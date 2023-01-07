Concord woman reported missing
Update: the woman has been located, according to a tweet by Concord police.
CONCORD, Calif. ( KRON ) — The Concord Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Yvonne Eidson, 81, has dementia and is considered at-risk.
Eidson is 5-foot-3, 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
Eidson was last seen in the area of Craig Drive between Cowell Road and Clayton Road at about 4:30 p.m. Friday. She was wearing a blue jumpsuit.
Anyone who sees Eidson is asked to contact Concord police.
