ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

Concord woman reported missing

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bAuDj_0k6XEnde00

Update: the woman has been located, according to a tweet by Concord police.

CONCORD, Calif. ( KRON ) — The Concord Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Yvonne Eidson, 81, has dementia and is considered at-risk.

Eidson is 5-foot-3, 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Eidson was last seen in the area of Craig Drive between Cowell Road and Clayton Road at about 4:30 p.m. Friday. She was wearing a blue jumpsuit.

Anyone who sees Eidson is asked to contact Concord police.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Missing 70-year-old Brentwood woman found

Update: Nyona Grave has been found, according to Brentwood police. BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — The Brentwood Police Department is searching for a 70-year-old woman last seen Monday night. She is considered at-risk because of her history with Alzheimer’s disease, according to Brentwood police. Nyona Graves was last seen around 9:41 p.m. Monday in the area […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested, connected to 4 bank robberies in Novato and SF

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested by San Francisco police on Jan. 4 after he was connected to three bank robberies and an attempt at a fourth, according to the Novato Police Department. The suspect was identified as Tracey Drew Jr., 36, of Sacramento. The first robbery happened on Jan. 3 in Novato. […]
NOVATO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Pittsburg teen’s final hours and death remain a mystery

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Jan. 10, 2023) — Officials are still putting together the pieces swirling around a 19-year-old Pittsburg man’s disappearance on New Year’s Day and the discovery of his body alongside Highway 4 on Jan. 7. The Golden Gate Division of the California Highway Patrol...
PITTSBURG, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Deadly beating of Oakland man may have begun as a robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police were investigating the beating death of a man that may have begun as a robbery. On Sunday morning around 10:20 a.m., police were dispatched to 21st and Adeline streets in West Oakland. Police said they were called to investigate a report of a robbery. Investigators...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

School placed on lockdown, 2 injured after Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting in Oakland Tuesday afternoon left two victims with gunshot wounds and temporarily caused a high school to go into lockdown, the Oakland Police Department said. The shooting was reported at about 2:45 p.m. when two people arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Both victims are in stable […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police search for missing 12-year-old last seen Jan. 5

UPDATE: OPD confirmed Tania has been safely located, OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old last seen on Jan. 5. Tania Bernubez was last seen on the 9800 block of Holly Street in Oakland around midnight. Bernubez is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, about 160 pounds […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man reported missing from San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department and California Highway Patrol are searching for a man who went missing on Monday. Sean Murphy, 71, was last seen at 43rd Avenue near Geary Boulevard at about 8:45 p.m. Murphy is 5-foot-9, 140 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bomb threat investigated at Palo Alto middle school

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is investigating a bomb threat that was scrawled on a bathroom stall at the school, it announced in a press release. The threat was found by a student on Tuesday morning. PAPD said that at 11:24 a.m. it received a call from Jane Lathrop Middle […]
PALO ALTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Involving Tree in Contra Costa County

On the morning of Sunday, January 8, 2023, CHP traffic officers reported a fatality following a solo car accident on SR-24 in Lafayette. The incident occurred at approximately 10:25 a.m. on eastbound State Route 24 in the vicinity of Oak Hill Road and involved an SUV, according to officials. Details...
LAFAYETTE, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose homicide suspect arrested in Idaho

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect wanted in connection to a November homicide in San Jose has been arrested in Caldwell, Idaho, according to a news release from the San Jose Police Department. On Nov. 18, 2022 officers responded to an address on Dougherty Avenue in San Jose on a report of a shooting. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Body of missing man found near Hwy-4, police say

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – A body was found near Highway-4 on Saturday afternoon, and police believe that it is a 19-year-old man who went missing on New Year’s Day, the Concord Police Department says. On Saturday evening, CPD announced that the department believes the body found near Hwy-4 is that of 19-year-old Damond Lazenby Jr. […]
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies after ‘major' crash in Los Gatos: police

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A man died after a “major” traffic collision Sunday morning, the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department announced in a press release. The car crash happened around 9:52 a.m. in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Belgatos Road where two vehicles collided. At least two people, including the drivers of […]
LOS GATOS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Oroville Man Dies in Vallejo Traffic Collision

Single-Vehicle Traffic Collision on I-80 Kills Passenger. An Oroville man, age 18, was a passenger in a vehicle who died in a traffic collision in Vallejo on January 5. The vehicle was being driven by another Oroville resident, age 27. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the Dodge Ram the two men were in exited the roadway and struck a box truck that was disabled on the shoulder of the roadway.
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

$50K reward offered for arrest in June SF homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is offering $50,000 to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest in a June 2022 homicide case. SFPD is trying to find the person who killed 32-year-old Samuel St. Pierre on June 19. The shooting happened at about 10:35 p.m. in the area of Alhambra […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Missing Concord teen found dead near highway: Police

CONCORD, Calif. - Concord police publicly confirmed the body discovered on the side of Highway 4 Saturday afternoon to be missing teenager Damond Lazenby Jr. Lazenby, 19 and a Pittsburg resident, was declared missing after last being seen in the early hours of New Year's Day, officials said. Family members...
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police: 17-year-old arrested for kicking elderly woman on Muni bus

SAN FRANCISCO - A 17-year-old has been arrested after he was seen on video kicking an elderly woman on a San Francisco Muni bus, authorities said. San Francisco juvenile probation officers identified the teen as the suspect in the case and informed police investigators that he was currently in custody at a juvenile facility in Contra Costa County for an unrelated matter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car collision kills 1, severely injures another in Orinda

ORINDA, Calif. - A man has died, and a woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries after their car crashed into a tree near Orinda, officials said. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the adult female driver and the adult male passenger were traveling eastbound on SR-24 near Oak Hill Road when the car, a Toyota Yaris, left the roadway and collided with a tree in the center median, CHP of Contra Costa said.
ORINDA, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

61K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy