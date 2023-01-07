Read full article on original website
Phoenix 125, Golden State 113
Percentages: FG .456, FT .935. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (Washington Jr. 5-9, Saric 3-5, Craig 2-5, Lee 2-5, Bridges 1-3, Okogie 1-3, Landale 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Bridges 3, Biyombo 2, Craig 2). Turnovers: 21 (Saric 6, Washington Jr. 4, Landale 3, Okogie 3,...
Orlando 109, Portland 106
Percentages: FG .513, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Carter Jr. 3-4, M.Wagner 3-4, F.Wagner 2-5, Banchero 1-5, Houstan 0-1, Suggs 0-2, G.Harris 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Banchero, Carter Jr.). Turnovers: 16 (Banchero 5, Carter Jr. 3, Fultz 3, F.Wagner 2, M.Wagner 2, Suggs).
UTAH STATE 83, WYOMING 63
Percentages: FG .391, FT .412. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Oden 2-3, Dusell 2-4, Maldonado 2-4, Kyman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Anderson). Turnovers: 8 (Maldonado 4, Anderson, Dusell, Kyman, Powell). Steals: 3 (Oden 2, Maldonado). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. UTAH ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Funk337-134-42-53222. Dorius91-20-00-4032. Ashworth322-74-51-6718. Bairstow355-103-41-53414.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
SAN JOSE STATE 74, FRESNO STATE 64
Percentages: FG .434, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Holland 6-10, Hill 3-4, Yap 1-2, Andre 0-1, Campbell 0-1, I.Moore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Andre, I.Moore). Turnovers: 7 (Andre 2, Yap 2, Campbell, Colimerio, I.Moore). Steals: 6 (Andre 2, Campbell, Colimerio, I.Moore, Yap). Technical...
NO. 23 SAN DIEGO STATE 74, NEVADA 65
Percentages: FG .397, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Williams 2-5, Baker 1-3, Lucas 1-4, Davidson 1-5, Coleman 0-2, Blackshear 0-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Blackshear). Turnovers: 8 (Blackshear 4, Williams 2, Baker, Lucas). Steals: 9 (Williams 4, Blackshear, Coleman, Davidson, Foster, Pettigrew). Technical Fouls:...
L.A. Clippers 113, Dallas 101
Percentages: FG .435, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 12-38, .316 (Dinwiddie 3-6, Hardaway Jr. 3-6, Doncic 3-9, Bullock 2-7, Ntilikina 1-1, Wood 0-1, Hardy 0-3, Bertans 0-5). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Dinwiddie 2, Wood 2, Bertans, McGee). Turnovers: 11 (Doncic 3, Wood 3, Bullock 2, Dinwiddie,...
Undermanned Suns spoil Stephen Curry's return to Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mikal Bridges had 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists and the undermanned Suns dominated in Stephen Curry’s return from injury as Phoenix beat the Golden State Warriors for a third time this season, 125-113 on Tuesday night to snap a season-worst six-game skid.
Cleveland visits Portland following Mitchell's 46-point showing
Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Trail Blazers have gone 9-7 at home. Portland...
Northern Kentucky travels to Milwaukee for conference showdown
Northern Kentucky Norse (10-7, 5-1 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (11-5, 5-1 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Marques Warrick and the Northern Kentucky Norse visit BJ Freeman and the Milwaukee Panthers in Horizon play. The Panthers have gone 7-1 in home games. Milwaukee ranks second in the Horizon with 26.0 defensive rebounds per...
Denver faces North Dakota State, aims to stop 3-game slide
North Dakota State Bison (6-11, 3-2 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (10-8, 1-4 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to break its three-game slide when the Pioneers play North Dakota State. The Pioneers have gone 5-2 at home. Denver is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The Bison...
South Florida visits No. 1 Houston after Walker's 21-point game
South Florida Bulls (7-9, 0-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (16-1, 4-0 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -22.5; over/under is 129. BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston hosts the South Florida Bulls after Jarace Walker scored 21 points in Houston's 72-59 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Cougars are 10-1 in home...
NHL Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games.
Pittsburgh faces No. 24 Duke following Burton's 28-point outing
Pittsburgh Panthers (11-5, 4-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -8.5; over/under is 142. BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the No. 24 Duke Blue Devils after Jamarius Burton scored 28 points in Pittsburgh's 75-74 loss to the Clemson Tigers. The Blue Devils are 8-0 on...
McKnight and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers take on conference foe UAB
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-6, 1-3 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (12-4, 3-2 C-USA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -10.5; over/under is 151. BOTTOM LINE: Dayvion McKnight and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers visit Jordan Walker and the UAB Blazers on Wednesday. The Blazers are 10-0 in home games. UAB is third in C-USA...
Deion Sanders, Colorado unlikely to play in Week Zero after leak
Deion Sanders and Colorado thought a Week One matchup was in the books. Reports indicate it won't happen. The post Deion Sanders, Colorado unlikely to play in Week Zero after leak appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
