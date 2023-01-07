Lakers Fans Go Wild After Team's Convincing Win Against The Hawks: "Undefeated In 2023"

Fans had a lot to say about the Lakers' recent game against the Hawks.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers recently faced off against the Atlanta Hawks , finishing the game with a dominant win with a final score of 130-114. The Lakers are now on a four-game winning streak, and it is quite possible that they are finally finding a groove.

After the game, a lot of Los Angeles Lakers fans took to Twitter to congratulate the team for the win. There was also lots of praise for LeBron James and his performance, with the superstar putting up a double-double with 25 points and 10 assists.

Undefeated in 2023, what a team effort again, we playing with heart and passion love to see it LAKERS ARE UNDEFEATED IN 2023! beautiful win Lakers are back!! LETS GOOOOOOOOOO Was hoping Russ stayed for 1 more assist This feels great,everybody played their part man and our bench was amazing Jobs not finished. Let's GOOOO! GOAT Put him into the MVP Convos The greatest player of all time LeGoat makes it look too easy When you play hard, you always have a chance We might have many injuries and are a bit underhanded but we're scrappy and we don't stop playing basketball until the end!!

It remains to be seen how well the Los Angeles Lakers play for the rest of the season. They could definitely be in the play-in tournament once Anthony Davis comes back, and perhaps we'll even see them in the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Lakers Need To Get LeBron James Some Help

There's no doubt that the roster construction on the Los Angeles Lakers is poor as of right now, despite the recent win. The team likely needs to make a trade if they are to be competitive with LeBron James once Anthony Davis returns. A recent report suggested that the Los Angeles Lakers could be saving their picks to make a big deal for a legitimate difference-making star like Bradley Beal .

The Lakers and LeBron, as painful as the short term is, have to get the next move right. Or James' suffering might not necessarily be contained to the rest of his 20th season. Some rival teams believe that the Lakers want to try to keep their two most coveted trade assets in case a currently unforeseen shot to trade for a legitimate third star — like Washington's Bradley Beal — materializes suddenly.

It remains to be seen if the Los Angeles Lakers do manage to land Bradley Beal or somebody of his caliber. There have been some suggestions that they could manipulate the trade market to do so , and we'll see what happens in the future.

As of right now, the onus is on LeBron James to carry the Los Angeles Lakers until Anthony Davis returns. Let's hope that he's able to do so, and they'll need LeBron James to continue dominating if they are to make it to the play-in tournament, and perhaps the postseason.

