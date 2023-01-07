Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NOLA.com
Sean Payton speaks out on his status with the Broncos, and what may draw him to a new job
The New Orleans Saints recently granted Sean Payton the opportunity to speak with the Denver Broncos about their job opening, and the former coach answered questions about his status moving forward Sunday on Fox. Payton is on contract with New Orleans through 2024, and any team that would attempt to...
Rumor: Jim Harbaugh’s true feelings on Broncos head coaching job
Jim Harbaugh‘s name has been swirling around NFL head coaching rumors with the Denver Broncos as a potential suitor. As teams begin their head coaching interviews, Harbaugh’s true feelings towards becoming the Broncos’ head coach have been revealed. Harbaugh has been the head coach of Michigan since...
Broncos Wide Receiver Has Bold Prediction For Russell Wilson
Things may seem bleak for the Denver Broncos after the the chaos of the 2022 season. But one Broncos wide receiver has every confidence that embattled quarterback Russell Wilson will be able to turn things around next year. Speaking to the media on Monday, wide receiver Courtland Sutton asserted that...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Sporting News
Damar Hamlin live-tweets Bills' game vs. Patriots from hospital bed: 'OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!!'
Damar Hamlin made his return to social media on Saturday, and he's back in full force on Sunday. The Bills safety is live-tweeting from his hospital bed as he watches his team battle the Patriots and fight for playoff seeding. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati...
Engagement ring found after being lost at Broncos game
DENVER — A Colorado woman whose engagement ring went missing at Sunday's Broncos game said the ring has been found. Lupe Leyva said while attending the Broncos' game against the Los Angeles Chargers, she removed her gloves when heading to the restroom, and off went her engagement ring near section 511.
Sporting News
Georgia vs. TCU free live stream: How to watch 2023 College Football Playoff championship without cable
Once again, the College Football Playoff championship game will offer no shortage of ways for viewers to tune in and watch the final game of the 2022 season. The Jan. 9 meeting between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU, the winner of which will be crowned national champion, has no fewer than 11 distinct broadcasts for the game. And that's only considering the ESPN family of networks and streaming services.
Sporting News
Justin Houston sack incentive bonus: Why Ravens OLB isn't out $1.5 million after scoring change, despite reports
Out of pocket... but not totally. Ravens edge rusher Justin Houston entered Week 18 with a whole lot riding on the line. The veteran pass rusher came into the final game of the year having racked up nine sacks. One more would put him at 10, activating a portion of a $1.5 million incentive written into his contract.
Sporting News
Packers' Rasul Douglas apologizes for bizarre penalty that gifted Lions easier field goal on 'Sunday Night Football'
The first half of the Lions vs. Packers "Sunday Night Football" game in Week 18 ended in strange fashion. Detroit had lined up for a 48-yard field goal attempt with two seconds remaining in the half, but a boneheaded penalty by the Packers moved them 15 yards closer. So, what...
Sporting News
49ers-Seahawks DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments
Super wild-card weekend gets underway Saturday afternoon with the second-seeded 49ers hosting the seventh-seeded Seahawks in an NFC West-centric playoff matchup. The 49ers enter this wild-card matchup expected to take care of business, listed as 9.5-point home favorites with a total of 43 points, according to BetMGM. Single-game DFS players have a plethora of options to construct a competitive DraftKings Showdown lineup, and we're going with a 49ers-heavy build in a game we think they control throughout.
Sporting News
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs asks Lions for a favor vs. Packers, then helps eliminate Detroit from playoffs with timely INT
The Seahawks needed to win against the Rams in Week 18 to keep their playoff hopes alive. It wasn't an easy game for Seattle against its divisional rival. The game went to overtime and for a moment, it looked like Baker Mayfield would have a chance to complete a game-changing, downfield pass to Van Jefferson to put the Rams in range for a game-winning field goal.
Sporting News
Ranking the Texans' 6 best coaching candidates to replace fired Lovie Smith in 2023
Lovie Smith's third win as the Texans' head coach was his last. Smith, who was promoted from defensive coordinator to replace David Culley for the 2022 NFL season, was fired after only one year at the helm — just like Culley. Under Smith, Houston went 3-13-1, finishing last in...
Sporting News
Sean Payton NFL rumors tracker: Latest news on Cardinals, Broncos, other fits for ex-Saints coach
Sean Payton retired from the NFL after the 2021 season, saying it was time for him to step away from his head coaching position with the Saints. A year later, it seems like his itch to coach has returned. Payton is rumored to be interested in returning to the NFL...
Sporting News
Bears clinch No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft: Breaking down Chicago's options for top selection
The Bears will do something during the 2023 NFL offseason that they haven't done since 1947: they will hold the No. 1 overall selection in the NFL Draft. Chicago entered Week 18 projected to receive the No. 2 pick in the draft, but they leapfrogged Houston for the No. 1 after the Texans earned a last-minute, 32-31 victory over the Colts.
Sporting News
Would the Bears really trade Justin Fields to pick Bryce Young in 2023 NFL Draft?
The 2023 NFL Draft got considerably more interesting during Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season when the Texans beat the Colts to gift the No. 1 overall pick to the Bears. It was presumed that if the Texans got the No. 1 pick, they would take a quarterback. It was just a matter of which one they would select.
Sporting News
The 7 biggest national championship game upsets since 1998, from Vince Young & Texas to Trevor Lawrence and Clemson
From David and Goliath to the Miracle on Ice, there's something about an underdog story that gets our juices flowing. Upsets happen in all shapes and sizes. It can be Appalachian State beating Michigan at the Big House or Boise State tricking its way past Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl.
Comments / 0