comments / 0