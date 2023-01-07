Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
L.A. Clippers 113, Dallas 101
Percentages: FG .435, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 12-38, .316 (Dinwiddie 3-6, Hardaway Jr. 3-6, Doncic 3-9, Bullock 2-7, Ntilikina 1-1, Wood 0-1, Hardy 0-3, Bertans 0-5). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Dinwiddie 2, Wood 2, Bertans, McGee). Turnovers: 11 (Doncic 3, Wood 3, Bullock 2, Dinwiddie,...
Cleveland visits Portland following Mitchell's 46-point showing
Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Trail Blazers have gone 9-7 at home. Portland...
Orlando 109, Portland 106
Percentages: FG .513, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Carter Jr. 3-4, M.Wagner 3-4, F.Wagner 2-5, Banchero 1-5, Houstan 0-1, Suggs 0-2, G.Harris 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Banchero, Carter Jr.). Turnovers: 16 (Banchero 5, Carter Jr. 3, Fultz 3, F.Wagner 2, M.Wagner 2, Suggs).
Undermanned Suns spoil Stephen Curry's return to Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mikal Bridges had 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists and the undermanned Suns dominated in Stephen Curry’s return from injury as Phoenix beat the Golden State Warriors for a third time this season, 125-113 on Tuesday night to snap a season-worst six-game skid.
SAN JOSE STATE 74, FRESNO STATE 64
Percentages: FG .434, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Holland 6-10, Hill 3-4, Yap 1-2, Andre 0-1, Campbell 0-1, I.Moore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Andre, I.Moore). Turnovers: 7 (Andre 2, Yap 2, Campbell, Colimerio, I.Moore). Steals: 6 (Andre 2, Campbell, Colimerio, I.Moore, Yap). Technical...
Phoenix 125, Golden State 113
Percentages: FG .456, FT .935. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (Washington Jr. 5-9, Saric 3-5, Craig 2-5, Lee 2-5, Bridges 1-3, Okogie 1-3, Landale 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Bridges 3, Biyombo 2, Craig 2). Turnovers: 21 (Saric 6, Washington Jr. 4, Landale 3, Okogie 3,...
Bucks rally from 17 points down, beat Knicks 111-107
NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks used 3-point shooting to wipe out a 17-point deficit in the second half and beat the New York Knicks 111-107 on Monday night. Joe Ingles added a season-high 17 points and Brook Lopez...
South Florida visits No. 1 Houston after Walker's 21-point game
South Florida Bulls (7-9, 0-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (16-1, 4-0 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -22.5; over/under is 129. BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston hosts the South Florida Bulls after Jarace Walker scored 21 points in Houston's 72-59 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Cougars are 10-1 in home...
Pittsburgh faces No. 24 Duke following Burton's 28-point outing
Pittsburgh Panthers (11-5, 4-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -8.5; over/under is 142. BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the No. 24 Duke Blue Devils after Jamarius Burton scored 28 points in Pittsburgh's 75-74 loss to the Clemson Tigers. The Blue Devils are 8-0 on...
Denver faces North Dakota State, aims to stop 3-game slide
North Dakota State Bison (6-11, 3-2 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (10-8, 1-4 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to break its three-game slide when the Pioneers play North Dakota State. The Pioneers have gone 5-2 at home. Denver is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The Bison...
