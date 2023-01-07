Read full article on original website
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
New Buc-ee's south of Dallas to commence construction this monthAsh JurbergHillsboro, TX
Suspect in Stolen Porsche Arrested Following High-Speed Chase and Attempted Carjacking in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
PHOTOS: Frisco hoops sweep rival Wakeland
The Frisco boys and girls basketball teams got the better of rival Wakeland on Tuesday, including a razor-thin boys game won by the Raccoons, 47-45. Check out the action from the doubleheader.
starlocalmedia.com
Rivalry renewed: Photos from Allen's hoops doubleheader against Prosper
The Allen boys and girls basketball teams continued their strong starts to District 5-6A with a pair of home wins on Tuesday over Prosper. Check out the action from the district doubleheader.
starlocalmedia.com
SI’s Experts Predict the National Championship Game
The college football season comes down to this: No. 1 seed Georgia will play No. 3 seed TCU in Los Angeles for the national championship on Monday night. Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs roll in undefeated and seeking their second straight title, having not lost since the 2021 SEC championship game. Max Duggan and TCU, meanwhile, are aiming to complete one of the greatest underdog stories in the sport’s history, going from unranked in the preseason to a national title that no one saw coming.
starlocalmedia.com
Plans for second H-E-B store in Frisco granted 30-day extension
Plans are moving forward for a proposed second H-E-B store in Frisco. On Tuesday, Frisco's Planning and Zoning Commission approved a 30-day extension for plans related to a second Frisco-based H-E-B store, according to city documents. The location in question is a roughly 23-acre site at the southwest corner of US 380 and FM 423. The land is owned by H-E-B, according to city documents.
starlocalmedia.com
LISD works to provide updated technology to students in the district
The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees met for their first meeting of 2023 on Monday, Jan. 9 to discuss a device refresh as a result of the 2017 bond package. The 2017 technology bond was broken up into two categories: staff and student device access and network and infrastructure. For staff and student device access, $59,394,868 was set aside to address instructional learning device replacement and program specific device replacement. For network and infrastructure, $39,721,035 was set aside to focus on classroom technology, network and data centers, and campus sound.
starlocalmedia.com
'One-of-a-kind' Universal theme park designed for families planned for Frisco
Universal Parks and Resorts is planning to bring a park to Frisco. Frisco officials and representatives gathered Wednesday morning at the city's municipal center for an announcement confirming that a "one-of-a-kind" theme park is planned to come to the Fields development in Frisco.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco police respond to 10 burglary, motor vehicle theft reports since January 1
Since the start of the new year, Frisco Police have responded to multiple reports of burglary and motor vehicle theft. According to community crime map data, Frisco police responded to 10 reports of burglary in the residential category between Jan. 1 and Jan. 8. That includes:
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite police respond approximately 50 incidents since start of 2023
The Mesquite Police Department responded to around 50 incidents between Jan. 1-9, according to community crime map data. Police responded to 11 accounts of assault, according to the crime map.
starlocalmedia.com
Carrollton Police Department respond to various thefts, aggravated assaults during the week of Jan. 1
The Carrollton Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Jan. 1 through Sunday, Jan. 8, including theft and aggravated assault. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data. Three aggravated assaults happened last week, two of which...
