KTVZ
BLM’s Prineville District implements seasonal wildlife closures
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The U.S. Bureau of Land Management's Prineville District is implementing seasonal wildlife closures to protect bald eagles, golden eagles, and prairie falcons during sensitive nesting periods. Harassment by humans – unintentional or deliberate – is a leading cause of nest failure or abandonment for these birds...
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object moving 800 feet over the neighborhood at 6 p.m. on December 18, 2023, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
tillamookcountypioneer.net
NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Big Dam News and More
As you receive this report today, Monday, the Oregon House will be in session. I have been honored with the responsibility of chairing the Credentials Committee and reading the names of all new and returning members before they are sworn in. We will select a Speaker of the House, which I expect to take about 15 minutes. Then roughly 1000 bills which were prepared over the past few months will be formally introduced and will begin the process of assigning them to committees and holding hearings on those few which may eventually be enacted into law. Committee meetings are scheduled to begin on January 17th.
iheart.com
Oregon Gas Prices Continue To Fall
The recent surge in pump prices in other parts of the country caused by winter storms and robust holiday road travel may be hitting the brakes. Increases in the national average and impacted states have flattened, while other states, such as Oregon, are seeing prices dip. For the week, the national average for regular unleaded adds four cents to $3.27. The Oregon average loses four cents to $3.70. This is the largest weekly drop for a state in the nation.
hereisoregon.com
Backyard Habitat program grows to 10,000 Oregon gardens
For Portland’s Debbie Guthrie, the Backyard Habitat Certification Program run by Portland Audubon and the Columbia Land Trust is “therapy.”. For Hillsboro’s Charmaine Guillory, “it’s a way to stay grounded and sane.”. Karli Del Biondo of Milwaukie said it introduced her to “the only way...
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season to see limited opening on Jan. 15
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced that the state’s commercial crabbing season will see a partial opening on Jan. 15 from Cape Falcon in Tillamook County to Cape Arago in Coos County.
Here’s what the water supply outlook says about Oregon’s precipitation
The NRCS indicated that the dry October did no favors for the state.
Bill to Change Oregon-Idaho Border Gets Read in Oregon Senate
The Greater Idaho movement in Oregon keeps inching along. According to information released by the Greater Idaho movement, a bill proposing Oregon begin discussions with Idaho about allowing 15 counties to join the Gem State has been read in the Oregon Senate this week. The Greater Idaho movement began a...
KTVL
New COVID subvariant likely to spread through Northwest
A new subvariant of COVID-19 is spreading quickly. XBB.1.5 is a descendent of the Omicron variant and is blazing through the Northeast, accounting for 72% of new cases. While it makes up a low percentage of cases in the Pacific Northwest, Kaiser Permanente's Dr. Katie Sharff expects it to make its way to Oregon.
Channel 6000
More mountain snow, Oregon snowpack continues to grow
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snowpack numbers continue to grow as the snow potential remains high for the Cascades this week. The snow water equivalent map indicates that snow basins are healthy across The Beaver State. Oregon isn’t the only state seeing beneficial snow numbers this winter. Many of the mountain states of the west have seen a greater than normal snow water equivalent number.
Hank Williams Jr Exciting Tour in Washington, Oregon, California
The legendary Hank Williams Jr has announced his 2023 US Tour with special guest Old Crow Medicine Show. Tickets go on sale as of Friday, January 13th at 10 am. Hank Williams Jr has sold more than 70 million albums worldwide and continues to light up the stage and thrill country music audiences with his unique brand of high-powered entertainment.
Oregon's population declines by over 16,000 in one year
The state of Oregon has been increasing its population since 1983, yet from July 2021 to July 2022, it has lost over 16,000 residents according to an OPB article written by April Ehrlich on December 25, 2022.
kezi.com
Oregon residents share first impressions of Tina Kotek as Governor of Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. -- After a heated and tense election in November, some Oregon residents like Reagan Thompson hope that with Tina Kotek as the new governor, residents will get their issues addressed. Reagan Thompson says she wants to see changes in how Oregon is governed. A number of people said...
Home sharing? Oregon to consider tax exemption
Home Share Oregon, essentially matchmaking for roommates, is working with two state lawmakers on a bill to exempt homeowners from the income tax if they rent a room in their home over a long-term period.
Readers respond: Some doubts about home electrification
There are some things to disagree about in the article on transitioning households to electricity, (“Electrify your life in 2023 to fight climate change. Here’s help paying for it,” Dec. 30). The story does mention that the electric infrastructure in Oregon is lacking and mentions the sources of production of electricity. However, the article does not indicate the sources would be able to keep up with the demand, nor does it identify the experts who say generating capacity will increase. (The one source not mentioned anywhere is nuclear power generation.) Modernizing the electrical infrastructure will take a great deal of time, material and money.
koamnewsnow.com
‘Fast feet, slow hands’: Playing indoor pickleball in Oregon
CLACKAMAS Oregon (KPTV) -- First played on Bainbridge Island, Wash. in 1965, pickleball has spread around the country. But what to do when looking to play the Northwest native game in the gloom of an Oregon winter?. A new indoor pickleball place, RECS, has opened in Clackamas where pros and...
KGW
Kotek appoints new director to Oregon Health Authority
PORTLAND, Ore. — With a new year comes new appointments to key positions, including the Oregon Health Authority. James Schroeder has officially stepped into the role, and is already taking aim at some of the biggest issues affecting Oregonians. During his first day in the lead position Schroeder named...
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Lost Legends: Gold Mine, Sea Monster to Treasures Debunked, Coos Bay Skyjacker
(Oregon Coast) – Getting lost in history around these parts can be one seriously fun set of rabbit holes to venture into. Yet there's plenty of tales from these beaches that are along various degrees of truth to untruth, which themselves have been lost to time. (Above: Coos Bay's hometown girl gone bad in the '70s.)
focushillsboro.com
Construction Jobs In Oregon Are At Historic Levels, According To The State Economy
Construction Jobs In Oregon: In November, the construction sector in Oregon employed 121,200 people on a seasonally adjusted basis, setting a new record high. After the COVID recession, when it fell to roughly 100,000 jobs in April 2020, the sector soon recovered. As one of Oregon’s strongest industries in 2022, it has grown quickly. Prior to that, the sector added jobs gradually and quickly from 2013 to 2019 after a protracted downturn from 2009 to 2012, during which time employment stayed around 70,000 for several years following the 2008–09 recession.
roguevalleymagazine.com
OnPoint Community Credit Union and Fred Meyer Share 10 Tips to Save on Groceries
To help Oregonians and Washingtonians make the most of their food budgets, OnPoint Community Credit Union has partnered with Fred Meyer Stores to share a list of smart shopping tips to help people in local communities save on groceries and reduce food waste. “It’s no secret that food prices are...
