Imperial Beach sees flooding, debris flow into neighborhoods during high surf

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Imperial Beach spent most of the day cleaning up from Friday morning’s high surf.

The massive waves rushed a ton of water, debris and sand into neighborhoods.

Martin Mattes, the Ye Olde Plank Inn co-owner, said “from about 6:10, 6:15 a.m. all the way to 8:00 a.m. We just saw wave after wave after wave come in over the wall, come in over… up the ramp, come in down the alley.”

“It was like a river right here, and this whole alley was a river, and it was coming from over this side here too,” described Tony Cornett, co-owner of the Ye Olde Plank Inn.

High surf slammed Imperial Beach on the coast and into its neighborhoods. At the Ye Olde Plank Inn, owners Mattes and Cornett spent the beginning of their day drying out their patio and rescuing their dumpster.

“This is all dirt underneath, so I have to dig the dumpster out because the wheels are that deep. All sand and water came thru here,” Cornett explained.

The bar owners said opening at 6 a.m. for their $0.25 coffee saved them from water damage, because they had an employee tasked with keeping the nearby drain clear.

“So, we had big boulders like some of these right here were washing down the street, sand washing down the street, just a mess so I’m trying to clean up as best I can,” said Tim Cox, an Imperial Beach resident.

Another resident said he hasn’t seen waves like this since he was out to sea as a sailor.

“It brings flashbacks, it brings flashbacks because of the swells. And this is nothing compared to what we used to be out there with the storms out there,” Marine Corps and Navy veteran Danny Perea said.

