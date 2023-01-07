ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
L.A. Clippers 113, Dallas 101

Percentages: FG .435, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 12-38, .316 (Dinwiddie 3-6, Hardaway Jr. 3-6, Doncic 3-9, Bullock 2-7, Ntilikina 1-1, Wood 0-1, Hardy 0-3, Bertans 0-5). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Dinwiddie 2, Wood 2, Bertans, McGee). Turnovers: 11 (Doncic 3, Wood 3, Bullock 2, Dinwiddie,...
Orlando 109, Portland 106

ORLANDO (109) Banchero 5-16 8-10 19, F.Wagner 12-20 3-4 29, Carter Jr. 7-11 3-4 20, Fultz 7-8 4-4 18, G.Harris 2-5 0-0 4, M.Wagner 4-7 0-0 11, Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony 2-6 2-3 6, Houstan 0-1 0-0 0, Suggs 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 40-78 20-25 109. PORTLAND (106) Grant...
PORTLAND, OR
Undermanned Suns spoil Stephen Curry's return to Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mikal Bridges had 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists and the undermanned Suns dominated in Stephen Curry’s return from injury as Phoenix beat the Golden State Warriors for a third time this season, 125-113 on Tuesday night to snap a season-worst six-game skid.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix 125, Golden State 113

PHOENIX (125) Craig 5-16 0-0 12, Saric 7-11 2-2 19, Biyombo 4-7 0-0 8, Bridges 10-18 5-7 26, Washington Jr. 6-17 4-4 21, Wainright 1-1 2-2 4, Lee 3-8 14-14 22, Landale 3-6 0-0 6, Okogie 2-6 2-2 7. Totals 41-90 29-31 125. GOLDEN STATE (113) D.Green 1-5 2-2 5,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Pittsburgh faces No. 24 Duke following Burton's 28-point outing

Pittsburgh Panthers (11-5, 4-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -8.5; over/under is 142. BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the No. 24 Duke Blue Devils after Jamarius Burton scored 28 points in Pittsburgh's 75-74 loss to the Clemson Tigers. The Blue Devils are 8-0 on...
DURHAM, NC
NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games.
COLORADO STATE
NO. 23 SAN DIEGO STATE 74, NEVADA 65

Percentages: FG .397, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Williams 2-5, Baker 1-3, Lucas 1-4, Davidson 1-5, Coleman 0-2, Blackshear 0-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Blackshear). Turnovers: 8 (Blackshear 4, Williams 2, Baker, Lucas). Steals: 9 (Williams 4, Blackshear, Coleman, Davidson, Foster, Pettigrew). Technical Fouls:...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Northern Kentucky travels to Milwaukee for conference showdown

Northern Kentucky Norse (10-7, 5-1 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (11-5, 5-1 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Marques Warrick and the Northern Kentucky Norse visit BJ Freeman and the Milwaukee Panthers in Horizon play. The Panthers have gone 7-1 in home games. Milwaukee ranks second in the Horizon with 26.0 defensive rebounds per...
MILWAUKEE, WI
UTAH STATE 83, WYOMING 63

Percentages: FG .391, FT .412. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Oden 2-3, Dusell 2-4, Maldonado 2-4, Kyman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Anderson). Turnovers: 8 (Maldonado 4, Anderson, Dusell, Kyman, Powell). Steals: 3 (Oden 2, Maldonado). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. UTAH ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Funk337-134-42-53222. Dorius91-20-00-4032. Ashworth322-74-51-6718. Bairstow355-103-41-53414.
LOGAN, UT

