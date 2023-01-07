ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial Beach, CA

Imperial Beach sees flooding, debris flow into neighborhoods during high surf

By Alani Letang
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o3BQx_0k6XDoYa00

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Imperial Beach spent most of the day cleaning up from Friday morning’s high surf.

The massive waves rushed a ton of water, debris and sand into neighborhoods.

Martin Mattes, the Ye Olde Plank Inn co-owner, said “from about 6:10, 6:15 a.m. all the way to 8:00 a.m. We just saw wave after wave after wave come in over the wall, come in over… up the ramp, come in down the alley.”

“It was like a river right here, and this whole alley was a river, and it was coming from over this side here too,” described Tony Cornett, co-owner of the Ye Olde Plank Inn.

High surf slammed Imperial Beach on the coast and into its neighborhoods. At the Ye Olde Plank Inn, owners Mattes and Cornett spent the beginning of their day drying out their patio and rescuing their dumpster.

VIDEO: Ocean Beach pier gets slammed by high surf

“This is all dirt underneath, so I have to dig the dumpster out because the wheels are that deep. All sand and water came thru here,” Cornett explained.

The bar owners said opening at 6 a.m. for their $0.25 coffee saved them from water damage, because they had an employee tasked with keeping the nearby drain clear.

“So, we had big boulders like some of these right here were washing down the street, sand washing down the street, just a mess so I’m trying to clean up as best I can,” said Tim Cox, an Imperial Beach resident.

Another resident said he hasn’t seen waves like this since he was out to sea as a sailor.

“It brings flashbacks, it brings flashbacks because of the swells. And this is nothing compared to what we used to be out there with the storms out there,” Marine Corps and Navy veteran Danny Perea said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

Thunder storm to sweep across San Diego County, Jan. 9

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Most of San Diego County will remain dry today, even as Los Angeles and Orange counties face a second recent round of rain, high wind warnings and flood watches, and Northern and Central California take another pounding. The National Weather Service estimates the majority of...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Tension grows over Del Mar Bluffs train tracks repair

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The battle over the Del Mar Bluffs train tracks continued and debates raged over whether to move the tracks or rebuild the faulty cliffside infrastructure. The North County Transit district wants to make the most of the $300 million funding by rebuilding the bridge instead...
DEL MAR, CA
fox5sandiego.com

Parts of San Diego County to see heavy rainfall

SAN DIEGO – Another powerful Pacific storm is knocking on the door of Southern California as the next in a series of atmospheric rivers. As of 3:30 p.m., satellite radar indicated showers creeping into Orange and San Bernadino Counties while partly cloudy skies and cool weather dominate in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Big swell wipes out Del Mar sand berms, causes minor flooding

DEL MAR — Large swells as a result of a winter storm on Friday led to minor flooding in parts of Del Mar as well as closures of some beach access points after large waves cleared several of the sand berms constructed along the shore. Seawater that crashed against...
DEL MAR, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy