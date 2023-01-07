Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Related
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Parkway edges Airline; PCA’s Pittman gets 200th victory
The Parkway Panthers edged the Airline Vikings 68-66 in a District 1-5A game Tuesday night at Airline,. In the other 1-5A games involving parish teams, Benton fell to Captain Shreve 61-40 at Benton and Haughton lost to Southwood 69-45 at Haughton. In the other 1-5A game, Natchitoches Central nipped Byrd...
bossierpress.com
High school wrestling: Benton defeats Airline in dual meet; Parkway a winner last week
The Benton Tigers defeated the Airline Vikings 45-24 in a dual match Tuesday night at Airline. Benton’s winners were Kolin Giles (120), Jack McGuire (126), Mohammed Jamhour (138), Andrew Morse (145), Brayden Lowrery (152), Cooper Reagan (160), Aiden Woods (170), Luke Campbell (182) and Myuan Carey (285). Airline’s winners...
bossierpress.com
High school football: Bossier looking for new head coach
Bossier High is looking for a new head football coach. De’Aumante Johnson has stepped down after two seasons and accepted a job as an assistant coach at Captain Shreve, Bossier principal Michele Tugwell announced Tuesday. Johnson, a former Plain Dealing and Grambling State star, was hired by recently retired...
bossierpress.com
High school basketball: Plain Dealing boys, girls fall to Haynesville
The Plain Dealing boys and girls teams fell to Haynesville in District 1-1A play Monday night on the road. The boys lost 52-47, and the girls lost 48-29. Carnez Hillmon led the Lions with 14 points. R. Foster added 11. Tyrese Kimble and Elijawon James had nine each. Haynesville improved...
bossierpress.com
College football: Tech unveils 2023 schedule
RUSTON – The entire 2023 schedule for Louisiana Tech Football has been finalized as Conference USA released the eight-game league slate on Tuesday. Along with four non-conference games, LA Tech will play four C-USA contests at home against FIU, WKU, New Mexico State, and Sam Houston as well as four on the road versus UTEP, Middle Tennessee, Liberty, and Jacksonville State.
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: BPCC gets first conference victory
The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers notched their first conference victory Saturday, defeating Victoria College 95-90 in Victoria, Texas. BPCC improved to 9-6 overall and 1-5 in Region XIV. Victoria dropped to 2-15 and 1-5. Elijah Beard led six Cavaliers in double figures with 17 points. Kendrick Delahoussaye and Damani...
bossierpress.com
LOUISIANA’S FIRST BUC-EE’S IS COMING TO RUSTON
Mayor Ronny Walker and the City of Ruston are pleased to announce Buc-ee’s will be locating its newest travel center in Ruston, Louisiana. This will be the first Buc-ees in the state of Louisiana and will have a major economic impact on Ruston and North Louisiana. Buc-ee’s, a Texas-based...
KTBS
Shreveport man charged with molestation of child he babysat
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is free on bond following his arrest last month for molestation of a juvenile. Hunter Brown, 24, was arrested Dec. 30. He posted a $250,000 bond on Friday. Caddo Parish sheriff's investigators began looking into Brown after receiving a complaint in early December. Hunter...
bossierpress.com
Grand Opening of the Passport Department in the Bossier Parish Clerk of Court Office
The Bossier Parish Clerk of Court is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Passport Department on January 9, 2023. Our office is now an official location for accepting new passport applications. With a goal of. providing ease to the public, we also have available on-site passport photographs. Each...
ktalnews.com
CPSO: Shreveport man charged with molestation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man faces charges that he molested a juvenile left in his care, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. CPSO said that 24-year-old Hunter Brown, a resident of the 5000 block of Pinehill Road, was arrested on December 30. The CPSO Criminal...
KNOE TV8
Buc-ee's Ruston economic impact
Monroe seeking funding to enhance Civic Center and Jack Howard Theater. Mayor Friday Ellis says he hopes to make the Civic Center complex “The premier singer/songwriter venue on the I-20 corridor.”. KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 6 hours ago. KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist...
KSLA
Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From flyers scattered across Shreveport/Bossier City neighborhoods to now a banner. And one local man wasn’t about to let its message of hate fly freely over an interstate in Shreveport. It was not the kind of welcome sign he was expecting to see over...
KTBS
One person in critical condition following a Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, LA. - One person is in critical condition following a shooting in Shreveport. The victim arrived by vehicle at Shreveport Fire Station 9 on St. Vincent and West 70th St. The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU health. The investigation is ongoing.
ktalnews.com
Four arrested after car chase with Shreveport police
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three adult males and a juvenile were arrested after refusing to stop for police on Monday evening on Greenwood Road and Broadway Avenue. According to the Shreveport Police Department, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 5 p.m. The driver refused and led officers on a chase that ended in the 2900 block of Milton Street, where the car crashed into a fire hydrant.
KSLA
Shreveport man arrested for allegedly molesting a young child
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Shreveport man faces a charge of molestation of a juvenile. Hunter Brown, 24, of the 5000 block of Pinehill Road, was arrested Friday, Dec. 30 at the Caddo Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division after an investigation by detectives.
KTBS
Violent Saturday in Shreveport with multiple shootings reported
SHREVEPORT, La. - It has been a violent Saturday in the Shreveport area with four reported shootings. Five victims have been transported to Ochsner LSU Hospital. Shreveport Police Department responded to another shooting on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. that happened on the 5600 block of Fallowmont Drive. SPD located a...
KSLA
Fire heavily damages Shreveport house
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire heavily damaged a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8. The fire on Fairfield Avenue a couple houses south of Marx Street was reported at 3:14 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The front of the one-story, wood-frame dwelling was engulfed in flames and black...
Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023
A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
I-20 Lane To Be Closed At High Traffic Bossier Parish Exit
More road work is scheduled for I-20 in Bossier Parish and it could cause motorists traveling near the Haughton/Fillmore Exit 33 some delays. According to a couple of announcements from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, work is scheduled to begin this coming Saturday, January 14, at 6:00 am, the outside, right lane, of I-20 eastbound in the area just west of the Haughton/Fillmore Exit 33 at LA 157, will be closed.
ktalnews.com
Two injured in Alston Street shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two people were injured after an afternoon shooting in Shreveport. The Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting on N. Dale Avenue and Alston Street just before 3 p.m. Saturday. Police say a man and a woman were shot and sustained life-threatening issues in the...
Comments / 0