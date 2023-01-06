Read full article on original website
Bryan Ritchie Promoted to Vice President of Standards at RV Industry Association
Bryan Ritchie has been promoted to the role of vice president of standards at the RV Industry Association (RVIA) in recognition of his outstanding leadership and contributions to the organization, according to an RVIA News & Insights report. Ritchie joined the RVIA in April 2021 as senior director of standards...
CCRVC, Insider Perks Partner to Provide Free Websites to Member Campgrounds
The Canadian Camping and RV Council (CCRVC) is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Insider Perks, a marketing agency that works with over 300 campgrounds and RV parks across North America. As part of this partnership, CCRVC is offering all current member campgrounds in Canada the opportunity to receive...
Entrepreneurs are charging up to $50,000 to preserve people's memories in books, films, and even holograms before they die as the personal-memoir business ramps up
Rutger Bruining's company, StoryTerrace, charges $5,000 to turn a family film into a 3D video that people can watch via a virtual-reality headset.
Fixed Operations Online Training Opportunities Available for Dealers at 2023 NTP-STAG Expo
The RV industry’s demand for parts and service management has significantly increased, with over a million RVs sold in North America in the past two years alone, according to a news release. To meet this demand and ensure that RV fixed operations professionals have the skills and knowledge they...
Searchlight Cyber Appoints Evan Blair to Drive US Growth
WASHINGTON & PORTSMOUTH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Searchlight Cyber, the dark web intelligence company, has appointed Evan Blair as General Manager, North America, as the company continues to expand its presence in the United States in its mission to become the dark web intelligence market leader. In his role, Evan Blair will accelerate Searchlight Cyber’s growth in the US, bringing dark web intelligence and security capabilities to the commercial and government sectors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005515/en/ Evan Blair, General Manager, North America at Searchlight Cyber (Photo: Business Wire)
A local’s guide to Melbourne: ‘The best part is the element of surprise’
While Melbourne’s fine dining scene is sensational, it’s the city’s multiculturalism that makes eating here so exciting. Sydney Road in Brunswick is a microcosm of this, a place where old Italian supermarkets mingle with Middle Eastern jewellers and hipster bars. Start with a breakfast halloumi toastie at Wide Open Road then wander along the strip, stopping at A1 Bakery for a spinach-and-cheese triangle or chicken tawouk wrap. Nearby, blingy Lebanese patisserie Balha’s Pastry is open late and its baklava is the closest to my mum’s version – delicate, not too syrupy, just perfect. In an intimate laneway off Sydney Road, Mamma’s Boy Trattoria is fantastic for handmade pasta. It serves bottomless gnocchi and cocktail lunches on Sundays, which you need to book online. Across in Collingwood, Jim’s Greek Tavern is a local institution, the place to celebrate Melbourne’s status as the largest Greek-speaking city outside Greece. Your best bet is to let its staff feed you but make sure to order the saganaki and scallops.
RoverPass, Vrbo Integration Now Live
After months of being in beta testing, RoverPass is excited to finally announce that their integration with Vrbo is officially live!. The testing phase concluded successfully and the integration will give all RV park and campground owners using RoverPass the power to list with Vrbo and automatically sync new bookings with their reservation software.
Nomadic Resorts’ Treehouse Project Nominated for Global Hospitality Experience and Design Awards
Nomadic Resorts, a glamping design and project development company, will go head-to-head with various design and architecture studios as its Playa Viva treehouses have been nominated for the People’s Choice Award at the Global Awards for Hospitality Experience and Design (AHEAD Global). “This is a bit of a David...
