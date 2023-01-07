Read full article on original website
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
The new weapon the U.S. is giving Ukraine isn’t a tank, but it is a problem for Russia
Military Twitter has been ablaze for days debating whether the armed and armored vehicles the U.S. and its allies recently decided to send Ukraine constitute tanks, which could be read as a significant escalation in the war against Russia. The debate centers on the precise form and function of the new fighting vehicles — but it misses the point.
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
Vladimir Putin Accused Of 'Trapping' 5 Thousand Ukrainian Children In Crimean Summer Camps To Use As 'Bargaining Chips' In Ongoing War
Vladimir Putin is accused of “trapping” nearly 5,000 Ukrainian children in Crimean summer camps to use as “bargaining chips” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a startling development to come as Putin’s war in Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the 70-year-old Russian leader is reportedly refusing to let the thousands of Ukrainian children return to their families over alleged safety concerns.Even more startling are reports Putin offered to place the children in the Crimean summer camps for free earlier this year, and the majority of the kids still remain in the camps months later.According to Daily Star,...
Ukrainian troops to train on Patriot system in Oklahoma
WASHINGTON (AP) — About 100 Ukrainian troops will head to Oklahoma’s Fort Sill soon to begin training on the Patriot missile defense system, two U.S. officials said Tuesday. Ukraine has long sought the Patriot surface-to-air guided missile defense system because it can target aircraft, cruise missiles and shorter-range...
Navalny Dying by Illness May be Putin's End Game: Professor
Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader and prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, on Monday said he spent New Year's Eve in solitary confinement. Navalny later said prison guards placed a "bioweapon" in his cell in the form of a flu-stricken prisoner, and his lawyer later reported Navalny had fallen ill with flu symptoms. While there is no indication at this time that Navalny's current illness is life-threatening, an eventual "natural" death for Navalny may just be Putin's ultimate goal for the Kremlin critic, according to one professor.
US, Japan poised to agree on shift in Marine unit on Okinawa
WASHINGTON (AP) — Top national security officials from the United States and Japan are expected to agree to changes in the joint defense posture this week as the two nations confront rising threats from North Korea and increasing aggressiveness from China. U.S. officials say Secretary of State Antony Blinken...
Mexican president thanks Biden for not building any more border wall, pushes for amnesty
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday expressed his delight that President Biden has not built any more wall at the overwhelmed southern border.
