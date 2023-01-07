ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coppell, TX

PHOTOS: Frisco hoops sweep rival Wakeland

The Frisco boys and girls basketball teams got the better of rival Wakeland on Tuesday, including a razor-thin boys game won by the Raccoons, 47-45. Check out the action from the doubleheader.
FRISCO, TX
SI’s Experts Predict the National Championship Game

The college football season comes down to this: No. 1 seed Georgia will play No. 3 seed TCU in Los Angeles for the national championship on Monday night. Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs roll in undefeated and seeking their second straight title, having not lost since the 2021 SEC championship game. Max Duggan and TCU, meanwhile, are aiming to complete one of the greatest underdog stories in the sport’s history, going from unranked in the preseason to a national title that no one saw coming.
FORT WORTH, TX
Plans for second H-E-B store in Frisco granted 30-day extension

Plans are moving forward for a proposed second H-E-B store in Frisco. On Tuesday, Frisco's Planning and Zoning Commission approved a 30-day extension for plans related to a second Frisco-based H-E-B store, according to city documents. The location in question is a roughly 23-acre site at the southwest corner of US 380 and FM 423. The land is owned by H-E-B, according to city documents.
FRISCO, TX
LISD works to provide updated technology to students in the district

The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees met for their first meeting of 2023 on Monday, Jan. 9 to discuss a device refresh as a result of the 2017 bond package. The 2017 technology bond was broken up into two categories: staff and student device access and network and infrastructure. For staff and student device access, $59,394,868 was set aside to address instructional learning device replacement and program specific device replacement. For network and infrastructure, $39,721,035 was set aside to focus on classroom technology, network and data centers, and campus sound.
LEWISVILLE, TX

