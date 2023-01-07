Journalist and author Monica Guzman visited Edmonds Jan. 5 to speak about about finding common ground during divided times. Guzman is a bridge builder who lives for great conversations sparked by curious questions. She’s senior fellow for public practice at Braver Angels, the nation’s largest cross-partisan grassroots organization working to depolarize America, founder and CEO of Reclaim Curiosity, an organization working to build a more curious world. She was a 2019 fellow at the Henry M. Jackson Foundation, a 2016 fellow at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University and was named one of the 50 most influential women in Seattle.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO