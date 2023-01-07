Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SBLive’s San Diego Section Top 10 Boys Basketball Rankings: Carlsbad moves to No. 2 after beating San Ysidro
SBLive’s San Diego Section high school boys basketball rankings are compiled by SBLive California reporter Bodie DeSilva and will be released every Monday throughout the winter 2022-23 season. SBLIVE SAN DIEGO SECTION TOP 10 BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGSJanuary 9, 2023 1. St. Augustine (14-3) The Saints ...
eastvillagetimes.com
Anthony McMillian Jr, the next great San Diego running back
Despite social media’s reductions and simplifications, each athlete’s journey is unique. While similarities certainly exist, comparisons of different people’s paths are fair only to a point. Among the commonalities seen on numerous TikTok videos is how a player responds to the inevitable challenges football brings to anyone who plays the game.
Former San Marcos High football standout killed in shooting
Former San Marcos High football standout killed in shooting; 20-year-old Nick Tiefer had dreams to play in the NFL
Save the Dates: 14 big events coming to San Diego in 2023
From flowers and baseball to superheroes and craft beer, 2023 is shaping up to be mighty eventful in America's Finest City.
KTVU FOX 2
California reservoirs filling quickly from storms
Oakland, California - The heavy rains and abundant snowfall in California in recent weeks have many people wondering what impact the storms have had on the state's reservoirs and severe drought. The Marin Municipal Water District has had California's best luck with its water supply so far. Marin's only concern...
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.
21 Local Elementary Schools Named 2023 California Distinguished Schools
More than 350 elementary schools have been selected for the 2023 California Distinguished Schools Program, 21 of them in San Diego County. Two of the local districts have five honorees each – Del Mar Union and Solana Beach School District. The program returns this year after the COVID-19 pandemic...
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
San Diego County prepares for another round of rain
As the rain came down in Oceanside, waves crashed onto the empty beach. Only a few cars were driving by and drivers had to deal with minor ponding and debris on the street.
kusi.com
Thunder storm to sweep across San Diego County, Jan. 9
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Most of San Diego County will remain dry today, even as Los Angeles and Orange counties face a second recent round of rain, high wind warnings and flood watches, and Northern and Central California take another pounding. The National Weather Service estimates the majority of...
KPBS
Community hopes iconic San Marcos Restaurant Row will be memorialized in redevelopment plans
Old California Restaurant Row in San Marcos was once a popular destination for North County families. But these days, the site has more vacant spaces than open businesses, after being sold in 2020 by the family of the row's creator, Jim Eubank. “My feeling is that the previous owners really...
kcrw.com
Conservative-majority school boards oust superintendents in Orange, Capistrano
Last November’s elections brought slim conservative majorities to the Orange and Capistrano school boards. In recent weeks, there have been major shake ups and firings in those Orange County districts. Both conservative boards dismissed their superintendents without cause or early notice, leading to an uproar among parents and pushes for recalls of newly-elected board members.
UCSD Guardian
Former UC Investigator Alleges he was Fired for Challenging Chancellor Khosla
A former Director of Investigation for the UC Office of the President has sued the UC Regents and the Chief Compliance and Audit Officer of UC Regents, Alexander Bustamente, for violating the California Whistleblower Protection Act and for retaliation in violation of labor codes. The lawsuit states that the investigator,...
10 San Diego Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
San Diego, CA. - The economy of San Diego is comprised of a number of sectors like military/defense, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing, research, and international trade. Furthermore, the area is one of the top places in the country to launch a small business or startup.
northcountydailystar.com
NEW Richland Elementary School Re-Opened Today
Students and families of Richland Elementary School in San Marcos returned from Winter Break to a brand new campus today! The original Richland Elementary School was the oldest school in the San Marcos Unified School District, built in 1960, and has been undergoing a complete re-build and modernization over the last two years.
Hawaiian Airlines Jet Bound for San Diego Makes Safe Emergency Landing at LAX
A Hawaiian Airlines plane bound for San Diego made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday evening, officials said. The plane was traveling from Honolulu when “the pilot had to make an emergency landing due to a mechanical issue around 8:20 p.m.,” an LAX spokesman told City News Service.
These 2 corners of California are no longer in a drought
In just two weeks, the state's drought situation saw notable improvement.
Prefabricated apartment units revealed in San Diego
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria was in the Stockton neighborhood Saturday as a new type of housing development was unveiled.
'Love, loyalty and support' | San Diego firefighter with 25 years of service remembered
SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of people filled The Rock Church for the service Monday to celebrate the life of Chet Bertell. He died unexpectedly on December 13. "That person sitting next to you, across from you is special. That person also made the decision to be a protector," said his sister Sheri.
10 restaurants that opened in San Diego in 2022
These 10 San Diego restaurants opened in 2022, but they're still serving our community in 2023.
Comments / 0