Championship win sinking in for South Dakota State
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday’s celebration of the national championship for the South Dakota State football team was incredible well-attended by the fans as they were able to show their appreciation for what the Jackrabbits did for the first time in school history; win an FCS title over North Dakota State.
SDSU students share excitement over FCS Championship
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There still quite a buzz going on in Brookings as SDSU students are still coming down from the rush of the Jacks winning their first FCS Championship. Many were excited for the Jackrabbits to return home today to continue the celebration. With Jackrabbit pride...
MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! SDSU reacts to winning the FCS National Championship
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. & FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - If there was one thing that might have sounded more impossible than the idea of South Dakota State moving up to Division One back in 2003 it was the idea that their football program would win a national championship. 20...
DSU football coach talks championship win and SDSU team culture
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Josh Anderson, head football coach at Dakota State University, shared his thoughts following SDSU’s championship win. He praised the coaching team and the players’ ability to build on their momentum in Sunday’s game. “Coach Rogers was incredibly creative, diagrammed some...
SDSU ‘championship baby’ born in Brookings hospital
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — She’s called the “Championship Baby” by the staff at Brookings Health System. Bailey was born just as the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits became the FCS national football champions on Jan. 8, the health system said in a news release. She is the daughter of Shelby and Kelin Rang of Estelline.
Longtime SDSU fans watch from Lager's Inn in Aberdeen
It’s a moment that many at South Dakota State have been looking forward to for years. Finally, a national championship in Division I football, with the FCS Championship.
SDSU Coach Stiegelmeier shares post-game thoughts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Coach John Stiegelmeier recapped highlights from the FCS Championship game and what SDSU’s victory means for him and the team. Stiegelmeier said having a great game plan, knowing the opponent well, and having energy contributed to the team’s strong showing. Beyond that, the team has acted as a family, and fans have shown great support for the program.
RUN IT BACK JACKS? Future looks bright for newly minted FCS Champion SDSU
FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - The party for the FCS National Champion South Dakota State Jackrabbits will continue tomorrow in Brookings at the SJAC facility at 5:00 PM (which you can see live on KSFY). And it’s fair to wonder if there could be more championship celebrations in the...
View from the top of a Sioux Falls snow mountain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow cleanup efforts still underway in Sioux Falls, the piles made by the city are growing. The difference made by five days of snow collection is staggering at the 12th and Lyons snow dump location. “Last week when you were over here, that was about 20% of the snow that’s probably here at this time,” said Daniel Whipple, a Street Maintenance Supervisor for the city.
Wind will pick up across KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With little to no new snow in the forecast we still have to watch out for blowing snow this week. Snow can form a crust, which is just the top layer of snow that has hardened. This is caused by being windblown, or the process of melting and refreezing which we haven’t seen yet in KELOLAND.
Longtime educator Eric Kline named Director of the Northern Academy
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – Northern State University has named NSU alum and longtime regional educator Eric Kline as the Director of the Northern Academy. As director, Kline will support and mentor high school students enrolled in Northern Academy, a new, on-campus academy for area students taking dual-credit courses. “I’m...
An updated look at snowfall predictions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow last week in southeast KELOLAND vaulted the snow totals in and around Sioux Falls. It’s the second week of January and I’m only a little more than a foot away from my prediction for Sioux Falls. While the numbers haven’t changed for others. Here’s a look at where we are at.
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
Expect patchy fog and highs in the low 30s
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have more patchy fog that’s developed around the region this morning. There’s a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. for some of the counties south and west of Sioux Falls. Up north, another Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Grant and Roberts counties until 9 a.m. The fog should burn out of here by late morning.
South Dakota Aerial and Arts grows the adult aerial community
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The adult aerial community may begin to grow after a new studio opened on Sunday in Sioux Falls. South Dakota Aerial and Arts is the only adult aerial studio here in Sioux Falls. “We just opened, and we’re starting classes ranging from flexibility...
Second Sioux Falls Fazoli’s near opening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fazoli’s, a value fast-food Italian chain, will open its second Sioux Falls location January 12, according to an announcement. The east-side store, located at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway, will join the current location at 4224 W Empire Pl. “Since opening our first Fazoli’s,...
Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
Mild temperatures today; Pockets of blowing snow tomorrow night
Temperatures have been holding in a mild pattern, with many spots in the 30s and 40s. Sioux Falls finally made it to 30, but Aberdeen held to just 20 for a high. Rapid City really jumped fast and hit 54. The snow cover map tells us a lot about the...
Boss’ Pizza replaces Minervas in Yankton
Boss’ Pizza & Chicken has expanded to another city in South Dakota. The newest franchise location is in the Best Western Kelly Inn in Yankton and is called Boss’ Pizza & Chicken Sports Bar. After Minervas, which had been in the space for 20 years, decided not to renew its lease, Aaron and Kimberly Ocampo signed on with Sioux Falls-based Boss’ and took over the location Dec. 1.
City of Sioux Falls shares footage of 5,000 truckloads of snow removed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to The City of Sioux Falls, a normal snowfall leads to around 1,200 truckloads for snow removal crews. The City of Sioux Falls says this past snowfall has led to 5,000 truckloads of snow dumped near the Lyons Fairgrounds, and crews are working to remove snow from the trafficked streets.
