I have yet to find a single prediction for this Sunday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders that doesn't have Dallas coming out on top by at least seven points. Many are forecasting a victory margin of 10 points or more. For the sports world, a Cowboys win on Sunday seems to pretty much be a given. The Commanders have a long list of players ruled out, including Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, and several more listed as questionable after being DNP all week. They'll be starting a quarterback that has yet to take a snap in an NFL regular season game. He'll be protected by a patchwork O-line. And to cap it all off, the Commanders have already been eliminated from playoff contention, and they're on a three game losing streak.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO