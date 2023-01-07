ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

BLM’s Prineville District implements seasonal wildlife closures

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The U.S. Bureau of Land Management's Prineville District is implementing seasonal wildlife closures to protect bald eagles, golden eagles, and prairie falcons during sensitive nesting periods. Harassment by humans – unintentional or deliberate – is a leading cause of nest failure or abandonment for these birds...
PRINEVILLE, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Big Dam News and More

As you receive this report today, Monday, the Oregon House will be in session. I have been honored with the responsibility of chairing the Credentials Committee and reading the names of all new and returning members before they are sworn in. We will select a Speaker of the House, which I expect to take about 15 minutes. Then roughly 1000 bills which were prepared over the past few months will be formally introduced and will begin the process of assigning them to committees and holding hearings on those few which may eventually be enacted into law. Committee meetings are scheduled to begin on January 17th.
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

Oregon Gas Prices Continue To Fall

The recent surge in pump prices in other parts of the country caused by winter storms and robust holiday road travel may be hitting the brakes. Increases in the national average and impacted states have flattened, while other states, such as Oregon, are seeing prices dip. For the week, the national average for regular unleaded adds four cents to $3.27. The Oregon average loses four cents to $3.70. This is the largest weekly drop for a state in the nation.
OREGON STATE
hereisoregon.com

Backyard Habitat program grows to 10,000 Oregon gardens

For Portland’s Debbie Guthrie, the Backyard Habitat Certification Program run by Portland Audubon and the Columbia Land Trust is “therapy.”. For Hillsboro’s Charmaine Guillory, “it’s a way to stay grounded and sane.”. Karli Del Biondo of Milwaukie said it introduced her to “the only way...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

New COVID subvariant likely to spread through Northwest

A new subvariant of COVID-19 is spreading quickly. XBB.1.5 is a descendent of the Omicron variant and is blazing through the Northeast, accounting for 72% of new cases. While it makes up a low percentage of cases in the Pacific Northwest, Kaiser Permanente's Dr. Katie Sharff expects it to make its way to Oregon.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

More mountain snow, Oregon snowpack continues to grow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snowpack numbers continue to grow as the snow potential remains high for the Cascades this week. The snow water equivalent map indicates that snow basins are healthy across The Beaver State. Oregon isn’t the only state seeing beneficial snow numbers this winter. Many of the mountain states of the west have seen a greater than normal snow water equivalent number.
OREGON STATE
News Talk KIT

Hank Williams Jr Exciting Tour in Washington, Oregon, California

The legendary Hank Williams Jr has announced his 2023 US Tour with special guest Old Crow Medicine Show. Tickets go on sale as of Friday, January 13th at 10 am. Hank Williams Jr has sold more than 70 million albums worldwide and continues to light up the stage and thrill country music audiences with his unique brand of high-powered entertainment.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Some doubts about home electrification

There are some things to disagree about in the article on transitioning households to electricity, (“Electrify your life in 2023 to fight climate change. Here’s help paying for it,” Dec. 30). The story does mention that the electric infrastructure in Oregon is lacking and mentions the sources of production of electricity. However, the article does not indicate the sources would be able to keep up with the demand, nor does it identify the experts who say generating capacity will increase. (The one source not mentioned anywhere is nuclear power generation.) Modernizing the electrical infrastructure will take a great deal of time, material and money.
OREGON STATE
koamnewsnow.com

‘Fast feet, slow hands’: Playing indoor pickleball in Oregon

CLACKAMAS Oregon (KPTV) -- First played on Bainbridge Island, Wash. in 1965, pickleball has spread around the country. But what to do when looking to play the Northwest native game in the gloom of an Oregon winter?. A new indoor pickleball place, RECS, has opened in Clackamas where pros and...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Kotek appoints new director to Oregon Health Authority

PORTLAND, Ore. — With a new year comes new appointments to key positions, including the Oregon Health Authority. James Schroeder has officially stepped into the role, and is already taking aim at some of the biggest issues affecting Oregonians. During his first day in the lead position Schroeder named...
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Construction Jobs In Oregon Are At Historic Levels, According To The State Economy

Construction Jobs In Oregon: In November, the construction sector in Oregon employed 121,200 people on a seasonally adjusted basis, setting a new record high. After the COVID recession, when it fell to roughly 100,000 jobs in April 2020, the sector soon recovered. As one of Oregon’s strongest industries in 2022, it has grown quickly. Prior to that, the sector added jobs gradually and quickly from 2013 to 2019 after a protracted downturn from 2009 to 2012, during which time employment stayed around 70,000 for several years following the 2008–09 recession.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy