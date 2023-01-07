ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
L.A. Clippers 113, Dallas 101

Percentages: FG .435, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 12-38, .316 (Dinwiddie 3-6, Hardaway Jr. 3-6, Doncic 3-9, Bullock 2-7, Ntilikina 1-1, Wood 0-1, Hardy 0-3, Bertans 0-5). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Dinwiddie 2, Wood 2, Bertans, McGee). Turnovers: 11 (Doncic 3, Wood 3, Bullock 2, Dinwiddie,...
Cleveland visits Portland following Mitchell's 46-point showing

Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Trail Blazers have gone 9-7 at home. Portland...
PORTLAND, OR
Orlando 109, Portland 106

Percentages: FG .513, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Carter Jr. 3-4, M.Wagner 3-4, F.Wagner 2-5, Banchero 1-5, Houstan 0-1, Suggs 0-2, G.Harris 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Banchero, Carter Jr.). Turnovers: 16 (Banchero 5, Carter Jr. 3, Fultz 3, F.Wagner 2, M.Wagner 2, Suggs).
Undermanned Suns spoil Stephen Curry's return to Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mikal Bridges had 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists and the undermanned Suns dominated in Stephen Curry’s return from injury as Phoenix beat the Golden State Warriors for a third time this season, 125-113 on Tuesday night to snap a season-worst six-game skid.
PHOENIX, AZ
SAN JOSE STATE 74, FRESNO STATE 64

Percentages: FG .434, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Holland 6-10, Hill 3-4, Yap 1-2, Andre 0-1, Campbell 0-1, I.Moore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Andre, I.Moore). Turnovers: 7 (Andre 2, Yap 2, Campbell, Colimerio, I.Moore). Steals: 6 (Andre 2, Campbell, Colimerio, I.Moore, Yap). Technical...
FRESNO, CA
Phoenix 125, Golden State 113

Percentages: FG .456, FT .935. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (Washington Jr. 5-9, Saric 3-5, Craig 2-5, Lee 2-5, Bridges 1-3, Okogie 1-3, Landale 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Bridges 3, Biyombo 2, Craig 2). Turnovers: 21 (Saric 6, Washington Jr. 4, Landale 3, Okogie 3,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bucks rally from 17 points down, beat Knicks 111-107

NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks used 3-point shooting to wipe out a 17-point deficit in the second half and beat the New York Knicks 111-107 on Monday night. Joe Ingles added a season-high 17 points and Brook Lopez...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
South Florida visits No. 1 Houston after Walker's 21-point game

South Florida Bulls (7-9, 0-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (16-1, 4-0 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -22.5; over/under is 129. BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston hosts the South Florida Bulls after Jarace Walker scored 21 points in Houston's 72-59 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Cougars are 10-1 in home...
HOUSTON, TX
Pittsburgh faces No. 24 Duke following Burton's 28-point outing

Pittsburgh Panthers (11-5, 4-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -8.5; over/under is 142. BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the No. 24 Duke Blue Devils after Jamarius Burton scored 28 points in Pittsburgh's 75-74 loss to the Clemson Tigers. The Blue Devils are 8-0 on...
DURHAM, NC
Denver faces North Dakota State, aims to stop 3-game slide

North Dakota State Bison (6-11, 3-2 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (10-8, 1-4 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to break its three-game slide when the Pioneers play North Dakota State. The Pioneers have gone 5-2 at home. Denver is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The Bison...
DENVER, CO

