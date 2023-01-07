Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Casual Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FTempe, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Super Bowl Renters Now Have to Register Their Rental Homes in ScottsdaleMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Walmart Faces Backlash Over Alleged Privacy Violations Through Drone DeliveriesBryan Dijkhuizen
Related
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 125, Golden State 113
Percentages: FG .456, FT .935. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (Washington Jr. 5-9, Saric 3-5, Craig 2-5, Lee 2-5, Bridges 1-3, Okogie 1-3, Landale 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Bridges 3, Biyombo 2, Craig 2). Turnovers: 21 (Saric 6, Washington Jr. 4, Landale 3, Okogie 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Orlando 109, Portland 106
ORLANDO (109) Banchero 5-16 8-10 19, F.Wagner 12-20 3-4 29, Carter Jr. 7-11 3-4 20, Fultz 7-8 4-4 18, G.Harris 2-5 0-0 4, M.Wagner 4-7 0-0 11, Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony 2-6 2-3 6, Houstan 0-1 0-0 0, Suggs 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 40-78 20-25 109. PORTLAND (106) Grant...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 23 SAN DIEGO STATE 74, NEVADA 65
Percentages: FG .397, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Williams 2-5, Baker 1-3, Lucas 1-4, Davidson 1-5, Coleman 0-2, Blackshear 0-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Blackshear). Turnovers: 8 (Blackshear 4, Williams 2, Baker, Lucas). Steals: 9 (Williams 4, Blackshear, Coleman, Davidson, Foster, Pettigrew). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Porterville Recorder
Florida 5, Colorado 4
Colorado103—4 First Period_1, Florida, Barkov 10 (Lundell), 9:07. 2, Florida, Montour 7 (Bennett, Verhaeghe), 11:52. 3, Florida, Bennett 9 (Reinhart), 13:47 (pp). 4, Colorado, Cogliano 6 (Makar, MacDermid), 19:06. Second Period_5, Florida, Tkachuk 21 (Montour, Barkov), 19:08. Third Period_6, Colorado, Rantanen 27 (Compher, Hunt), 6:29. 7, Colorado, MacKinnon 11...
Porterville Recorder
SAN JOSE STATE 74, FRESNO STATE 64
Percentages: FG .434, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Holland 6-10, Hill 3-4, Yap 1-2, Andre 0-1, Campbell 0-1, I.Moore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Andre, I.Moore). Turnovers: 7 (Andre 2, Yap 2, Campbell, Colimerio, I.Moore). Steals: 6 (Andre 2, Campbell, Colimerio, I.Moore, Yap). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland visits Portland following Mitchell's 46-point showing
Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Trail Blazers have gone 9-7 at home. Portland...
Porterville Recorder
Undermanned Suns spoil Stephen Curry's return to Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mikal Bridges had 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists and the undermanned Suns dominated in Stephen Curry’s return from injury as Phoenix beat the Golden State Warriors for a third time this season, 125-113 on Tuesday night to snap a season-worst six-game skid.
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games.
Porterville Recorder
UTAH STATE 83, WYOMING 63
Percentages: FG .391, FT .412. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Oden 2-3, Dusell 2-4, Maldonado 2-4, Kyman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Anderson). Turnovers: 8 (Maldonado 4, Anderson, Dusell, Kyman, Powell). Steals: 3 (Oden 2, Maldonado). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. UTAH ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Funk337-134-42-53222. Dorius91-20-00-4032. Ashworth322-74-51-6718. Bairstow355-103-41-53414.
Porterville Recorder
Denver faces North Dakota State, aims to stop 3-game slide
North Dakota State Bison (6-11, 3-2 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (10-8, 1-4 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to break its three-game slide when the Pioneers play North Dakota State. The Pioneers have gone 5-2 at home. Denver is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The Bison...
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh faces No. 24 Duke following Burton's 28-point outing
Pittsburgh Panthers (11-5, 4-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -8.5; over/under is 142. BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the No. 24 Duke Blue Devils after Jamarius Burton scored 28 points in Pittsburgh's 75-74 loss to the Clemson Tigers. The Blue Devils are 8-0 on...
Porterville Recorder
K.J. Osborn has big day as Vikings beat Bears in finale
CHICAGO (AP) — With Justin Jefferson commanding his usual attention, K.J. Osborn stepped up for Minnesota. The Vikings are hoping it's a sign of things to come. Osborn had a game-high five catches for 117 yards during Sunday's 29-13 victory over the Chicago Bears, sending the NFC North champions into the playoffs on a high note. Osborn closed his third NFL season with 30 receptions for 388 yards and three touchdowns over his last five games.
Deion Sanders, Colorado unlikely to play in Week Zero after leak
Deion Sanders and Colorado thought a Week One matchup was in the books. Reports indicate it won't happen. The post Deion Sanders, Colorado unlikely to play in Week Zero after leak appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Comments / 0